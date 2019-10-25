Here's Your Horoscope For The Fourth Week Of October 2019
1. Your October 21, 2019 Horoscope
Here’s your daily horoscope for October 21, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
The Moon finishes out her home stay in tenderhearted Cancer, though the start of the day may be a bit bumpy as the Moon squares off with the Sun in partnership-oriented Libra. The tug-of-war between these two planetary powerhouses could have us feeling as though we're not getting what we need from others or unable to give others what they need. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to see where we can exercise thoughtfulness, care, and understanding in relating to other people.
By the early afternoon, the Moon shifts into playful and creative Leo, putting the spotlight on our passions and our talents. If the past few days have had us swimming in an emotional soup, having the Moon in Leo could brighten up the mood significantly.
Later in the afternoon, love planet Venus in passionate Scorpio teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, ramping up the need for empathy, romance, and creative inspiration. Together, this cosmic combination can help us with healing our own hearts and the hearts of others.
Towards the late afternoon, the Leo Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries reminding us there's healing in playtime. When the Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus a few hours later, we're called to find new avenues for fun.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Romance and intimacy are highlighted for you today as you might find yourself craving both. If attached, this is a perfect day for quality time with your honey, while single Aries could strike a romantic connection with someone that can help them remember what true love looks like.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might find yourself feeling more tender or nostalgic than usual, which is a clear sign that you're in need of some emotional sustenance. As such, seek out those you're closest to now, as their company and support is just what you need. Too, how can you be a balm to someone else?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You've got lots going on today, and it'll help if you can pace yourself. Recognize that not everything warrants your time or attention. Try to focus on the things that will get you ahead. You can make big progress today when it comes to your professional life. Believe in your gifts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
When you recognize your worth, it becomes easier for you to get what you want because you recognize you're worthy of having it. Keep this in mind today when it comes to your love life or the vision you have for your future. Though you may need to redefine what success means to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
The spotlight is on you and how you're feeling now and you might find yourself craving some extra love and care. Not only are you encouraged to take time to pamper yourself today but you're also encouraged to spend time at home or with family. A little tenderness goes a long way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
When it comes to sharing your thoughts or opinions with others, ask yourself if what you have to say can help or heal others. This might be a good thing to keep in mind now as your words carry more impact than usual. Meanwhile, if you're in need of creative inspiration, it wont be hard to find.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might receive some kind of indication today that you're on the right path or that something you've been wishing or hoping for is coming together. On the same token, now's the time to get crystal clear about what you want because there's a strong chance that you can get it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your attention turns to your goals and career today and when it comes to impressing those in charge, you have just the right combo of charm and wit to make an impact today. Just make sure that you don't undersell yourself because you have the ability to make magic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're in the mood for an escape now, making today a great time for a day trip or just taking the time out to plan one. Overall, seek out ways that you can feed and nourish your spirit, whether it's through satiating your wanderlust or discovering something that expands your mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your emotions could be quite intense today, though instead of keeping them to yourself or attempting to deal with them on your own, reach out to a few trusted friends instead. Sometimes just having an understanding ear can help. Too, where can you lend an empathetic ear?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A budding business relationship could end up providing you more than you hoped for today, which can help you with getting closer to the success you've been working towards. On a different note, it could be time to walk away from a connection that is weighing you down.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It's possible for you to make something you've been envisioning come true when you take time to pay attention to the minor details. Meanwhile, when it comes to your self-development, you're reminded to continue to see the beauty in yourself. Improvement doesn't mean perfection.
2. Your October 22, 2019 Horoscope
The day gets off to a fairly upbeat start as the Moon — which is currently in playful Leo — teams up with Mars in romantic Libra, which can help us to be more proactive in bringing joy to ourselves and others. Since both Leo and Libra are creative signs, this Moon-Mars pairing can also provide us with inspiration needed to tackle a creative project or endeavor.
