Here's Your Horoscope For The Third Week Of September 2019
1. Your September 16, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 16, 2019.
Today's a fairly high energy day with the Moon in fiery and adventurous Aries. However, there may be a few bumps in the road thanks to the Aries Moon squaring off with power-hungry Pluto at mid-day. While this cosmic combination can be helpful when it comes to finding the determination or courage needed to beat an obstacle, it can also bring up not so nice things like jealousy, manipulation, and the need to win at all costs. As a result, we may need to be mindful of this behavior in ourselves and others.
A short while later, communicative Mercury in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could either pave the way for healing words or conversations or create blockages in our ability to communicate with others. If it's the latter, we may need to avoid sugarcoating what we have to say or say something that we need to say but haven't. In some cases, we may need to avoid taking what others say too personally.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might find yourself feeling a bit more tender or on edge than usual today. As such, it may be hard for you not to take the words or actions of others personally. Know that you don't need to fight every battle that comes your way. Don't give your power away by letting folks push your buttons.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be holding on to a plan or idea that you want to see come true but doing so may mean that you're forcing something that isn't meant to happen. Not that you need to give up entirely, you just need to see things with a fresh pair of eyes and consider a fresh approach.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
A friend could be demanding more of your time and energy than you can afford to give right now, which means that you may need to be protective of your energy today. This also goes for social media. Know that you're not in competition or comparison to others. You're doing fine.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Someone at work, most likely someone you report to, could get under your skin today, which could have you questioning your skills and capabilities. Know that you don't have to accept their version of who they think you are or aren't. Trust yourself. You're more than capable.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might have lots on your plate today and you might be up to the task of tackling it all. But before you do, ask yourself, how many of the things you're spending your time on are truly worth your time? This may be the question for you to keep in mind. Speak up if necessary.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Someone may not be giving you the intimacy or attention that you crave now, which could be bringing up feelings of unworthiness for you. If so, your best bet is to give the energy you've been giving them back to yourself. Remember how special and amazing you already are.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You and a family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today. In fact, this person could be extra demanding or needy now, which could have you feeling a way. Now's the time for you to speak up for yourself, even if it's uncomfortable.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might be obsessing over something today that could have your mind heavy. A solution to the problem is possible but it may require that you step back and take a breather, so that you can come back to the situation with a new approach. Talking to friends can be insightful.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You may be craving some fun and adventure today but that need for adventure and instant gratification could have you making some unwise choices if you're not careful. For now, it's best that you focus on the long term, which includes the responsibilities you have on your plate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might find your feelings bubbling up to the surface today and it could involve a grudge or a resentment that you've been holding on to. How much longer are you going to let these feelings fester, Capricorn? Isn't it time you let go? Free yourself so you can focus on what really matters.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your mind could be heavy today, making it all the more necessary for you to be mindful of who and what is getting your attention. If you need to give your brain a time out, do it. Seek out the things that inspire you and help you to see the beauty that still exists in the world.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
If a friendship or a particular social circle doesn't make you feel your best, it may be time to move on from it rather than force yourself to make it work. Know your value. There's plenty of other people out there for you to connect with that will fuel you instead of draining you.
2. Your September 17, 2019 Horoscope
The tempo slows down significantly as the Moon enters laid back and comfort-loving Taurus in the early morning. With the Moon in Taurus our focus turns to nourishing our senses and our bodies with all things pleasurable and indulgent. Though with Taurus also being a hardworking earth sign, the focus also turns towards finding the determination and practical approach needed to get things done.
