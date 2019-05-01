As the Billboard Music Awards red carpet garners more famous faces sharing fashion secrets, one talent in particular spilled some deets on the significance of their jewelry. Prior to the band's performance Halsey gave all the members of BTS friendship bracelets — and fans finally got to see them on the red carpet Wednesday night. Celebrities showing love for other celebrities is proof they're all just people, too

The K-Pop group made its second appearance at the BBMAs, prepared to perform their single “Boy With Luv” with Halsey for the first time at the show.

On April 29, Halsey shared a short video to her Instagram Story displaying a pink diamond studded bracelet.

"Finally got to give these to everyone," Halsey captioned the video in her stories along with 우정 (pronounced oo-jung), the Korean word for "friendship."

While the singer didn't explicitly reveal who "everyone" was at the time, the BTS Twitter account posted a video of a member rocking the bracelet, confirming the members of the band were the intended recipients.

The band replied with a simple "Thanks" following their gratitude with hearts and celebratory emojis.

According to Billboard, the song the two entertainers share is already breaking records as the highest-ever charting song in the U.S. by a Korean group after debuting at No. 8 in the Hot 100.

BTS revealed more about the bracelets on the BBMAS red carpet, explaining that Halsey had also praised the group on its history-making performance on Saturday Night Live.

In all of SNL history, the show never had a Korean group perform, and BTS broke the mold.

The band's breakthrough performance for Korean representation in the U.S was received with praises from fans old, new, and famous. Celerities like Jimmy Fallon and sister group Haim

For the 2019 Billboard Awards, the K-Pop band is nominated for two awards in the categories for Duo/Group and Social Artist, an award the group won at Billboard's 2018 Awards show.