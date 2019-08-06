Here's Your Horoscope For The First Week Of August 2019
1. Your August 1, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 1, 2019.
Happy Mercury direct! Today is the first official day post-Mercury retrograde July 2019 (which also subsequently makes it the first day of Mercury's post-retrograde shadow period, meaning we're not completely clear of Mercury's drama yet). While we're probably feeling super excited about the planet of tech, communication, and intellect switching its gears into drive instead of reverse, don't put your foot on the gas too hard. Energy is moving forward, yes, but it's asking us to integrate now. Take it slow, cause the retro-shade has its curve balls and you don't want to run blindly down any new paths without making sure you've thoroughly checked your cosmic map first.
We also just came off the zenith of that supermoon/black moon/new moon in Leo —which, depending on where you are on the globe, may have technically taken place during the wee hours of this morning (though it took place late last night in the U.S.). In any case, the now-waxing moon is still very much in Leo, and it's an ideal time to plant seeds related to creative endeavors and passion projects. Take advantage of this black moon portal of energy and do a ritual while it's still hot n' fresh!
Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who also filled us in on what our lovely gal Venus is up to today. "Tender Venus is passionately trying to make amends with others today, by way of healing asteroid Chiron," she explains. "It’s a great day to accept others for who they are — and ourselves — with no judgment." Let's take things at face value and kick our judgments to the curb. Isn't it liberating to simply take things as they are instead of feeling compelled to form opinions on them? Let yourself be a clean slate today.
Read on to find out what the stars have lined up for your sign today, and don't forget to check out your August 2019 horoscope for a full monthly overview.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
"Take a fun art class this evening to work out your anxieties," advises Stardust. You're feeling tense today, so call on the creative energy of the sun and moon's conjunction in showy Leo to let off some steam of the artistic variety.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
With Mercury stationing direct and the fresh-start energy of the new moon still strong, it's a great time to start focusing on your dreams and goals. "You’re in the mood to daydream and plan your next big adventure," shares Stardust.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Your ruling planet Mercury is movin' forward, and it's time to let your communication skills sparkle. "Networking can help elevate your professional status and bank account today," explains Stardust. Don't sleep on professional opportunities today.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Take a risk today, Cancer, and ask for what you want and deserve. "Asking for a raise today can prove beneficial — just believe in yourself," advises Stardust. The universe is conspiring to support you! Don't sell yourself short due to fear.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
There's a lot of action happening in your sign today, Leo, so you're feeling super comfy and powerful up on your throne — just remember to stay grounded. "Your charm will help initiate prosperity, but don’t promise more than you can chew," advises Stardust.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
I'm sure you woke up in a flurry of stress this morning, but don't panic: You are totally capable of pulling your act together today. "Your finances are out of control," warns Stardust. "Try to make a realistic budget." You were born with the skills for this, Virgo, so make it happen.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Repeat this mantra from Stardust today: "Healing is a long process, but taking the first steps will prove fruitful." It's true, Libra. You've had a lot going through your mind (and heart) recently — but remember that even a tiny step in the right direction is progress. Take one today.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Workplace drama is annoying you, but today you've been blessed with the power of diplomacy. Use it. "Getting to know your coworkers will help the overall vibe in your office today," advises Stardust. You might find that synchronicity happens when you take a chance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
All right, you lil' flirt, you. With the moon, Mars, and Venus in a fellow fire sign, you're feeling extra hot n' spicy — but you need to watch out today, K? "A simple flirtation can lead to bigger issues," warns Stardust. "Be careful." You don't want to mess anything up on a whim.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
The energy is weird and off today, Cap, so do what you can to make yourself feel better, aka take control of your finances. "Try paying off some of your credit card bills and student debt today to alleviate tensions," advises Stardust. You know you'll feel better when you do.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Being impeccable with your words is good advice, and today that comes naturally to you. "Words can now heal," explains Stardust. "Use yours wisely to mend fences with others." Today is a portal for you to rebuild bridges previously burned. Take advantage of it.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Look in the mirror and tell yourself how beautiful and amazing you are, Pisces! Today is a day to shine and remind yourself of your innate and incomparable value. "Knowing your worth will help elevate your emotional bliss," shares Stardust.
2. Your August 2, 2019 Horoscope
Hey cuties: It's Friday, Mercury is no longer retrograde (yay!), and chilled ~TGIF vibes~ are abound. Or so we hoped! Mercury Rx's shadow period, or Mercury retroshade, is still raging on for two more weeks (sorry to let you know), and today, wild child planet Uranus has some other plans for us. This rebellious baby has been stirring the drama pot this week, big time, and today the drama continues and drags our homegirl Venus into the mix. Tsk tsk.
