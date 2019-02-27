Could Miss Alabama be ABC's next Bachelorette? Well, Hannah B's Bachelorette comments at the Feb. 22 taping of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All illustrated that the beauty queen isn't ruling anything out. "I'm not gonna say that, but I will say that I would love to have that opportunity because I did evolve so much as a person on the show," Hannah B, whose journey to find love with Colton ended with Feb. 18 episode, revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

She elaborated:

"I came in so terrified of what this thing was and if I wanted to be vulnerable with producers, with the girls, with Colton. And then by the end of it, I laid it all out on the table. I freaking roared ... I also was genuine about how I felt. I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me, the good and the bad."

As loyal viewers of the ABC juggernaut are well aware, part of "the bad," of course, may have been her ongoing rivalry with castmate and fellow Miss USA 2018 competitor Caelynn (AKA Miss North Carolina). After calling Caelynn out to Colton for what she perceived to be hostile behavior toward her during their time on the show, Hannah B discussed burying the hatchet with her former pal.

ABC/Rick Rowell

"I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself," Hannah B added to ET of her Bachelorette aspirations. "I think I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person. So, if it could be me, that would be great. I'm really sincere about it."

The Alabama native also added a promise that nobody could really deny: "I think it'd be damn entertaining — I can guarantee that."

Having gone through the process of competing on The Bachelor, she's also well aware of the process behind making compelling reality TV. Case in point: Hannah B further claimed to ET that she never told Colton's mom that she was in love with her son. (On the episode, she was seen answering with an affirmative when Colton's mom Donna asked if those were her feelings.)

ABC/Josh Vertucci

"That was editing," she said. "Come on. I don't go, 'Yes!' I know I'm weird, but not that weird. ... I had feelings of love with him and I wanted to progress and I think I could have been, but definitely falling in love with him."

Either way, Colton eventually decided his own feelings weren't there, sending Hannah B packing just prior to the hometown dates episode. Both ultimately agreed that it wouldn't be fair for Colton to meet Hannah B's parents and not be able to definitively tell them that their daughter is the one for him. Hannah B. admitted to ET that re-watching that moment play out on TV made her "a little bit emotional" but that her sights are fixed on the future.

"I want somebody to feel the same way about me as I do about them," she explained to ET. "So, for me, there's been time and he wasn't my person. I think he's a great guy and I want the best for him and I want the best for me too."

While it remains to be seen if her journey to find what's best for her will continue as the next Bachelorette (or even on Bachelor in Paradise), fans are still rooting for Hannah B regardless.