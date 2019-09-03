Here's Your Horoscope For The Fifth Week Of August 2019
1. Your August 26, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 26, 2019.
The Moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting us in the mood for the people, places and things that bring us security and comfort. With the Moon teaming up with planets in thoughtful Virgo by the start of the day, acts of kindness and care for ourselves and others can get us off on the right foot.
By the late morning, love planet Venus in Virgo teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to make innovative, useful, and practical improvements when it comes to our relationships, finances, and beauty routines.
Towards the late afternoon the mood turns a bit somber as the Cancer Moon opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could have us dealing with some tough feelings. The best way to use this cosmic combo is to set healthy boundaries with others and to be proactive about self-care. By the late night, the mood shifts into calmer waters as the Cancer Moon teams up with compassionate and dreamy Neptune in Pisces.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You need emotional nourishment now, which means that you may need to be more selective about how you spend your time and energy. Think quality over quantity now when it comes to your happiness. Seek out ways that you can better care for your well-being, finances included.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You've got the gift of gab working on your behalf today, which can help you with speaking what you want into existence. At the same time, your creativity is off the charts today, which could help you to bring forth something groundbreaking or one-of-a-kind. Honor your uniqueness.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might receive a financial opportunity or some extra cash in the nick of time today, serving as a reminder to have faith. Know that things are working in your favor even if you can't always see it immediately. Too, you are reminded of how worthy you are.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's all about what you need today, making it important that you focus on your self-care and well-being. Being vocal with others about what you need though, can help you to get those needs met, so take the risk and say something. Also, a convo could lead to a pleasant surprise.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're in the mood to work behind the scenes today and by following your intuition, you could come up with some great ideas that can help you to get ahead professionally or financially. Overall, it's time for you to write a new narrative when it comes to your success. Be great.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You should get some indication today that you're on the right path in terms of bringing a plan or idea too life. Though achieving this goal may require that you take on a fresh outlook and believe in your own power. No need to compare your progress to what others are doing. Focus on you.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're focused on your career goals today and it seems that someone has been talking you up behind the scenes, which could open up a door or two for you professionally. Meanwhile, when it comes to love, try not to get swept away by an ideal. Focus on getting the real deal. It's possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
If you're looking to get something you've envisioned off the ground, you get by with some help from the people you know today. A professional partnership could be successful now as could getting some valuable support or feedback from a friend. Be open to the support or advice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be thinking about your long term goals today, your finances included. As such, it might be helpful for you to begin working on getting your books in order and improving your financial habits. This could also be a good time to apply for a better paying gig. Level up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Love is in the air today and if you're looking to make a romantic connection, you may need to take a different approach to dating. This might mean releasing outworn or rigid beliefs about love. This theme also applies to a biz related partnership. Be open to something different.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
When it comes to work, you're able to do your best when you buckle down and focus on your craft rather than trying to do multiple things at once. For now, consider that your time equals money and in order for you to capitalize on both, less is more. In other words, move with intent.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Your creative juices are flowing today and if you've been going through a creative block or doubting your talents in any way, someone could remind you just how gifted you are, perhaps with an opportunity. In love, be open to someone that may not be your usual type.
2. Your August 27, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 27, 2019.
It's an intense start to the day with the moon in tenderhearted Cancer opposing power-hungry Pluto this morning, which could dredge up lots of uncomfortable feelings and possible tit-for-tat kind of interactions with others. The best way to channel this energy is by putting it into anything that requires determination, courage, or a catharsis.
Still, with the moon void-of-course (aka the period of time when the moon is transitioning from one zodiac sign to the next), it's best to use the day for handling unfinished business or taking it as easy as possible.
