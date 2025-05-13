There’s a formula to being a thriving pop star: unparalleled talent, a banging discography, and a signature on-stage uniform. If the aesthetic matches the tour’s vibe, even better. Beyoncé, for example, primarily line dances in assless chaps for her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, Sabrina Carpenter prances in bedazzled bodysuits and lingerie for her Short n’ Sweet Tour, and Olivia Rodrigo belts her hits in punk-inspired leather numbers during her GUTS World Tour. Another pop icon who developed her signature style long before she hit the road for Radical Optimism is Dua Lipa.

Years before the exposed underwear look hit the mainstream, the “Levitating” songstress had been flaunting her intimates under sheer dresses and lacy catsuits. In fact, she’s partly to thank for the trend’s ubiquity. So when she kicked off her tour last November, Lipa brought her typical style sensibilities on stage. Case in point: her most recent concert in Madrid.

Dua’s Undies-Forward Lace Dress

On May 12, during the Spanish leg of her tour, the Argylle star took the stage in an all-white ’fit. Though monochromatic looks can err on the drab side, Lipa kept her look intriguing by pairing unexpected textures. She threw on a voluminous fur coat that hit her ankles.

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images

Later in the show, she ditched her fuzzy topper and revealed her spicy look underneath: an embroidered slip dress with an asymmetrical high-low hem so exaggerated, the cut nearly resembled a one-legged catsuit (à la Taylor Swift’s at the Eras Tour).

The dress was also utterly sheer and fully flaunted her risqué lingerie set, which included a bra, high-waist panties, a garter belt, and thigh-high stockings.

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images

More Daring Looks, Right This Way

Elsewhere during the concert, the “Houdini” singer changed into a black bodysuit — and little else. Her cheeky number featured sparkly touches throughout, which she accessorized with a chain body harness and a belt. (She loves the belted bodysuit look.) To edge the outfit up, she accessorized with leather opera gloves, fishnet stockings, and knee-high leather boots.

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images

Lipa added a pop of color to her wardrobe when she changed into a fiery red catsuit. This, too, was see-through and crafted in a decadent lace. She completed the look with more ruby details, including boots, gloves, and a ruffled brassiere worn over her one-piece. Her final touches? A fur stole and a contrasting black belt.

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images

She’s nothing if not consistent.