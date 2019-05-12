Ahead of the new season of The Bachelorette, one former lead continues to live out her own fairy tale. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's relationship is stronger than ever, as evidenced by their recent Mexico vacation. On Saturday, the pair headed to Cancun from Kaitlyn's home base of Nashville, and it looks like they're having a blast spending quality time together.

Jason and Kaitlyn have been doing long-distance (he's based in Seattle) since going official with their Bachelor Nation romance in January. The couple initially connected on an episode of Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine. Some flirty Instagram comments and a friendship followed, and now the couple is jetting off on a Cancun getaway. Jason and Kaitlyn have been documenting their trip on the 'gram, with Jason even sweetly buying Kaitlyn a bouquet of "airport flowers." "It's the thought that counts," she can be heard saying in another video. "I love them."

Kaitlyn revealed in an Instagram post that she and Jason were in Mexico not only to have some fun in the sun, but to support a charitable cause. "Tatted up and flexing for FA," Kaitlyn captioned a photo of her and Jason in their swimwear and sunnies. "@jason_tartick and I are lending some muscle from Mexico to show support and raise awareness of Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disease." Kaitlyn went on to explain, "LUSM encourages you to run, walk, jog, swim, (we're about to do that), cycle, jog, box, jump — anything to get your heart pumping. In doing so, we’re supporting research to hopefully #CureFA for my best friend’s 8-year-old nephew and others worldwide diagnosed with this rare genetic disease."

Jason, who was a finalist on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of him and Kaitlyn poolside with the caption, "Whole ocean in front of us and we're at the swim up bar."

Kaitlyn and Jason are clearly moving full-stream ahead with their budding relationship. Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018, but the way the former reality star sees it, that relationship led her directly to her new love. Kaitlyn told Bustle in April that while her breakup was "really tough," she is now in a relationship where she feels fully supported in all of her endeavors. "He just is my biggest cheerleader," she said to Bustle. "Like he is such a hype man and, he always tells me, 'Oh, you have so much impact on people and you’re just so empowering and I’m just so proud of you.'"

Fans are clearly invested in their relationship, which Kaitlyn talked about on last week's Bachelorette reunion special. And she says she can feel the love from Bachelor Nation. "I feel so much support from everybody," Kaitlyn told Bustle. "I mean I know everyone looks happy on Instagram, but I feel like people can really genuinely see my happiness." She admits she felt "a little worried" about "how much to share and I didn’t want to be insensitive to my last relationship," but she can't deny that she's an open book. "Whether that’s happiness or tough times or whatever I’m going through, I can’t hide being so happy."

If Kaitlyn and Jason's latest 'gram PDA is any indication, they continue to be totally in love.