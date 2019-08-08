Bachelor Nation is nothing if not loyal. In this case, though, they may have taken their loyalty to one of the franchise's stars just a tad too far. In a message to fans on her Instagram Story, Hannah Brown clarified she doesn't want Gigi Hadid bashed over the Tyler Cameron dating rumors, E! News recently reported. The comments about Hadid came after Brown shared a photo of herself at an event for Variety, and what some fans had to say about the model was ... well, less than nice.

Hannah attended Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood" event on Aug. 7, and looked lovely while walking the red carpet. The reality star donned a slinky, black dress with an off-the-shoulder detail for the occasion, and posted a pic of herself posing in the frock to her Instagram later that evening. "Back in black with @variety," she captioned the shot, followed by "#YoungHollywood."

So, what does any of that have to do with Hadid, you wonder? In short, nothing at all. None of what Hannah shared had anything to do with Hadid, but some fans decided to draw comparisons between the two women anyway.

"Honestly you're hotter than GiGi I said it. I love her but WOW," one person wrote. "Lookin better than GIGI sista," commented another. "Gigi don't hold a candle to Hannah super model or not sorry truth is truth, look at this girl!" a third fan added.

Now, clearly, Hannah's fans were just trying to pay her some compliments. The thing is, though, they could have done so without bringing Hadid into the conversation. And it wasn't long before Hannah addressed this issue herself via her Instagram Story.

"I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me," she began. "However, supporting me doesn't mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down," Hannah wrote, adding "XOXO, Han" at the end.

Hadid got dragged into this whole thing due to the fact that she's reportedly been on a few dates with Tyler C. from Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. Long-story-short, the finale came down to Tyler and Jed, Hannah chose Jed, then dumped him after learning that he'd had a girlfriend while filming the show. On The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose episode, Hannah then asked Tyler if he wanted to hang out. He said yes, they hung out, then Tyler was photographed spending time with Hadid not long after.

While Hannah recently admitted that seeing Tyler go on dates with Hadid "was a little confusing," at the end of the day, everyone involved is single and free to play the field for now. "He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes," she told fellow Bachelor franchise alums Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And I am completely fine with that," she added.

So, calm down everybody. Hadid didn't do anything wrong. Feel free to keep paying Hannah all the compliments, but just try to do so in a way that leaves everyone else out of it.