HANX's Online Sexual Wellness Forum Wants To Change The Way Women Talk About Sex

Chatting about sex and sexual health is crucial. Sharing a saucy story over drinks with friends doesn’t only serve as great pre-game conversation, it can also be really empowering. By the same token, getting something off your chest that you have been worried about is important. If you’re putting yourself out there sexually, it’s best to be as informed as you can be. And chatting with other sexually active people can really help with that. Now the women who are revolutionising condoms are also looking to revolutionise conversations around sex. HANX are launching an online sexual wellness forum to discuss sex, health, and all the things in between, because sharing is caring after all. This is a company with a wealth of knowledge on women’s sexual and reproductive health, and they might just have created the community I've been waiting for.

Armed with their sleek products and a mission to get us talking about safe sex and wellness, HANX (the female-friendly condom company) will be launching a female-centred chatroom on April 4. The forum promises to be honest and refreshing, with the founders of HANX, Sarah Welsh and Farah Kabir, wanting you to bring all of your questions, comments, and anecdotes about contraception, sex, and health in the hope that it will empower women to take charge of the conversation surrounding sexual wellness.

HANX

Speaking about the new online platform, HANX co-founder Welsh tells me:

"The HANX forum is a safe space to discuss sexual health, women’s health and relationships. An open area without judgement, where women can speak to other people who have had similar experiences or advice, on topics that are often seen as taboo. For example, infertility, abnormal menstrual bleeding, STIs, vaginal discharge, sex in a new relationship, and much more."

She continues: "We are really excited to be the first brand to bring this forum to life. Integral to HANX is providing information and support to ensure everyone can talk openly and care for their sexual health without shame or embarrassment. After all, it’s about time the world stopped being weird about our sex lives."

HANX

In a statement sent to Bustle UK, HANX described the platform as follows:

“Think Reddit but for sex, think Mumsnet but without your mum. We’re normalising open discussions about contraception and empowering women to take control of their sexual wellness. In doing this we hope to build a community of strong women who recognise they have the power to own their sexuality.”

A relatively new company, HANX’s message is seriously exciting; unapologetically pursuing the sexual wellness of all women. No gimmicks, no shame, no fuss. This really is something I can get behind. Born out of two friends' frustration that they felt that the condom industry was pretty much exclusivel targeted at men, HANX's sleek, stylish, and sexy condoms were produced with women in mind, encouraging them to take ownership and control of their sexual health.

HANX condoms are vegan, 100-percent natural, and fair trade. They are also ultra-thin, so feel awesome. While HANX condoms are amazing, the packaging is really out of this world. Forget garish primary colours and cheesy straplines — HANX packaging looks like it's just walked straight out of an Instagram grid. They’re essentially aesthetic goals.

HANX

In the statement sent to Bustle HANX said:

“Women should feel supported and proud to care for their bodies, their partner’s bodies, and their sexual health. We are a lifestyle brand that is actively changing behaviours, disrupting the condom industry as we know it.”

Considering this is a brand that, at it’s core, wants to get women feeling comfortable talking about sex and sexual wellness, this new forum feels like the perfect next step for them. There is power in knowledge and community. HANX is proof that you are never too old for sex education, and the fact that it's two women leading the way makes it oh so much cooler.