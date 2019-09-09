Here's Your Horoscope For The First Week Of September 2019
1. Your September 3, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 3, 2019.
Picking up from last week's New Moon in efficient Virgo, today offers us the opportunity to continue our journey to self-improvement and being of service to others. With the Moon in transformative and all-or-nothing Scorpio teaming up with planets in Virgo, we get the focus and determination needed to drop or release anything that's outworn or inefficient.
Meanwhile, analytical Mercury teams up with ambitious Mars and the confident Sun in Virgo, giving us the clarity, motivation, and follow-through we also need to get on top of our game and stay there. Since we've got responsible Saturn in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus is in the mix, we're also getting the opportunity to lay ground for positive long-term results.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
It's time to take a new approach to how you manage your finances as thinking about the long-term will help you with establishing the security you crave. Changing your approach to cash may involve defining what's important to you and you alone. Respect your worth.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
A significant relationship could come up for review today as you find yourself looking to break away from connections that no longer align with the person you're becoming. You're undergoing a rebirth and you need people in your life that support your growth, not hamper it.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're a very busy bee with a lot on your plate. Though, when it comes to your well-being, be mindful of spreading yourself too thin. On another note, it's time for you to find more fulfillment in your professional life; doing so may mean veering off the beaten path.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got quite a lot of talent and it's time for you to let those talents shine, even if it means sticking out from the crowd. If you want to break new ground, you'll need to find the courage to do so. Try not to second-guess yourself as you were born to be a leader.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
If things have felt all over the place lately, it's time to slow down and center yourself. Seek out ways that you can get your emotional nourishment. On a different note, if you want to find the success you're looking for, you'll need to redefine what success means to you.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Something in the way you're thinking is changing, which could bring you to an aha moment today. This new perspective could help you with breaking through a creative block or a block in communication that you've been having with someone. Clarity is on the way.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You may need to put some cash to the side today, as a sudden expense could come up. On a different note, when it comes to getting something that you want, you may need to switch up your approach. Know that forcing things to go your way won't work now. Detach a little.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
It's all about you and how you're feeling today. If you've been craving some excitement and a break from the monotony, you could connect with someone today that helps you to break out of your comfort zone. Be open to this connection as it will open you up to new experiences.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be feeling a bit rundown and sluggish today, which is a clear sign that you need to slow down and rest. Though, not only do you need to slow down, you need to rearrange your schedule, too. Look to ways that you can bring a little more structure to your day, playtime included.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You get by with some help from your friends today, especially if you need a push when it comes to pursuing a creative idea or putting yourself and your talents out there. Meanwhile, in terms of community and your place in it, you're called to be the change that you want to see.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You're focused on your career today, and the passion you're bringing to the table could help you with hitting an important goal. On a slightly different note, if you've been thinking about making a change or switch in your professional life, now's the time to get the ball rolling.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
The world is your oyster now and today you're reminded of just how big that oyster is. The possibilities that lay before you are endless, and it's time for you to branch out and begin exploring them. To do so, you'll need to let go of any self-limiting beliefs. Go and be great.
2. Your September 4, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 4, 2019.
The Moon remains in passionate Scorpio for most of the day, continuing to give us the motivation needed to release what's no longer working in favor for what does. Though with the Moon going Void-Of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning into the next sign) at the start of the day, the day is best spent tying up loose ends.
With love planet Venus in Virgo also opposing Neptune in dreamy Pisces also at the start of the day, we may need to take time to get clear on who and what we want. Still, this Venus-Neptune combination can be great for creative ideas and projects as well as giving back to others.