By the evening, the vibe shifts significantly as the moon enters warm and fun-loving Leo. Under the moon in Leo, we should find ourselves in the mood for some lighthearted fun, romance, and creative projects.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might be feeling the demands or pressures of both work and family today, though you succeed best when you lean on others or hold space for community. At the the same time, when it comes to your ambitions, don't second guess yourself. Keep showing up with your full self.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're reminded to be protective about who and what you're giving your attention to today as not everything that's up for consumption or conversation is good for you. Instead take that mental energy and put it into something more worthwhile. Make emotional nourishment priority.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
A pressing financial matter could have you stressed. Though know that while the situation is temporary, it could be trying to key you in on your current attitude around lack and abundance. Know that you deserve better. Be mindful of what you choose to focus on now.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Someone could overstep your boundaries or be extra pushy with you today. Know that you don't have to cave into this person's demands. You may even need to put this person in their place. Though know that speaking your mind or setting boundaries is an act of self-preservation.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Your energy levels might not be as high as usual today, which is a sign that you need to scale back a bit. There's a chance that you need to revamp or transform your schedule or workload into something more manageable. Seek out ways that you can nourish and pamper yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're used to going solo but today you're called to lean on your community for support and care. Where can you stand to loosen your grip on the reigns for a bit? On another note, know that it's your authenticity that draws others to you. Too, take time to rest.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're focused on your goals and ambitions today but you may be hyper-focused or obsessed with winning something at all costs. Recognize that what you've accomplished (or haven't) doesn't define you. As such, it may be time to break some rules or norms for yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your mind might be quite heavy today, which could have you experiencing tunnel vision when it comes to a plan, idea, or option. Know that your best bet for moving forward means challenging what you think you know and being open to what new. Think long range.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
An intimate relationship could be dredging up some painful feelings around your worthiness in love. Trust that you are deserving of love and that if anyone is unable to give it to you in the way that you need, you have permission to move on. Don't sell yourself and your gifts short.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You may need to exercise some patience and care today when it comes to dealing with others or your partner. While you hate to back down from a challenge, know that taking a "my way or the highway" approach to a situation may do more harm than good. Vulnerability is needed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might have a lot on your plate today and you might be worrying about dropping the ball out of fear that doing so will make you look incapable. Know that you don't have anything to prove, nor do you need to be a hero. If you need assistance, people are happy to help.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A friend could be demanding more of you today than you can afford to give. Know that you don't have to absorb or feed into the drama that they may be creating. Instead, put your energy towards something more constructive, like a creative project. Take care of your well-being.
3. Your August 28, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 27, 2019.
It's an intense start to the day with the moon in tenderhearted Cancer opposing power-hungry Pluto this morning, which could dredge up lots of uncomfortable feelings and possible tit-for-tat kind of interactions with others. The best way to channel this energy is by putting it into anything that requires determination, courage, or a catharsis.
Still, with the moon void-of-course (aka the period of time when the moon is transitioning from one zodiac sign to the next), it's best to use the day for handling unfinished business or taking it as easy as possible.
By the evening, the vibe shifts significantly as the moon enters warm and fun-loving Leo. Under the moon in Leo, we should find ourselves in the mood for some lighthearted fun, romance, and creative projects.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might be feeling the demands or pressures of both work and family today, though you succeed best when you lean on others or hold space for community. At the the same time, when it comes to your ambitions, don't second guess yourself. Keep showing up with your full self.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're reminded to be protective about who and what you're giving your attention to today as not everything that's up for consumption or conversation is good for you. Instead take that mental energy and put it into something more worthwhile. Make emotional nourishment priority.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
A pressing financial matter could have you stressed. Though, know that while the situation is temporary, it could be trying to key you in on your current attitude around lack and abundance. Know that you deserve better. Be mindful of what you choose to focus on now.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Someone could overstep your boundaries or be extra pushy with you today. Know that you don't have to cave into this person's demands. You may even need to put this person in their place. Know that speaking your mind or setting boundaries is an act of self-preservation.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Your energy levels might not be as high as usual today, which is a sign that you need to scale back a bit. There's a chance that you need to revamp or transform your schedule or workload into something more manageable. Seek out ways that you can nourish and pamper yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're used to going solo, but today you're called to lean on your community for support and care. Where can you stand to loosen your grip on the reigns for a bit? On another note, know that it's your authenticity that draws others to you. Too, take time to rest.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, but you may be hyper-focused or obsessed with winning something at all costs. Recognize that what you've accomplished (or haven't) doesn't define you. As such, it may be time to break some rules or norms for yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your mind might be quite heavy today, which could have you experiencing tunnel vision when it comes to a plan, idea, or option. Know that your best bet for moving forward means challenging what you think you know and being open to what new. Think long range.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