However, we may experience a few hiccups today as love planet Venus (the planetary ruler of Taurus), which is currently in Libra, opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, triggering issues around insecurity, self-worth, and lack. Luckily, the Taurus Moon goes on to team up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, asking us to redefine our values and reaffirm our worth, while also helping us to break free of outworn dynamics and definitions around values, money, pleasure, and beauty.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're thinking about your money now and if you want to get ahead, it may require that you collaborate with others that compliment you rather than trying to go things alone. On a separate note, don't let the success of others make you feel like you aren't good enough. You are.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's all about you and your needs now and as such, you're called to assert them. Try not to get too wrapped up in work or the needs of others right now because you have more important things to attend to - yourself. It's time to let some old habits die hard. Be honest with your feelings.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're called to pull back from the crowd today and get in some needed downtime. At the same time, you might find yourself being pushed to take a moment of solitude to get more comfortable in your own skin. It's time for you to celebrate what makes you unique, not hide it.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're thinking about your long term plans and you may be feeling some worry as to whether you're going to make them come true. You can but you''ll have to guard against comparing yourself and your progress to what others are doing. Don't be afraid to break the mold.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're focused on your career and ambitions today, though there could be some self-doubt in the air. You could be doubting whether you know enough to be effective in the role you're seeking or if you have the smarts to get to where you want to go. You do. You define your success.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
It may be time for you to examine a belief or philosophy that may be holding you back, especially when it comes to your worth. Recognize that the world is so much bigger than you may see it right now, which in essence, means that there's so much more to you and for you too.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
An intimate relationship could have you in your feelings today, though it's important to know that you don't have to give your power away to this person. Today, you're called to pour some extra love and attention into yourself. Too, recognize that you don't have to be nice at all costs.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Someone may be leaning on you today or being extra needy. While you usually go above and beyond to help others, take care that you're not placing too much of your value or worth on how hard you go for other people. For now, working on breaking free of draining relationships.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
The focus is on your responsibilities today and laying the groundwork for your future plans. However, you could find it hard to stay focused today and may find yourself looking for excitement, perhaps from a fear that things are getting too boring. They're not, you're being called to level up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You're overflowing with creative talent but today you might be feeling a bit apprehensive or gun-shy about putting those talents on display. On a similar note, you might be feeling unappreciated or ignored for those talents. It's important that you be yourself no matter what. Shine on.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You're called to focus on your emotional nourishment today and to take time to slow down and honor your needs. This means reaching out and connecting with others and overcoming any fear that you might have around needing people. You're independent but you are not an island.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
The focus is on how you think now and today you're asked to examine the ways that you may be robbing yourself and others of your full self. In other words, it's time for you to give more love to the pieces of you that you've deemed unlovable or unacceptable. Reprogram yourself.
3. Your September 18, 2019 Horoscope
It's a day dedicated to work, work, and more work with Saturn, the Taskmaster, finally ending it's five-month retrograde and going direct in responsible and committed Capricorn in the early A.M. Now that Saturn is moving forward again, we should have an easier time getting plans off the ground, making commitments that stick, achieving more fulfilling goals.
Meanwhile, with the Moon in hardworking Taurus, we get some added motivation to handle our biz and see our projects and ideas through, especially as the Taurus Moon teams up with Saturn in Capricorn in the morning and equally hardworking Mars in Virgo by tonight.
Having the Moon also team up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the late afternoon can also help us with bringing a dream to life, while the Moon teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by late tonight can give us the courage and determination needed to overcome obstacles and fears.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
If it's felt like your professional life has been dragging, today offers you the chance to break new ground. If you've been job seeking or looking to move up from your current position, your efforts begin to yield results. Overall, you get what you need to bring a dream to life.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling like you can do anything today, and the truth is, you probably can. With the kind of cosmic mojo that you have backing you right now, you're reminded of how gifted and brilliant you are. Everything you need to succeed is already within you. Press forward.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're reminded of just how resilient you are today, as very little will be able to get you down or get in your way. If it's been hard for you to let go of something or someone at an emotional level, you could find the inner strength you need to let go and move on. Trust your instincts.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got a shot at being in the right place at the right time today, as the right conversation, meeting, or social media connection could pave the way towards a big opportunity for you. Don't be shy in initiating the conversations that you want to happen. People want to hear your brilliance.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
While you're focused on your career and ambitions now, you're called to be more confident in yourself and what you can accomplish, especially if you've been putting in the work to get to where you are. Don't look to others to validate you. Know how valuable you are.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You've got the eye of the tiger today, and if there's something you've been considering doing or taking a chance on, you get both the green light and the mojo you need to go for it. Remember there's a big, wide world out there and it's ripe for the taking. Nothing can stop you now.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your feelings might be more intense than usual now, but this intensity you're feeling could provide you with the courage you need to face something you've been avoiding or experience the catharsis you need to let something go. Either way, trust your intuition, it's spot on.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Partnerships and collaborations are where it's at for you today, especially if you want to get things accomplished. Teaming up with the right person can help you with achieving a long held goal. Now's the time to seek out those whose talents compliment or match your own.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
When it comes to your success, you're called to pay more attention to your habits now as the need to run a tighter ship is necessary. In what ways can you be more responsible or more dedicated to yourself and your goals? Self-discipline can also benefit you finances and well-being.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You're called to remember just how powerful and smart you are as your magnetism will be hard to deny. With the kind of creative vision and influence you wield now, you can accomplish much. On a different note, when it comes to love, a risk you take can pay off big time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might be feeling a bit moody today which means that you may need to be more proactive about guarding your energy and your space. You could be pushed to draw some boundaries with folks, especially if someone has been leaning on you a little too hard. Find your center.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You've got the gift of gab today, making it nearly impossible for folks to say no to you. As such, start speaking what you want into existence. On a different note, you may need to give someone a piece of your mind. Trust yourself and your voice. Your friends or community will back you up.
