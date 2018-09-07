Big changes are coming to game night, Potterheads! A limited edition, Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game exists, and it costs less than $50 to get one of your very own. Finally, you can prove to all your friends that you truly are the biggest Potterhead of all. The Triwizard Cup belongs to you. You are the brightest witch of your age, etc. etc.

Those who have bought other, branded variations of Trivial Pursuit, only to be disappointed upon discovering that they are boardless, travel-size versions, will be happy to know that USAopoly's World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition Trivial Pursuit is a full-size version of the game, complete with a board, four player tokens, prize wedges, and 300 cards. World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition Trivial Pursuit contains the cards that appeared in USAopoly's first Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game, plus 200 all-new cards, for a total of 1,800 questions about the eight Harry Potter movies. The question categories are: Slytherin House, Death Eaters and The Dark Arts; Objects & Artifacts; Animals, Magical Creatures and Magical Beings; Witches, Wizards, Ghosts and Muggles; Hogwarts, Other Locations and Transportation; and Spells, Potions and Other Magic.

The Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game is the latest in a series of products released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which apparated into bookstores on Sep. 1, 1997, about one year after the British release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. USAopoly's new board game comes right on the heels of Pottery Barn's new collection of Harry Potter home goods, which includes a golden snitch lamp and a Hedwig bedside table.

World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition Trivial Pursuit might be the perfect way to figure out which of your friends is going to get flying marks on their O.W.L.S., but did you know there's also a contest to find the ultimate Potterhead? Announced Wednesday on The Today Show, "20 Years of Magic: A Harry Potter Fan Contest" seeks to locate the three biggest Harry Potter fans in the U.S., and to honor them with a sweet weekend getaway to New York City. Based on their answers to a single question — "What is your favorite passage from the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and why?" — three Potterheads will win tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, as well as a guided tour of the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit at the New-York Historical Society.

The new Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game is available only in the U.S. and Canada. You can buy it from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Entertainment Earth, and Think Geek, as well as from your friendly local game store.