By late tonight, the mood turns upbeat as the Moon shifts into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're reminded that there's a fine balance between work and rest today, and as such, you're going to need to find that balance. At the same time, you're also reminded that your dreams can come true when you commit to effort and see the value in your work. Embrace growth.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
An act of kindness can go a long way with your peers or friends today, but take care that you're not placing too much of your value on how much you do for others, especially if you run the risk of over extending yourself. Too, a little authenticity can go a long way in your connections.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
When it comes to achieving your goals, you're reminded not to second guess yourself. However, you are called to be sure about what you want. Maybe the thing you think you want isn't for you after all. Lean into your gut instinct instead of overthinking things. Feedback can help.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your creative inspiration is strong today, which means the ideas that you come up with now can be turned to gold. Trust your creative process as you're spot on. On a different note, you get the dose of optimism needed to move forward. Don't allow yourself to get discouraged.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You may need to keep a close eye on your money today, whether it comes to spending or not being clear on where your money is going. In other words, guard your resources. On a similar note, now's the time to reinforce your values while letting go of what's not important. You matter.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're reminded of how much love there is in the world and how much of it exists for you, though recognizing this means recognizing the beauty in yourself as well as others. While it's easy to scrutinize yourself and others, seek out the spaces where there's common ground.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're asked to rethink the ways that you take up space today because it's possible that you're not taking up enough. At the same time, you're also asked to examine the ways you may be misusing or giving away your gifts. Try to save a little something for yourself. Use your voice.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
While you usually like to do things on your own, you're called to lean on your community today. Yes, people can sometimes let you down, but they can also lift you up just as easily too. Being open to seeing the good in others can help you to see the good in yourself too.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're focused on reaching the top now but take care that you're not chasing an unobtainable goal. Not that you can't get the job done but sometimes being successful and finding fulfillment means knowing your limits instead of pushing past them. Take care of you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your mind and soul need to be fed now and today you're called to take time out to feed them. Doing so will remind you of all the goodness in the world that you still have yet to see and experience. In other words, allow yourself to dream. Going with the flow can bring inspiration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It's time for you to check and double check your books today to make sure everything is on the up and up. As part of this accounting, you might also want to assess where you may be overextending yourself to others financially or paying more than your fair share. Time for change.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
When it comes to your relationships and other people's image of you, remember you don't have to absorb their ideals or demands on who you are. For now, seek out those that see the beauty in you because it's there, not because of what you can do for them, imagined or not.
3. Your September 5, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 5, 2019.
Although the Moon is in optimistic and adventurous Sagittarius today, we're called to pair Sagittarius' big vision with small, doable steps. This approach comes courtesy of practical Mercury in Virgo teaming up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the work day. With Mercury and Saturn joining forces, we get the clarity, focus, and integrity needed to reach our goals.
By the late evening, we'll need to call on that focus and clarity as the Sagittarius Moon squares off with the confident Sun and go-getter Mars in busy Virgo, which could have us over-shooting our target if we're not careful. At the same time, this cosmic combination also calls to remain flexible an be willing to do what's necessary for growth as our plans take shape.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You've got some big plans that you'd like to see through but you may need to focus on one thing at a time or scale things back to something more doable now. On a similar note, you may want an escape but there's work to be done. Work now, play later is the motto now.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You've got your mind on your money today and as such you're reminded not to settle for less in terms of your talents. Meanwhile, you may have to hold off the need for instant gratification when it comes to dating and splurging on something fun. Focus on your deeper needs.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You and a family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, which could stir up an argument or misunderstanding. You may need to speak up on something you've been avoiding or work on guarding your energy.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might not know if you're coming or going today thanks to all the stuff on your plate. That's why pacing and prioritizing is everything. If it's hard to focus or still your mind, it means you'll need to be mindful of the kind of people and things you're giving your attention to.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
It's time for you to think smarter about your finances and seek out ways that you can be more accountable with your money as well as your time. You may need to cut or drop something that's bringing you little return on the investment you've made. Assess your values.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
When you speak today, people will listen, so be confident in what you have to say or share, especially if you're putting your creative skills or talents on display. Try not to second-guess or doubt yourself now as you have everything within you to succeed. Take time to nourish yourself too.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might be dealing with some nervous tension now or be worried about something beyond your control. The best way to deal with the energy is by focusing on what you can control. Be present to the moment and anchor yourself with things that soothe your spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might need to draw boundaries with others today, like a friend, as someone could be asking more of you than you can afford to give. Meanwhile, you may need to reassess your financials when it comes to a long-term plan or goal. Take heart though, you're closer to reaching your goal than you think. Focus on the positive. You are deserving.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're in work mode now but it could be that a professional relationship isn't going the way you want it. Be mindful of seeking outside validation from others. You are more than capable. When it comes to making biz decisions, focus on the investment you'd be making.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, especially if you're holding on to a rigid or outworn belief. Allow what's no longer working to fall away and commit to learning or opening yourself up to something new. No one can knock you for trying.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It might seem like something isn't coming together the way you want. Though you may need to face something you've been avoiding in order for you to move forward. Trust is needed now in yourself and in the cosmos that things are aligning in your favor, even if you can't readily see it.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A professional relationship may seem off or you might find yourself in the company of a naysayer today. As such, it's time for you too reach out and connect with those that support your vision or those that can point you in the direction of a new opportunity. You've got folks on your side.