Unpredictable Uranus find itself in a less-than-pleasant square position with the lovely miss Venus today, meaning we can expect abrupt changes and unexpected drama when it comes to romance and money. Sigh. Astrologer Lisa Stardust also chatted with Bustle to weigh in on the dramz: "Sentimental Venus and rebellious Uranus square off today, causing emotional upsets in relationships and monetary goals," she shares. It might not be fun, but at least it's temporary — and we can be prepared.
This is all to say that today is simply not the time for any major decision-making in the love n' money realms. Yeah, that means I'm advising you to hold back on any major spontaneous purchases, break-ups, or marriage proposals. That's not too much to ask, right? Uranus presents a wildcard element that will make drama in these areas unavoidable, so give things a few days to chill out.
The moon moves out of Leo today and into earthy Virgo, which will give us a gentle but much welcome kick-in-the-butt that will motivate us to make all those new moon dreams we had a reality. Work with the lunar energy today to get organized and come at your goals with a practical mindset and a step-by-step plan to conquer. Carpe diem this sh*t.
Check out your horoscope below to see what the planets are throwing your way today, and don't forget to peep the full August 2019 horoscope if you need a lil' preview for the month ahead.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Sparkle, Aries, sparkle! "This is your time to shine," says Stardust. "[D]on’t let your insecurities hold you back from success." Fake it 'til you make it today, ram. You have the self-confidence in you — it's just a matter of making sure you wear it on the outside today, too. If that means spending an extra 20 minutes getting ready this AM, so be it!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Roll with the flow today, Taurus — you might be surprised by how easily you can teach a stubborn ol' bull some new tricks. "You’re changing your sentiments and views by being open with your feelings," shares Stardust. Don't be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve today and allow yourself to be a blank canvas.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Oooh, we know you love a hot pot of gossip tea, and you'll want to keep your ear to the ground today. "Secrets will be exposed today — how juicy," explains Stardust. "Be prepared to hear some tea!" What you choose to do with this newfound information is yet to come, but for now, just listen for the bell.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
As naturally giving as you may be, with Venus and Uranus in a tense square today, it's not the time to get overly generous with your hard-earned dollars. "A friend may ask for a loan," warns Stardust. "Don’t overextend your cash flow to help them." Keep things practical and wait a few days before making money decisions.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Venus and Uranus are giving you a rocky road today in the career sector, but try to keep your head on straight. "Professional shifts may make you fear losing your job," warns Stardust. "Don’t stress until you know more information." There's no reason to jump to conclusions — you got this!
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Truths — and in turn, some little white lies — may come floating up to the surface today, Virgo. Handle it with integrity. "Taking the high road may prove challenging," explains Stardust, "but in the end, honesty is always the best policy." The truth will always set you free, especially today, so trust the process and follow your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Being a pushover comes way too easily to you, so today gives you an ideal opportunity to practice your boundary-setting skills with the people you love and cherish most. "Don’t allow your crew to take advantage of your kindness," advises Stardust. "Implement boundaries." Remember: Real friends never want you to do something you don't want to do.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Today is sorta magical for you, Scorp, so live it up. Your work life is on fiyah, and so are your social skills. Let your creativity shine through today by using it as a force to combine both areas of your life. "A creative partnership will lead you to fame and glory today," shares Stardust. Fame and glory? Told you today was a good day.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Sag, it's time to send that arrow of yours sailin' into the distance! You're feeling restless today, and that's OK. Take it as a sign that you need to switch things up and take a risk or two. "Step out of your daily regime today," advises Stardust. "Take the long way home for a change of scenery." Sometimes as simple as a new route to and from work could make you notice life's little synchronicities today.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Tensions are high today, especially with your boo. Keep an eye out for moments that could lead to drama. "A power play with a romantic partner can create sparks leading to arguments," warns Stardust. Try to check your ego at the door today, cause it's too big to allow you to get comfortable in a conversation with another.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Annoying things pop up from time to time, and with your ruling planet Uranus messing with Venus today, you might feel the unexpected consequences on your wallet. "An unexpected home repair may cause your bank account to dwindle," warns Stardust. Don't freak. Life serves ya lemons sometimes, but you know how to make a mean lemonade.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're feeling sensitive (although, let's be honest, that's not too out of the ordinary!) — but for good reason! Your work or school crew are taking out their issues on each other, and it's not cute. "Gossip amongst your colleagues will bring you down," warns Stardust. "Don’t take rumors to heart." Like water off a duck's back, Pisces.