An intimate relationship could be dredging up some painful feelings around your worthiness in love. Trust that you are deserving of love and that if anyone is unable to give it to you in the way that you need, you have permission to move on. Don't sell yourself and your gifts short.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You may need to exercise some patience and care today when it comes to dealing with others or your partner. While you hate to back down from a challenge, know that taking a "my way or the highway" approach to a situation may do more harm than good. Vulnerability is needed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might have a lot on your plate today and you might be worrying about dropping the ball out of fear that doing so will make you look incapable. Know that you don't have anything to prove, nor do you need to be a hero. If you need assistance, people are happy to help.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A friend could be demanding more of you today than you can afford to give. Know that you don't have to absorb or feed into the drama that they may be creating. Instead, put your energy towards something more constructive, like a creative project. Take care of your well-being.
4. Your August 29, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 29, 2019.
If we've got a growing to-do list or pending projects on our plate, today is the best day to be productive and check them off your list. This is in part due to analytical Mercury moving home to hardworking Virgo (joining the team of planets already in Virgo), which will help us to find the clarity and focus needed to get the job done.
By the evening, the moon enters Virgo and teams up with Mercury a few hours later, amplifying the need to get organized and on top of our game. With the sun in Virgo teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by late tonight, we encouraged to take a new approach towards accomplishing tasks and goals, especially as tomorrow's new moon in Virgo approaches.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're focused and in the zone today. As a result, you could hit a big goal or career milestone. As long as you're willing to pay attention to the small details in addition to keeping your eye on the bigger picture, you can win. Don't underestimate yourself, but know there's room for improvement.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're practically unstoppable today. Though know that your success largely depends on how much you believe in yourself. Doing so may require shifting the way that you think and speak about yourself. The universe is ready to shower you with goodies. You deserve them.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling a bit tender and nostalgic now. While it's important to feel your feelings, you don't have to go through what you're feeling alone. Look to close friends and family for support. Seek out the things that emotionally nourish you. Create a new emotional landscape.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Looking to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or a friend? Today is the perfect time to discuss what's on your mind. On that same note, your words are powerfully persuasive now. Use them to create opportunities, facilitate important convos, and speak what you want into existence.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You could get the chance to see the results of your hard work pay off today. On a slightly different note, you could be called to step up and take a leadership role or one with more responsibility. Don't second guess your ability to take the lead. Only you can define your success.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're called to focus on your needs today, which includes your happiness and well-being. Simply put, how far are you willing to go to ensure that you have both? The answer may involve learning to ask for what you need or allowing yourself to be who you are without judgment.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your energy levels may be running low today, which means your energy is best spent getting the rest that you need now. On another note, if you've been feeling down about something, you could find the strength and resilience you need to move past whatever's challenging you. Have faith.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You get by with some support from your friends today. You could be presented with an opportunity thanks to the word of mouth or an introduction facilitated by someone you know. You have powerful allies in your corner that want to help you succeed. Be open and receptive to the help.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Today is a super busy day for you, yet you don't seem to mind as you could make some serious progress when it comes to your career and ambitions. However, you might be feeling a bit sensitive around how others may see you now in terms of success. Don't be too hard on yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your creative inspiration is off the charts today, which could help you with crafting or perfecting a creative project that could land you in the spotlight. The important thing is that you believe in your talent as you've got plenty of it. If you've been telling yourself you can't — stop.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with your partner today, or face an uncomfortable truth. Know that what's bubbling up from the surface now is doing so as a means of helping you to heal and break free of unhealthy emotional entanglements and patterns.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Partnership is where it's at for you today when it comes to getting ahead, and you could find yourself in the right place at the right time in terms of making an opportune connection. Though in terms of working with others, shoot for the big fish. Align with the people with clout.
