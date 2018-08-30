Turns out Meghan Markle wasn't the first Hollywood actress to catch the Duke of Sussex's eye. After photos of the royal's dorm room from 2003 recently resurfaced online, Halle Berry responded to her picture on Prince Harry's wall in a way that would surely make the then-18-year-old Eton College student blush. “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” Berry tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 29, adding the hashtag #HalleBerryPosta in reference to a lyric from Missy Elliott‘s song “Work It.”

Judging by the photos, it seems that many typical teen boys were also "living like a prince" in the early 2000s. Or at least one prince in particular. In addition to the poster of Berry, Prince Harry's dorm room at the boarding school near Windsor, England, was also decorated with photos of bikini-clad women, a flag, a giant stereo (complete with a dual tape deck, of course), and other shots of loved ones. One standout photograph is a professional black and white shot of his late mother, Princess Diana, who died tragically in 1997.

Back in 2015, Harry reflected on his school days, telling a group of teens in Cape Town, South Africa that he "didn't enjoy" his time as a young scholar, according to The Telegraph. “My name is Prince Harry, the Queen of England’s grandson, Princess Diana’s son. I’ve come all the way from England to see you guys. I’m interested to hear all your stories,” he reportedly told youths at the Ottery Centre, per the UK publication. “I didn’t enjoy school at all. I would like to have come to a place like this. When I was at school, I wanted to be the bad boy.”

He wasn't exactly a straight-A student either. While at Eton, he finished with a B in art and a D in geography, as also reported by The Telegraph. "Exams were always a nightmare, but anything like kicking a ball around or playing PlayStation ... I do generally find a little bit easier than walking, sometimes," he said in a 2013 interview, per the Huffington Post UK, adding that he's been "absolutely useless" at tests since he was a kid.

Two things he did seem to excel at, though, were sports and making close friends. Just this month, Harry was an usher at childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding. The boys first met at Ludgrove Prep School, and van Straubenzee — who also reportedly acted as an usher himself at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May — reportedly made reference to his pal's rebellious days in a hilarious speech at the evening reception, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

In the toast, he allegedly poked fun at Harry’s role as “dormitory monitor,” the magazine reported. “All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy,” he said, per Cosmo. “Instead, Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out onto the roof.”

According to the UK publication, van Straubenzee added: “Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you, how can you put someone in charge of a dorm when that someone is worse behaved than the whole dorm combined?” Of course, it was all in good fun.

Despite being sixth-in-line to the throne, Harry actually had a pretty typical school life. “He had normal friends; he used to go to people’s birthday parties. He used to go out with people in London and go to clubs,” a source, identified as Alexander, told The Cut in May. Added the insider:

“He had bodyguards but they’d kind of hang in the background and try and let him develop and grow up and live his life as much as possible ... I think Eton as well has a tradition of having people there from aristocratic backgrounds. They’re kind of used to dealing with those people and making sure they are integrated properly.”

By all accounts, it seems that Prince Harry's Halle Perry photo is just one of many pieces of evidence that the royal is just as down-to-earth as his fans would hope.