4. Your September 6, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 6, 2019.
The Moon is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, putting us in the mood for fun and adventure, but there may be a few hiccups along the way. The day opens with the Moon squaring off with practical Mercury in Virgo, followed by the Moon squaring off with love planet Venus in Virgo, which could trigger arguments or a general feeling of crankiness/dissatisfaction in the air.
Though with the Sagittarius Moon also squaring off with dreamy Neptune this morning, we're called to cool our jets and take it easy. This Moon-Neptune combination can also be good for creative projects.
Later in the day, the energy gets a bit serious as the Sun in analytical Virgo teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, asking us to take responsibility and apply accountability where needed, especially when it comes to our goals and personal development. By the late night, Venus in Virgo teams up with all-or-nothing Pluto in Capricorn to help us get serious about what we want out of love and life.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
If something hasn't worked out the way you wanted it to, today reminds you to keep the faith. Focus on what you can control for now and let the rest work itself out. And trust, that whatever's being worked out behind the scenes for you is the best thing. Things are coming together.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You may need to be more selective with the company you keep, especially as you might find yourself being more sensitive than usual to the energy of other people. Try to spend time in the company of those that fill your cup. On another note, giving to someone in need can be rewarding.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
As they say, if one door closes, another one opens. This might be the biggest message for you to take away today, specifically where your career or a professional relationship is concerned. No need to try force anything that's not meant to be. More opportunities will be coming your way.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might have a lot on your plate, but how much of it are things that actually make sense for you to be working on or is contributing to your productivity. You may need to do some rearranging to your schedule and start focusing on the things you really want to give your time to.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Things might feel a bit confusing in the love department, but a conversation between you and your love interest could help to make things clearer. Overall, you're in the mood for a deeper form of intimacy and it's time for you to get honest about that with yourself and another.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Things between you and your partner may be a bit wonky at the moment but the energy between you should smooth out if you're both willing to compromise. If single, you could receive some clarity today around what you need versus what you're getting. Hint: stop overthinking.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
It might be hard to find a balance between your work life and your personal life at the moment, but the opportunity to bring more balance to those areas is coming. Part of finding this balance means paying more attention to your well-being and the folks you surround yourself with.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Be wary of making an impulse buy today, whether it comes to something or someone. You might find that what you thought you wanted isn't what you wanted at all. Not to worry though as something (or someone) much better is coming along. Now's not the time to force anything.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be unclear on what you want right now, Sagittarius, and that's OK. There's no need to rush to make a decision at the moment. Sometimes you need to sit on things for a bit and see how you feel later. Know that clarity is on the way if you let your heart speak to you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be experiencing some confusion or worry today about something, though chances are you could be making things bigger than what they really are. Don't worry as the inspiration that you need to solve your current problem is on the way. Don't let pessimism get in the way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
There may have been some disappointment today around a financial matter but know that it's just a temporary setback as something good is coming your way. Meanwhile, when it comes to the company you keep, it's time to put yourself among folks that truly value you. Value yourself first.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
There's no need for you to look outside yourself for validation today as the only one that can give you that is you. Plus, you're on the right track, and you can expect to get some confirmation of that today. Just don't play yourself small. Recognize how boss of a babe you are.