By the evening, the vibe gets a bit dicey as the Leo Moon squares off with love planet Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio. With the Moon and Venus at odds, we may also be at odds with ourselves and others in terms of getting what we need and getting what we want. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to determine if what we want is a matter of necessity or coming from a place of fear or insecurity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your creativity takes center stage today, and as such, you're reminded not to sell yourself — or your gifts — short. Even if there are people who refuse to give you credit where it's due, the important thing is that you remember to give yourself credit. Take ownership of your power.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You and someone close to you may have a hard time seeing eye to eye today. Though this person may be helping you to see or admit the truth about something, even if it feels uncomfortable for you to do so. Now's the time for you to step outside of your comfort zone. Embrace a new direction.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
It's easy for you to multitask because you're so multifaceted, but today it's less about how much you're doing and more about the quality of work you're bringing to the table. If you need to take a few things off of your schedule, do so. Paring down is what's needed now. Keep it simple.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's possible that a romantic connection may not be living up to your expectations now and leaving you with lots to be desired. If this has been an ongoing issue, it may be time to have an unfiltered conversation with this person. Too, it may be time to move on entirely.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
The attention is on you and what you're feeling today, which may mean you need to be mindful of others pulling on your energy and putting too many demands on you. If you feel inclined to help others today, (a kind gesture can go a long way), it's OK to be discerning in how you help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You might not be feeling one hundred percent today, yet at the same time you might also be trying to keep up with all of the social engagements on your calendar and people in your inbox. However, today is one of those days where you really need to take time out for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You could be feeling like an odd-duck or an outsider today when it comes to your peers or a group of folks you normally click with. If so, be mindful of comparing yourself to others or allowing this feeling to weigh you down. Embrace your individuality. You're you for a reason.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might find yourself craving attention or praise for your accomplishments today, which could have you feeling unsure of yourself. Now's the time for you to be confident in your skills and what you have to offer. When you know your power, others will know it too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
There's a chance that you could be craving someone or something now, but either over-idealizing what you want or not entirely clear on what you want. Either way, it's time to take a step back and really focus on what's most important to you now. Look for the value and substance.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
There may be some buzz going around about you now, specifically where it pertains to your career and your reputation. And there's also a chance that you may be feeling like you don't deserve this buzz. Accept it. Soak it up. Remember how powerful you are. You're making an impact!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It might be hard for you to see eye to eye with your partner or perhaps someone you report to at work. The important thing for you to remember today is to not take their actions or behavior personally as it isn't a reflection of you. It's a reflection of them. Own your "stuff" only.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It's possible that you can be taking on way too much today in trying to get a plan or vision off the ground. While you shouldn't ditch your plans entirely, you may need to take a brand new approach or direction in order to get to where you want to go. These kinds of things take time.
3. Your October 23, 2019 Horoscope
Today is a big day, as the Sun leaves romantic and carefree Libra for the depths of passionate and seductive Scorpio by the early afternoon. With Scorpio season kicking off, the spotlight will be shining on our desires, passions, and our approach to intimacy.
Since communicative Mercury and love planet Venus have already been in Scorpio for the past couple of weeks, having the Sun join the party brings more attention to the dirty, sexy, and all-consuming areas of our lives.
Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into analytical Virgo, keying up the desire to get rid of what we don't need as well as the need for self-discipline, especially as the Virgo Moon teams up with the Scorpio Sun just moments later. With Scorpio season being associated with the theme of rebirth, the craving for something fresh continues into the late night with the Virgo Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
How do you keep things running like a well-oiled machine? Well, your homework for today is to work on getting rid of or scaling back on the things that are hampering your ability to do things as efficiently as possible. This may include taking care of money matters you've been avoiding.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Romance is in the air for you today, and it's possible that you could make a love connection while engaging one of your passions or having fun. If you're already in a relationship, today encourages you and your honey to get some quality time in. Keep company with someone you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Home and family life take center stage for you now, which makes today a great time for taking care of any outstanding home related tasks on your to-do list. This could include organizing your living space and getting rid of stuff you don't need. A family member could also use your help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your creative gifts are amplified now, making today the perfect time to jump-start a creative project or pick one back up. Honor your ideas and your instincts now as they're on point. Meanwhile, in matters of the heart, you could meet someone via your social circle. Couples: mix it up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Stability and security are on your mind today and as a result, you might work on your budget or look at ways that you can better manage your money. While dealing with money can usually be a source of anxiety, today sends you some encouragement that you're on the right track.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Today could be quite a busy day for you, which means that you may need to be careful with who and what you give your attention to. That said, you have the power of persuasion and communication on your side. Use it to speak what you want into existence. Speak your truth.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
If you've been worried about a financial matter, it's possible that you could get the resolution that you've been looking for to this situation. At the very least, the situation could begin showing signs of improvement. Still, remember you're not defined by what you have or don't.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Happy Birthday season, Scorpio! Today you're reminded that when it comes to your hopes and wishes, you've got the confidence, creativity, and the talent to make them come true. Too, you've also got people in your corner that want to help. Give them some room and let them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your focused is called to your goals and ambitions today which requires that you pull back from the outside noise of the world and put your attention solely on you and your work. Doing so also requires that you do this from a place of replenishment, not from a place of depletion.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might find yourself full of vision and inspiration today, which should give you the wind beneath your sails that you've been needing. You have the power to make a big impact with your ideas, knowledge, and creative talents. Know that things work best when you take the off beaten path.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You could receive some sort of acknowledgement today that you're on the right path in terms of your career or goals. Perhaps this acknowledgement could arrive in the form of a sound business decision or you could simply find yourself feeling more empowered in what you do.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Partnership is spotlit for you today, and if you want to get something you've been envisioning off the ground, this is the perfect time to join forces with someone with skills that matches or compliments your own. Working with a mentor or perhaps being a mentor can be rewarding.
4. Your October 24, 2019 Horoscope
It's a day that was made for work and productivity with the Moon in responsible Virgo. Under the Virgo Moon, we might find ourselves feeling the urge to get busy, organized, and real. Then, with the Moon teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we'll get the discipline and the strength needed to make good on a commitment, solve a tough problem, and handle our business.
By the evening, the Virgo Moon goes on to oppose dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can be helpful for bringing something we've been envisioning to life. On the flip side, this Moon-Neptune combo can make it difficult to see the facts in front of us, which means that we'll need to tap into our intuition for answers or hold off on making any major decisions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're on top of your game now. At the moment, it's all about taking care of things on the backend that are pending so you can free yourself up and get back to conquering the world. Know that the work you're putting in now is leading to something bigger, even if you don't see immediate results.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
With your creative energy at a high now, you have everything needed to bring a project to life. To do so will take some patience and commitment, but you've got those gifts in spades. What you really need now is some hope and some faith. Believe in your talent.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
If you've been feeling a bit tender or run down, today reminds you of how strong and resilient you really are. Not that it's not OK to get tired sometimes. It is. And if you find yourself still feeling run down, today is also the perfect time to lean on those that you call family. You are loved.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got the power to make some big things happen today, though it will require initiating some grown-up conversations or talks with a gatekeeper or influential person to get results. Your mind is sharp now, making this the perfect time to get your words and ideas out into the world.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
When it comes to your finances, you might need to put in some extra effort to get things on track — but it's not impossible. Recognize that the self-discipline you're exhibiting with your money habits will literally pay off for you. At the same time, remember that money doesn't make you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
The spotlight is on you and what you're feeling, making it important that you do something for yourself that makes you feel good. For now, it's all about you being your authentic self, unfiltered. So, where can you allow yourself to be yourself a little more? Through pure joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might find yourself feeling a bit lonely or isolated today, but it's important for you to remember that being alone doesn't have to mean being lonely. Today, seek out ways that you can enjoy your own company. You can use the time-out as it will give you time to recharge.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
A friend or someone you know could be your ace in the hole today, specifically where it relates to your career or something you've been planning. An important conversation could lead to an opportunity, so keep your eyes and ears open. Creatively, you're making a name for yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You can hit a major milestone in your career now, or at the very least you're on your way. As such, be mindful about judging yourself based off of someone else's achievements. Meanwhile, it's time to hone in on what's really worth your time and energy. That's how you perfect your craft.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It's possible for you to bring a dream to life now, but first and foremost, you've got to believe that you're capable. Luckily, you should find yourself pushed in a direction today that helps you to remember just how capable you are. See what's possible instead of what isn't.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might find that something or someone that you once thought was important to your happiness isn't, which is a good thing as it frees you up to focus on the things and the people that are important. That said, honor your deepest bonds, desires, and feelings today. They will nourish you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might get an indication or receive some positive feedback today that a budding romantic connection has the possibility of turning into something more. Meanwhile, when it comes to getting something you've been hoping or wishing for, the people in your circle can help.
