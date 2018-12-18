Is there really ever such a thing as too many Christmas movies? That was a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer to that is obviously no. That's why TV networks and streaming platforms do everything in their power to provide new holiday movies each week leading up to Christmas to help get us all in a festive mood. And this week proves to be no exception. There are plenty of new must-see holiday movies debuting this week that are guaranteed to make your days merry and bright. Because while hanging out with your loved ones is great and all, nothing beats the joy of escaping into a good holiday movie with some popcorn and eggnog by your side.

While there is always Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule to enjoy, which will feature some truly beloved classics, there will also be some brand new projects making their way to your TV screens this week, including the Hallmark Channel's traditional "Countdown to Christmas" lineup and a new UpTV original thrown into the mix as well. So if you're looking for a few yuletide films to fill up your days this week, check out the list below and set your DVRs accordingly.

1. Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas — Dec. 20

Season 1 may have hit Netflix back in April, but fans of the anime series will be gifted with a special Christmas episode, which becomes available for streaming on Dec. 20 and features a punk cover of "Jingle Bells," performed by Tim Timebomb and the Interrupters. The official logline reads as follows: "Retsuko's newfound obsession with posting pics on her social media account threatens to ruin her Christmas, while Haida still hopes to spend Christmas with her."

Watch on Netflix.

2. Christmas At Grand Valley — Dec. 22

Christmas movie favorite Danica McKellar stars as Kelly, who heads to Grand Valley in hopes of taking a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago life. Soon she runs into single dad Leo (Brennan Elliott), and you can imagine where things go from there.

Watch on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

3. Jingle Around The Clock — Dec. 22

The story centers around Elle (Brooke Nevin), whose Christmas-time reunion plans are thwarted when an opportunity for work comes along that she can't pass up. However, this involves Elle teaming up with advertising campaign 'fixer' Max (Michael Cassidy), who she seems to have nothing in common with. Naturally, the two of them fall in love (surprise!).

Watch on Hallmark Channel.

4. Christmas Bells Are Ringing — Dec. 22

Sam (Emilie Ullerup) and Mike (Josh Kelly) were best friends when they were kids spending their summers in Cape Cod. Sadly, Sam's mom passed away, making vacations in their favorite locale too hard to bear, so the friends drifted apart. Now Sam's dad is getting remarried, giving her and Mike a chance to reconnect.

Watch on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

5. Small Town Christmas — Dec. 23

While out promoting her hit novel, Nell Phillips (Ashley Newbrough) runs into Emmett Turner (Kristoffer Polaha), a former colleague who stood her up for a date and actually helped to inspire the very book she ended up writing. Could this chance encounter lead to something more? You'll just have to tune in to find out.

Watch on Hallmark Channel.

6. Christmas Made To Order — Dec. 23

When Steven (Jonathan Bennett) finds himself in charge of hosting Christmas for his family this year, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen (Alexa PenaVega) for a little help. Sparks fly, chemistry ensues, you know the drill.

Watch on Hallmark Channel.

7. Hometown Holiday — Dec. 23

Ryan (Bradley Hamilton), an entertainment executive, heads to a small town in the hopes of landing an up and coming talent. While there, he meets a local woman named Krista (Sarah Troyer), who he ends up falling hard for.

Watch on UpTV.

Needless to say, there are a handful of great Christmas movie gems to pick from this week. And the best part is that you don't have to choose — you can watch them all. Tis the season, after all.