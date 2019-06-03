Dig your candles that smell of balsam and peppermint out of that storage bin where you keep your holiday decorations, because Christmas in July is almost upon us. As Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday, Hallmark’s first Christmas movies of 2019 are set to drop next month. Yes, in just a few weeks, it will be time to light the candles you usually only bring out after Thanksgiving, pour yourself a big mug of cocoa, and fire up not one, but two brand new Hallmark Christmas movies. Why have a regular ol' July when you can have a holly jolly July?

The first is called Christmas Camp, and it is set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on July 7. The second is A Merry Christmas Match, and it will drop on July 13 on Hallmark Channel. According to EW, Christmas Camp tells the tale of an ad exec who would like to become more Christmas-y to win over her traditional toy company client, so she goes to — you guessed it — Christmas Camp. Spoiler alert: It sounds like the ad exec finds love at Christmas Camp. And A Merry Christmas Match is about a woman who, after meeting a dude, starts to wonder if staying in the ski town where she grew up was the right call, or if she should’ve left her hometown to try to make her dream of being a theater director a reality.

If you've been known to enjoy a made-for-TV Christmas movie or two, this year is sure to treat you right. A Merry Christmas Match and Christmas Camp are the first two of the 40 (!!!) new Christmas films that Hallmark will release in 2019. As EW reported in April, 24 of the new Xmas movies will air on Hallmark Channel, and the other 16 will be available on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

In addition to A Merry Christmas Match and Christmas Camp, the network has also confirmed the titles and stars of some of the other Christmas movies that will debut at some point later on this year. Last month, EW reported that Lacey Chabert will star in Christmas In Rome. Per Entertainment Tonight, Jodie Sweetin will headline a movie called Merry & Bright. Christmas Town will star Candace Cameron Bure, Us Weekly recently revealed. In February, EW shared that Hallmark ordered The Christmas Song, which stars Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, as well as Holiday for Heroes, which stars Marc Blucas and Melissa Claire Egan. EW also noted that there will be a movie executive produced by Blake Shelton, but the title has yet to be unveiled. And as ET shared in April, Chad Michael Murray and Torrey DeVitto will be in a Hallmark flick called Five Cards for Christmas.

Whew, that sure is a lot of new movies coming down the pike. And whew part two, it is not even a third of what Hallmark is going to release this year. No wonder Hallmark is kicking off Christmas season next month.