Sabrina Carpenter has never met a babydoll dress she didn’t like. Thus far, she’s worn a sheer one to pose for her album art, a ruffly pink one with a matching garter to attend a friend’s birthday party, and wore a pleated black number at 2024’s Time100 Next Gala. She even performs in the coquettish lingerie nightly on her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Needless to say, her penchant for the style is well-documented. Naturally, to ring in her 26th birthday on Sunday, May 11, she harkened to her signature look — in her favorite color, no less.

Sabrina’s Lacy Babydoll Dress

Like any good Taurus, the “Please Please Please” singer is nothing if not consistent. Case in point: her birthday Instagram announcement. She posted in her famous cheeky humor, her go-to makeup look (see: blush blindness), all while wearing her fave babydoll style in a buttery yellow.

The frilly mini featured a ditsy floral print, a sweetheart neckline, and lacy blue-gray trim, reminiscent of the 2000s-era lace-trimmed cami

To complete the floral extravaganza, she paired the look with cream mules blooming with flowers and posed in a room lined with garden-themed wallpaper. Carpenter completed her look with shoulder-sweeping curls and a strawberry red lip.

She Loves A Yellow Birthday Dress

It’s not the first time the “Espresso” hitmaker rocked a yellow number to celebrate her birthday. She rang in her 25th with another buttery dress. (To jog your memory, her party included a Leo DiCaprio meme cake.)

Last year, her satin mini featured a plunging V-neckline lined with sequins. Meanwhile, the already itty-bitty skirt bared extra skin with a slit.

Per designer Jared Ellner, the look was inspired by Kate Hudson’s iconic number in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Another Andie Anderson nod? When she frosted herself with a jaw-dropping yellow teardrop diamond necklace.

Happy birthday to a queen.