Halo Top has changed the ice cream game, there's really no doubt about it. While you may already have its iconic line of flavors so well memorized you can recite it in your sleep, now is the time to listen up, because it's about to get temporarily remixed. This spring, you'll be able to pick of a pint of limited edition Halo Top Strawberry Cheesecake, a nod to the penultimate rich dessert.

Per a press release sent to Bustle, the Strawberry Cheesecake flavor of Halo Top is a strawberry base, packed with cheesecake pieces and a graham cracker swirl. Typically, a swirl is made up of sauce or at least something more gooey than graham crackers. Regardless, it is hard to think of a richer flavor than cheesecake. Plus, strawberries are a necessary component of the dessert, and what says spring more than a petal pink dessert? And honestly, this new pint is so Instagrammable it's almost too pretty to open.

If this flavor looks familiar to you, there are two reasons: one is that Halo Top already has a Strawberry flavor; the other is that Halo Top also introduced an entirely new product to its lineup, Halo Top Pops, earlier this month. The pops come in four different flavors: Mint Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Swirl, and — you guessed it — Strawberry Cheesecake. That was the first time dessert lovers got a sneak peek of this flavor, now in limited edition pint form, available now through May.

Courtesy of Halo Top

“After developing Strawberry Cheesecake for our Halo Top Pops line, we quickly realized this flavor was going to be an instant hit with our fans and knew we needed to make it into a pint,” said Doug Bouton, president and COO of Halo Top, in a press release. “Our fans have been requesting a cheesecake flavor since we started out, so it made sense to create it for both pops and pints!”

Flavors aside, it is a known fact that every food is better on a stick. The pops come packaged six to a box, and are pretty teeny, so you might wan't to get two boxes so you can eat two pops at once. You know, for variety.

Dairy-free folk also have some new Halo Top treats to look forward to. To celebrate 2019, Halo top dropped three new flavors of its dairy-free product, including one reminiscent of a Girl Scout cookie. Mint Fudge Cookie, Peanut Butter and Jelly, and Chocolate Hazelnut are the newest members of the dairy-free Halo Top lineup. Granted, Peanut Butter and Jelly was a limited edition flavor previously, so you might recognize it from snacks of the past.

And although Halo Top may still seem like a newbie on the ice cream scene, it's definitely been around longer than you think — the first time I wanted to try Halo Top was in 2016. I walked to the Whole Foods market on campus, and went to the freezer section. What I found was a whole lot of nothing. I am not exaggerating when in say the ENTIRE section of Halo Top was cleared out; there wasn't a single pint to be found. A few weeks later when I actually had the chance to snack on some of the stuff, this made more sense: Halo Top is delicious, and now everybody and their uncle knows.

Continuing that legacy of deliciousness, the new Halo Top flavors, including the most recent Strawberry Cheesecake, are available in grocery stores nationwide, and online at the Halo Top shop.