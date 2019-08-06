Here's Your Horoscope For The First Week Of August 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 1, 2019.

Happy Mercury direct! Today is the first official day post-Mercury retrograde July 2019 (which also subsequently makes it the first day of Mercury's post-retrograde shadow period, meaning we're not completely clear of Mercury's drama yet). While we're probably feeling super excited about the planet of tech, communication, and intellect switching its gears into drive instead of reverse, don't put your foot on the gas too hard. Energy is moving forward, yes, but it's asking us to integrate now. Take it slow, cause the retro-shade has its curve balls and you don't want to run blindly down any new paths without making sure you've thoroughly checked your cosmic map first.

We also just came off the zenith of that supermoon/black moon/new moon in Leo —which, depending on where you are on the globe, may have technically taken place during the wee hours of this morning (though it took place late last night in the U.S.). In any case, the now-waxing moon is still very much in Leo, and it's an ideal time to plant seeds related to creative endeavors and passion projects. Take advantage of this black moon portal of energy and do a ritual while it's still hot n' fresh!

Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who also filled us in on what our lovely gal Venus is up to today. "Tender Venus is passionately trying to make amends with others today, by way of healing asteroid Chiron," she explains. "It’s a great day to accept others for who they are — and ourselves — with no judgment." Let's take things at face value and kick our judgments to the curb. Isn't it liberating to simply take things as they are instead of feeling compelled to form opinions on them? Let yourself be a clean slate today.

Read on to find out what the stars have lined up for your sign today, and don't forget to check out your August 2019 horoscope for a full monthly overview.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"Take a fun art class this evening to work out your anxieties," advises Stardust. You're feeling tense today, so call on the creative energy of the sun and moon's conjunction in showy Leo to let off some steam of the artistic variety.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With Mercury stationing direct and the fresh-start energy of the new moon still strong, it's a great time to start focusing on your dreams and goals. "You’re in the mood to daydream and plan your next big adventure," shares Stardust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury is movin' forward, and it's time to let your communication skills sparkle. "Networking can help elevate your professional status and bank account today," explains Stardust. Don't sleep on professional opportunities today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take a risk today, Cancer, and ask for what you want and deserve. "Asking for a raise today can prove beneficial — just believe in yourself," advises Stardust. The universe is conspiring to support you! Don't sell yourself short due to fear.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There's a lot of action happening in your sign today, Leo, so you're feeling super comfy and powerful up on your throne — just remember to stay grounded. "Your charm will help initiate prosperity, but don’t promise more than you can chew," advises Stardust.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

I'm sure you woke up in a flurry of stress this morning, but don't panic: You are totally capable of pulling your act together today. "Your finances are out of control," warns Stardust. "Try to make a realistic budget." You were born with the skills for this, Virgo, so make it happen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Repeat this mantra from Stardust today: "Healing is a long process, but taking the first steps will prove fruitful." It's true, Libra. You've had a lot going through your mind (and heart) recently — but remember that even a tiny step in the right direction is progress. Take one today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Workplace drama is annoying you, but today you've been blessed with the power of diplomacy. Use it. "Getting to know your coworkers will help the overall vibe in your office today," advises Stardust. You might find that synchronicity happens when you take a chance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

All right, you lil' flirt, you. With the moon, Mars, and Venus in a fellow fire sign, you're feeling extra hot n' spicy — but you need to watch out today, K? "A simple flirtation can lead to bigger issues," warns Stardust. "Be careful." You don't want to mess anything up on a whim.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The energy is weird and off today, Cap, so do what you can to make yourself feel better, aka take control of your finances. "Try paying off some of your credit card bills and student debt today to alleviate tensions," advises Stardust. You know you'll feel better when you do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Being impeccable with your words is good advice, and today that comes naturally to you. "Words can now heal," explains Stardust. "Use yours wisely to mend fences with others." Today is a portal for you to rebuild bridges previously burned. Take advantage of it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Look in the mirror and tell yourself how beautiful and amazing you are, Pisces! Today is a day to shine and remind yourself of your innate and incomparable value. "Knowing your worth will help elevate your emotional bliss," shares Stardust.