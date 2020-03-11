After Madison's self-elimination from The Bachelor, Hannah Ann got cold feet and almost didn't show up for Peter's final rose. But he ultimately proposed, and Hannah Ann's Neil Lane engagement ring is a pear-shaped sparkler.

She was shocked to discover that she was the last woman standing, and even more surprised when he got down on one knee. "Hannah Ann, you're a beautiful spirit," he told her. "Honestly, more than anything I've ever seen before. You're thoughtful, you're caring, you're selfless, you're passionate, and above all else, you're one of a kind. My heart chooses you forever. I love you. You've shown me all that I ever wanted." He then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Hannah Ann couldn't contain her excitement and despite her earlier hesitation, said yes. "I came here with purpose and that was to pursue this man's heart," she said. "And now I get to pursue his heart forever."