5. Your October 25, 2019 Horoscope
The Moon completes her transit through detail-oriented Virgo today, which will help us to tie up loose ends and complete pending tasks. Additionally, the Virgo Moon will team up with perceptive Mercury in Scorpio at the start of the day, which will give us the insight and motivation needed to solve a problem or tackle a project.
By the late afternoon, the Moon moves to partnership-oriented Libra, which will put us in the mood to connect and join forces with others. Libra is also associated with beauty, art, and culture, so we might also find ourselves looking for experiences and activities that span these areas.
Later this eve, the Libra Moon moves into an opposition with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could trigger some tender feelings around relationships, compromise, and self-confidence. For some of us, this may mean avoiding taking things too personally, while for others it may require expressing what we feel to another, even if it feels uncomfortable.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're used to doing things solo, but today you might find yourself in need of help or assistance from another. This is a good thing, as it's important to remember that you can't do it all on your own all the time. Vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness. Joining forces with others can get you far.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You always seem to know exactly what you need to feel good and how to have a good time. However, today you may need to be mindful of overdoing it, as self-discipline is what's called for now. On a similar note, you may need to be more discerning about who you give your time to.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Today, it's not about playing it cool, it's about diving into something you want headfirst. Today asks that you follow your heart and pursue life with passion. If you find the passion lacking, then take this as a sign to go out and seek the people and things that get your heart beating.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
If you find yourself dealing with feelings of self-doubt today, take a moment to yourself and get centered. Find your home within yourself. Know that you're more than talented and capable enough to achieve your goals or hold court with the best of them. Believe in you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
When you talk, people listen and it's important for you to remember just how much of an impact that you can make with your words, ideas, and know-how. At the same time, you don't need to know everything and it's OK if you don't. Being open to learning is a sure sign of genius.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You might find yourself questioning your worth today and whether you have anything to offer to an intimate relationship. Of course, the answer is yes, but take the question a step further and consider if the person you're entertaining has anything to offer you. Don't settle.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
The spotlight turns to you and your needs today, so don't be shy in speaking up for what you need or spending some extra time with yourself. Be mindful of overextending yourself to others today as well. Know that you don't have anything to prove. Guilt also isn't an option.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You often have no trouble pushing yourself to your limits and coming to the rescue of others but today you're reminded that you don't always have to be the hero, especially if it's always at your expense or well-being. For now, take some time to rest and recharge. Love up on you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You get by with help from your friends today, making this a great time to reach out and connect with them. While you're usually an independent spirit, today asks you to consider the ways in which you can engage your community and be of service to it as well. Be the change you seek.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, but don't neglect your heart space either. Look to ways that you can get the emotional nourishment that you need. This may mean calling on the support of family, either chosen or blood. It might also mean going easier on yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You often have strong opinions, but when you're sharing them today ask yourself first if what you have to share is hurting or healing others. At the same time, if there's been something on your chest, today offers the opportunity for you to speak on it so that you can begin to heal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Your desires are hard for you to ignore now, which is a good thing as you're finding the courage to get up and go after them. Still, it's important for you to recognize that you're worthy and deserving of getting the juicy stuff that you want, that includes intimacy and financial security.