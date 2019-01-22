When it comes to Heather's storyline on this season of The Bachelor, there's been major focus on the fact that Colton may be the first guy she ever kisses. The title underneath her name is even "Never Been Kissed." However, she earned a new title on Monday night: pot-stirrer. Heather gave Hannah B. bad advice on The Bachelor, and fans can't help being amused.

Is she intentionally stirring the pot? Or does she not even realize she's sparking up drama? It's currently unclear, but recently, Heather slipped into the role of Hannah's go-to confidante. Hannah was Miss Alabama in the Miss USA pageant. She was pageant roomies with fellow Bachelor contestant Caelynn, who went from being Miss North Carolina to the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Meanwhile, Hannah did not place in the competition.

Both women revealed they had been close friends.... at first. Then, there was a shift in their dynamic and they became rivals. And that's where the similarities stop when it comes to their versions of the story. They both claim that the other is "fake," "manipulative," and essentially every other negative adjective. At this point, it's unclear who's telling the truth and fans will probably never know, but Colton sure does. That's where Heather comes in.

Heather encouraged Hannah to "warn" Colton about Caelynn and her (supposed) intentions. She insisted that it was the right thing to do. Heather has never been kissed, but her title might as well be "never watched The Bachelor." Does she not know that using one-on-one time to talk about the other contestants gets you sent home? That's a rookie mistake. Or maybe Heather does know and she just wanted Hannah out of the competition?

Most likely, Heather just made an error in judgment. Even so, she's seriously stirring the pot and viewers kept talking about it on Twitter.

1 A New Title? Whether it's intentional or not, Heather is definitely stirring up the drama between the former pageant contestants.

2 Her Comments Weren't Actually Helpful Of course, there is a lot of footage that didn't make the cut. Nevertheless, based on what was shown, Heather said nothing remotely helpful. She just continued to stir it up.

3 Is She Playing Hannah? Is Heather purposely sabotaging her? Or does she just have no idea that she's giving the worst advice possible? Let's hope it's the latter.

4 She Just Keeps Stirring Why, Heather? Why!?

5 She Gave Bad Advice Hannah should've focused on her relationship with Colton, not her defunct friendship with Caelynn.

6 Did A Producer Put Her Up To This? Let's break down that fourth wall. Maybe this isn't truly Heather's fault? Maybe a producer encouraged her to add some drama to the season.

7 Wait, Is Heather Secretly A Producer? Now that would be a twist. Nevertheless, it's very unlikely that Heather is actually a mole in the cast.

8 Some Say She's A Snake Is Heather a snake? If she is, that worked out pretty well for Taylor Swift (who spun the negative comment into something she embraced on her Reputation tour). So, she's in good company.

9 Is Heather Pretending To Be Friends With Hannah? Maybe Heather is a Bachelor super-fan and knows exactly what she's doing.

10 "No Doubt" This fan is convinced it's intentional.

11 Living For The Drama It sure seems like Heather is living for the Hannah B. vs. Caelynn feud.