5. Your Labor Day Weekend Horoscope: August 30, 2019 — September 2, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2019.
The weekend is usually a time for kicking back and chillin', but this weekend might be a little different with the crowd of planets currently in hardworking Virgo, which includes a potent New Moon in Virgo on Friday morning (6:37 a.m. EST).
While this doesn't mean that we shouldn't make time to kick back, as Virgo is a sign that's dedicated to health and wellness, we should look to this new moon and this weekend as the reset that we need. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with multiple planets in Virgo as well as responsible Saturn in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus, we can expect the healthy changes that we make this weekend to stick, or at the very least have positive and long lasting results.
By Saturday evening, the Moon moves into Libra, putting the emphasis on relationships, beauty, and bringing balance to our lives. Come Sunday, we might find relationships and our self-worth put to the test as love planet Venus in Virgo teams up with no-nonsense Saturn while the Libra Moon squares off with Saturn. Under this cosmic combo, we're called to honestly assess our relationships, including the one we have with ourselves, and put in the work to improve them or let them go.
Come Labor Day, we might find ourselves with the urge to purge as the Libra Moon squares off with transformative Pluto, the Sun and ambitious Mars team up in Virgo, and the Moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio by Monday eve. With Venus in Virgo squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, we're reminded that less is more for now.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
It's time for a reset when it comes to your health, well-being, and daily habits. Now's not the time for taking more things on, but for fine tuning what's already on your plate and letting go of things that drain your time and energy. Meanwhile, it's also time to take stock of your relationships.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're bursting with creative juice and potential now, giving you the chance to lay down the groundwork for something groundbreaking. Though authenticity is the key to getting where you want to go, that and dropping the busywork and distractions that have become a time/soul suck.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Your focus is on home, family, and emotional nourishment now. As such, you're called to lean on your community, strengthen the bonds with those you love and to seek out the things that heal and feed your soul. Too, it's time to build yourself a sanctuary. A dead-end romance may end.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got ideas that others want to hear now, so now's the time to work on getting them out there as they'll be well received. On a similar note, you're also encouraged to use your voice more, especially when it comes to getting you needs met and maintaining healthy relationships.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Financially, you're on your way up. Though to get where you want to go, you may need to define what's truly important to you now as everything isn't meant for you, and that's OK. That being said, recognize that you are worthy of what is meant for you. Don't psyche yourself out.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
This weekend provides you with a gift from the universe that reminds you of the power of you while pushing you to harness it. Know that there's much that you can achieve now when you honor yourself and your gifts. Improve your relationship with yourself and you'll be unstoppable.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
There's something you've been trying hard to hold on to but you need to release. Maybe it's something you think is important to your survival and well-being but it's not. Maybe you need a reminder of how much beauty and love in the world exists. Maybe you need a reminder that you are that beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're used to feeling like an odd duck amongst your peers but this weekend provides you with the opportunity to find your tribe. What would it look like to be among a crew of folks that offer you total acceptance? You're about to find out. Don't let past hurts get in your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You have the chance to lay a solid foundation for yourself now when it comes to your career, goals, and ambitions. Though don't think you have to do everything at once. A slow and detailed-oriented approach works better than a slapdash one. Too, focus on the relationships that matter most.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It's time for you to branch out further into the world and get a closer look at all the good things it has to offer. What's your truth? By exploring new places and new schools of thought, you might find yourself adopting a new truth, one that's more empowering and hopeful. Lean on community.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It's time to work on writing a new narrative for yourself, one that recognizes how valuable, lovable, and powerful you are. Remember, you are the hero of your story. In terms of your finances, there's opportunity for more security but an honest assessment is needed. Don't get discouraged.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A new relationship or a new start in a current relationship is being presented to you and it looks like you're on to something promising. This not only applies to romantic connections but professional connections too. You may need to drop a few people as well. Embrace the freedom.