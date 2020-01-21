There's always a lesson to be learned on each new season of The Bachelor, and on Monday night, that happened to be a vocabulary lesson. Hannah Ann said the word "finasco" on The Bachelor while discussing "Champagne-gate" once more, and Twitter was about as ready to let go of it as Kelsey was her bottle of Dom.

Kelsey clearly wasn't over Hannah Ann "stealing" her champagne before the second Rose Ceremony, but Bachelor Nation was ready to obsess over something brand new once the two women sat down poolside to finally hash everything out. "After the finasco of the champagne-stealing incident, you were calling me 'b*tch,'" Hannah Ann said officially shifting everyone's attention from their ongoing feud towards the brand new word that she introduced to the world.

Though many social media users assumed that "finasco" was a word that Hannah Ann coined herself, Jason Tartick — who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and is currently dating Kaitlyn Bristowe — revealed that it is, in fact, an actual word. "Fin-as-co," Jason wrote on Twitter, alongside a screen shot from Urban Dictionary, which defined a "finasco" as a "financial fiasco or poor business decision." Hannah Ann may not have known that when she mispronounced "fiasco," but Bachelor Nation was too entertained by the whole thing to care very much.

In the wake of the ongoing fight between Kelsey and Hannah Ann, "finasco" also had Bachelor Nation picking sides over how, exactly, they heard the model mispronounce the word fiasco. "Is finasco/fidasco the new yanny/laurel?" Twitter user Brett S. Vergara wrote, after one of his followers pointed out that they actually heard a "d" in Hannah Ann's new word. And she wasn't the only one:

Fortunately for Hannah Ann, she wasn't the only woman in the Bachelor Mansion to fumble over her words this week; after opening up the outfits that Demi Burnett gifted them for their pillow fight group date, Kiarra gushed about her "cute pajama ling-ery set." In other words, the women competing on this season of The Bachelor saw Hannah Brown coin the word "befumbled," and decided to create a few new words of their own on their quest to win Peter's heart.

It's still too early to tell whether Hannah Ann or Kelsey — or even any of the other women in the mansion — will win Peter's heart at the end of the season, but thanks to her creative pronunciation of the word "fiasco," it's clear that Hannah Ann will live on in the hearts and minds of Bachelor viewers everywhere.