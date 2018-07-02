Fourth of July is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on summer staples at an incredible price. H&M is having one of the best holiday sales to date. Items like shoes, dresses, and tops are starting at just $4. Go ahead and pinch yourself, because you're not dreaming.

The ultimate holiday sales are somewhere in the 30 to 60 percent off range. H&M is going way above and beyond that. The brand is offering summer staples for $4 in honor of the Fourth of July. There's classic white tees, mules, and even graphic tees for way less than ever before.

You don't need a code to get the price, either. The sale items will pop right up in the section — no exceptions and no waiting to add it to cart to get the price. Just go to the sale section, and get to shopping

All great sales eventually come to an end, and this one is no different. After Fourth of July is over, all of these items will magically go back to being full priced. The deal is online and in-store though, so you have tons of ways to shop.

There's just one more thing to keep in mind. The items are only available while supplies last. Nothing will be restocked, so grab your wallets and get to shopping these $4 steals while you still can.

1. Polka Dotted Tee

H&M Cotton T-shirt $4 H&M Whether you're a minimalist or love a good print, this $4 tee is for you. The black and white top is super versatile, and you really can't beat the price. It's currently available in sizes XS to XL online.

2. Short Sleeve Floral Print

That is a whole lot of print for not a whole lot of dollars, my friend. The top is originally $10, but is being slashed by 60 percent for the holiday. This is one tee that will add a little funkiness into any outfit, and there's no better time to add it to your closet than right now.

3. Plain White Pock Top

H&M Jersey Top $4 H&M This might not be the most exciting top ever, but a plain white tee is an outfit staple. Odds are the one you've been wearing could use a little refresher, so this is the perfect time to shop. They come in a ton of different styles too.

4. White & Gold Mules

H&M Mules $4 H&M Yes, H&M even has shoes as a part of the $4 sale. You can shop the white and gold shows or stick to the monochrome navy or wine pair. Because the more options in a sale, the merrier.

5. Dirty Dancing Graphic Tee

H&M T-shirt with Printed Design $4 H&M A graphic tee like this never goes out of style. Thankfully, it does go on sale though. Graphic tees can get pretty expensive, but this one is the perfect price with all the nostalgia included.

6. Floral Print Dress

H&M Jersey Dress $4 H&M You didn't think tees were the only clothing items up for grabs, did you? This dress is a part of the same as well. It's got tons of color and print to spice up any summer wardrobe.

7. Classic White Tank

H&M Short Tank Top $4 H&M If you're looking for a sale top that goes with everything, this is the one for you. Everyone needs a plain white tank, and you'll get style and a great price for this one.

8. Sunglasses

H&M Sunglasses $4 H&M Of course, you're going to need something to top all of that off. These sunnies will protect your eyes and add a whole lot of style to any look.

9. Earrings

H&M Rounds Earrings $4 H&M Go ahead and add some earrings to your cart too, because you deserve it.

Sales don't get much better than this.