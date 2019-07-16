Ever since The Bachelorette decided to essentially spoil one of this season's biggest moments in a trailer, fans have been waiting to see Hannah send Luke P. packing. ABC knew we'd want to see it all play out in real time even if they teased it, and they were right. Hannah's reaction to Luke P.'s slut-shaming comments was a glorious sight to behold.

During the nighttime portion of their one-on-one time, the two were sharing a meal. Things seemed pretty chill until Luke decided to bring up the topic of sex. Just as we saw in the previews, he told Hannah that if she'd been having sexual relationships with the other remaining men, he'd have to "be going home." He could forgive a "slip-up," but he'd really begin to question her morals if she'd been with more than one of the men, he said.

His attitude was incredibly judgmental and controlling — which should have come as no surprise to anyone who's seen his behavior thus far this season — and needless to say, Hannah was not pleased. "You're questioning me and judging me, and you feel like you have the right to, when you don't at this point," Hannah said. She also said that he wasn't exactly being a saint, either. "Sex might be a sin out of marriage, but pride is a sin too," she said. "And I feel like this is a pride thing."

Luke kept trying to interrupt her when she talked, but Hannah insisted on being heard. "Honestly... The words that you're saying are not OK. They're not OK," she said. She told him that she has already given him a ton of passes throughout this season, so for him to want to go home because she didn't meet his standards was straight-up insulting. She continued:

"The closest thing I've ever felt to love at first sight was probably with you, and our relationship from the beginning gave me so much hope, and then it was like, all this sh*t kept happening. Honestly, you've already broken my heart with this, truly. I've broken my own heart because I've allowed everything. To ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this and to have you say this about me, and make me feel like you'd look at me any differently and judge me, or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am and that we weren't on the same page... You're holding everyone to a standard that you don't even abide by."

This encounter was finally, at long last, the Luke P. straw that broke the camel's back. Hannah has already had to babysit Luke for weeks, telling him to back off of her relationships with the other guys and constantly wondering why he can't get along with the rest of the contestants. He should've been sent home a long time ago because of his immaturity, but if a conversation about sex is what needed to happen to show Hannah that they definitely aren't on the same page, then so be it.

And boy, were they not on the same page. Luke has been open about his commitment to his Christianity — we've heard his story about finding God in the shower more than once, which is already too many times. He's also mentioned the relationship he used to have with "chasing sex," and why he decided to start abstaining from physical relationships until he's married. That's all fine — Luke has the right to makes his own choices. But it's when he projects the standards he has for himself onto Hannah that it becomes a problem.

Even when Hannah asked Luke to leave, saying she finally had the "clarity" she needed to know he wasn't her husband, he wouldn't get up from the table. He said he thought she owed him a chance to respond, and that understandably only made her more angry.

"I don't owe you anything. I've given you so many [chances]. Oh my God, I can't believe you just said that, I'm so mad," she said, exasperated. "I don't owe you anything at this point. Do you not understand that? I have bent over backwards for this relationship. So I don't owe you anything. Please get up."

He reluctantly left, but not before saying that he didn't think she knew her own feelings. "I don't even care about what you just said about having clarity about this," Luke said. "I feel like you don't." Wow, he really solidified that this breakup is a good idea!

Luke isn't in a position to judge Hannah's decisions about her sex life — she's an adult, she's on a dating show, she's exploring her options, and she doesn't have to follow anyone's rules but her own. Luke messed up big time with this conversation in ways too numerous to count, and Hannah finally dodged that bullet once and for all...at least, until he shows up again next week. Sounds like someone may need a restraining order.