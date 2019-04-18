It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... at least it is over at Hallmark, and the channel is already gifting the world with a totally unexpected One Tree Hill reunion. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Chad Michael Murray's new Hallmark Christmas movie will also star Torrey DeVitto, AKA, nanny Carrie. That's right, this year Santa's bringing One Tree Hill fans a holiday movie that will find Lucas Scott falling hard for his nephew's unhinged nanny, because the universe is magical that way.

Seeing Murray and DeVitto playing love interests is reason enough to watch, but as an added bonus, Five Cards for Christmas also has a To All the Boys I've Loved Before twist. Per ET, the movie follows DeVitto's Jessica as she sends out five holiday cards to people who have made a major impact on her life. The recipients include her aunt who raised her, a pop singer who provided the soundtrack to her life, her little brother, her best friend, and her music teacher. Murray will play her music teacher's son, Luke, who opens his mom's card since she's out of town. Presumably, this will lead to sparks flying between Jessica and Luke, as she reignites her passion for music.

But there could be another One Tree Hill alum vying for Jessica's attention too. In addition to Murray and DeVitto, the movie also stars Drew Seeley — who played Vegas on The CW show — as the pop star. Filming on the movie hasn't started yet, but with a potential One Tree Hill love triangle in the works it doesn't feel too soon to dub this the must-see Hallmark Christmas movie of 2019.

One Tree Hill fans have been spoiled with Christmas movie themed reunions lately. In 2018, castmembers including Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, and Antwon Tanner reunited for the Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas Contract. Additionally, they filmed a reunion special for Lifetime to air alongside the yuletide treat. Quick, can someone call Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, and Bethany Joy Lenz and convince them to do a Hallmark Christmas movie together just to complete the circle of One Tree Hill-holiday crossover goodness?

In the meantime, Five Cards for Christmas has all the makings of a Hallmark classic, and not just because of its ties to One Tree Hill. Having that little To All the Boys twist is just another reason to look forward to the movie, and the fact that all of the main character's letters are sent to non-romantic interests (barring the pop star) is refreshing given that most Hallmark movie characters are looking for love deep down.

Five Cards for Christmas doesn't have a premiere date just yet, but Hallmark is gearing up for their 10th annual Countdown to Christmas celebration. With stars like Murray and DeVitto on board you can bet that this nostalgic movie will have a prime spot on the lineup come this December (or November — Hallmark is all about getting the holiday celebration started early). Until then, Lucas and nanny Carrie shippers — you know who you are — can rest easy knowing their day has finally come.