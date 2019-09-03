Here's Your Horoscope For The Fifth Week Of August 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 26, 2019.

The Moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting us in the mood for the people, places and things that bring us security and comfort. With the Moon teaming up with planets in thoughtful Virgo by the start of the day, acts of kindness and care for ourselves and others can get us off on the right foot.

By the late morning, love planet Venus in Virgo teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to make innovative, useful, and practical improvements when it comes to our relationships, finances, and beauty routines.

Towards the late afternoon the mood turns a bit somber as the Cancer Moon opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could have us dealing with some tough feelings. The best way to use this cosmic combo is to set healthy boundaries with others and to be proactive about self-care. By the late night, the mood shifts into calmer waters as the Cancer Moon teams up with compassionate and dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You need emotional nourishment now, which means that you may need to be more selective about how you spend your time and energy. Think quality over quantity now when it comes to your happiness. Seek out ways that you can better care for your well-being, finances included.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got the gift of gab working on your behalf today, which can help you with speaking what you want into existence. At the same time, your creativity is off the charts today, which could help you to bring forth something groundbreaking or one-of-a-kind. Honor your uniqueness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might receive a financial opportunity or some extra cash in the nick of time today, serving as a reminder to have faith. Know that things are working in your favor even if you can't always see it immediately. Too, you are reminded of how worthy you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about what you need today, making it important that you focus on your self-care and well-being. Being vocal with others about what you need though, can help you to get those needs met, so take the risk and say something. Also, a convo could lead to a pleasant surprise.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood to work behind the scenes today and by following your intuition, you could come up with some great ideas that can help you to get ahead professionally or financially. Overall, it's time for you to write a new narrative when it comes to your success. Be great.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You should get some indication today that you're on the right path in terms of bringing a plan or idea too life. Though achieving this goal may require that you take on a fresh outlook and believe in your own power. No need to compare your progress to what others are doing. Focus on you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your career goals today and it seems that someone has been talking you up behind the scenes, which could open up a door or two for you professionally. Meanwhile, when it comes to love, try not to get swept away by an ideal. Focus on getting the real deal. It's possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you're looking to get something you've envisioned off the ground, you get by with some help from the people you know today. A professional partnership could be successful now as could getting some valuable support or feedback from a friend. Be open to the support or advice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be thinking about your long term goals today, your finances included. As such, it might be helpful for you to begin working on getting your books in order and improving your financial habits. This could also be a good time to apply for a better paying gig. Level up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love is in the air today and if you're looking to make a romantic connection, you may need to take a different approach to dating. This might mean releasing outworn or rigid beliefs about love. This theme also applies to a biz related partnership. Be open to something different.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to work, you're able to do your best when you buckle down and focus on your craft rather than trying to do multiple things at once. For now, consider that your time equals money and in order for you to capitalize on both, less is more. In other words, move with intent.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your creative juices are flowing today and if you've been going through a creative block or doubting your talents in any way, someone could remind you just how gifted you are, perhaps with an opportunity. In love, be open to someone that may not be your usual type.