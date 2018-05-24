Like patchouli oil on dry skin, this news is far out. On Thursday, May 24, Deadline reported that Hair Live! is headed to NBC. Based on ‘60s Broadway classic Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, Hair Live! is a politically progressive and groovy choice for a TV musical. Set in New York City, Hair follows a group of politically active and sexually progressive people coming of age during the Vietnam War. They protest the war, wish for peace, clash with people who fall on the conservative end of the ideology spectrum, dodge the draft, and embrace the Age of Aquarius.

In a press release, NBC revealed that the production will take place in front of a live audience in spring of next year. Yes, just like Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, Hair Live! will let the sun shine on the people watching in the studio and the people watching at home. NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement,

“I’m overjoyed that James Rado and Galt MacDermot are trusting us with their masterpiece Hair, one of the most original shows ever conceived for Broadway with one of the greatest scores. These songs are part of the vocabulary of popular music, and this rebellious story of young people protesting and standing up for what they believe in is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago. This will be the perfect live event, and I’m looking forward to seeing Craig [Zadan] and Neil [Meron], along with our partners at MGM and the original creators bring the audience to their feet as they experience these beloved songs and recognizable young characters.”

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron are NBC's go-to musical executive producers. The duo first brought NBC's live musical hills to life in 2013 with The Sound of Music Live!, and they've been the executive producers on every one of NBC's live musicals ever since.

