Here Are The Rules That Bustle Rule Breakers Attendees Say They're Proudest To Have Broken

Laurel Thatcher Ulrich's quote, "Well-behaved women seldom make history" is one that you've probably heard many times in your lifetime. It's been inscribed everywhere from Instagram captions to endless Etsy merch, but extending the quote beyond its limitation to "women," the words feel particularly resonant today at Bustle's first Rule Breakers event, a day that's all about celebrating female and non-binary rule breakers everywhere. As attendee Brittany Miller said, "I'm entitled to have a voice that's just as loud as everyone else's, even as a black person, a woman, and being queer...being out loud about who I am in all those minority identities is the rule I'm most proud to have broken."

The quote was first coined in 1976 by Ulrich, a Pulitzer-winning historian and Harvard professor, and just like how the quote became a slogan for people hoping to break the mold, Rule Breakers is a space for people to share their own ways of breaking the mold in their day-to-day lives. In the spirit of the event, we spoke to attendees to ask what rule they are proudest to have broken in their lifetime, no matter how big or small their acts of defiance were. And their responses were every bit as amazing as you would expect. One attendee, Hadassah Williams, revealed, "I broke a rule about the idea of education, of what you can accomplish and how it can be made. I wasn't doing well in high school at all...I went through pain and it was a lot for me, but I found my way back around — that's the rule I broke."

These are just some of the ways that event attendees have broken the rules, and made the world a better place in the process.

Sharon Lurye:

Pictured: Sharon Lurye // Photo: Sanam Yar

"In the 6th grade, one of my teachers was so terrible, she reminded me of Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter. Her way of teaching was always just reading the textbook to us. I had a question about something in the textbook one day, and she ignored me and just continued reading it as her answer. So I got frustrated and I said, ‘No, can you actually teach us?’

It didn’t feel like I was breaking a rule at the time, but people came up to me later in the hall and high-fived me for speaking out.”

Gavriella Wolf:

Pictured: Gavriella Wolf (right) // Photo: Sanam Yar

“Just that I try to continually remind myself not to hold myself to specific standards because I’m a woman.”

Lexi Williams:

Pictured: Lexi Williams // Photo: Sanam Yar

"In college I was the executive editor of our school magazine, and we wanted to do a story on sex and BDSM, things that haven't really been touched on in a school publication. Our professors warned us not to because they thought the school wouldn't love it, but we went ahead with it anyway because we really thought it was important to explore sex and tell people this is normal, whatever you like is normal.

It ended up being an incredible spread with really great feedback. We got in a little bit of trouble, but the magazine is still standing."

Hadassah Williams and Brittany Miller:

Pictured: Hadassah Williams (left) and Brittany Miller (right) // Photo: Sanam Yar

Hadassah: "Education. I ended up dropping out of high school for some time and then entering an alternative school. I broke a rule about the idea about education, of what you can accomplish and how it can be made. I wasn’t doing well in high school at all...I went through pain and it was a lot for me, but I found my way back around — that’s the rule I broke."

Brittany: "The rule that I’m most proud to have broken is being very present, being very open, and being out loud about the identities that I have.

A lot of minority communities, whether you’re a sexual minority, a gender minority, a racial/ethnic minority, there are a lot of expectations. And there are consequences for breaking the expectations of remaining in the box society puts you in. So being out loud about who I am and feeling like I'm entitled to occupy space, I'm entitled to have a voice that's just as loud as everyone else's, even as a black person, a woman, and being queer...being out loud about who I am in all those minority identities is the rule I'm most proud to have broken."