4. Your September 19, 2019 Horoscope
The productivity continues as the Moon finishes out her transit through hardworking Taurus, which teams up with the Sun in equally hardworking Virgo at the start of the day. By the late morning, ambitious Mars in Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the motivation, drive, and dedication to achieve our goals and overcome anything (or anyone) that gets in our way.
By the late afternoon, the energy of the day turns toward a more light and carefree vibe as the Moon shifts into fun and flirty Gemini. With the Moon in Gemini, we should find ourselves feeling more social and seeking out anything interesting and conversation worthy.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
As per usual you're in the driver's seat, but moving forward with both determination and careful intention will get you where you need to be. Try not to lose patience if things need to percolate a bit before taking off. You're in the process of building an empire and that can't be rushed.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling like you've got hit with a shot of adrenaline today, which can help you with accomplishing much. Though as you're kicking butt and taking names, know that you succeed the most when you bring your authentic self to the table. Aim for honesty, not perfection.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might find it hard to get going today, but it shouldn't alarm you. Consider this moment a time for you to rest and regenerate, focusing on your spiritual and emotional well-being. As such you may need to draw boundaries or extra protective of your energy. Honor your needs.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
There's a saying that goes something like "be the change that you want to see in the world". Today, you're called to take this message to heart as it won't be enough to criticize or simply complain. Know that you have the smarts to make waves and shake the table. And you can do it with compassion.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
There's just about nothing that you can't accomplish today and if you were seeking a raise, a better job, or a promotion - this is your chance to go after it. There's a good chance that you can get it. You're laying important groundwork now. Your reputation is beginning to precede you.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Though you love to work hard, today calls you to play just as hard too. In what ways can you honor your creativity? What kind of experiences can you entertain that reminds you of the possibility and wonder the world has to offer? Meanwhile, when it comes to your vision, you don't need validation.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
The first half of the day could have you in your feelings, but instead of trying to ignore what you feel, it's best if you allow yourself to sit with it. You could have a powerful insight or revelation that can help you find the strength or resolve needed to move forward or triumph over a setback.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You usually like to fly solo when it comes to getting shi*t done, but now, you're called to join forces with those whose talents compliment and enhance yours. Seek out those that fuel and inspire you as they can help you reach new heights. You are stronger with numbers today.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Though you may be tempted to be extra hard on yourself today, it's best to redirect the energy towards something more productive. Financially you can hit a goal, even if baby steps are needed. Overall, try to give yourself permission to honor where you currently are.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
A little self-care goes a long way today, especially since it can help you with releasing the past an feel more confident about the future. Meanwhile, if the idea of family has been a sore spot for you, your chosen family is where you can find the love and care you need.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You're in the mood for some fun today and you deserve a moment of joy. On a different note, when it comes to your creative skills, you can find more success with them when you take time to hone your craft and follow through on an idea. Don't squander your gifts. Use them.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Home and family is where it's at for you and if you've been feeling off-kilter as of late, spending time with loved ones or in the comfort of your home could be just what you need to bounce back. Know that you're worthy of care and support. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask.
5. Your September 20, 2019 Horoscope
It's a bright and bubbly kind of a day with the Moon in chatty and carefree Gemini, putting us in the mood to socialize, entertain new ideas, and get into some interesting activities. With the Gemini Moon teaming up with communicative Mercury and love planet Venus in charming Libra, the urge to get out and connect with others and stimulate our minds (and have fun while doing it) will be strong.
Since Venus is also at home in romantic Libra, and Gemini loves to flirt, today could also brings us a love connection or two. Though for those of us that aren't necessarily looking for love, this Moon-Mercury-Venus combination can be great for creative projects and interests.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You know all the right things to say and do, so don't be surprised when you become the go-to person for all things today. You can use this mojo to initiate the conversations and connections that you want to make, connections that could possibly bring you love or money, or you can use it to bring your ideas to life. Do both.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Let's talk about one of your favorite things: money. Your focused on it more than usual today, which is a good thing as you could uncover the chance to make more of it, whether it's through a job or another opportunity. Just make sure not to sell yourself short. Know your worth.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
It's all about you and how you're feeling today and you might find yourself in the mood for some fun and romance. If looking to connect with someone cute, you can now. Though the key to getting ahead today is less about others and more about letting your own light shine.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's time for you to dial things back a bit and seek out some rest and comfort. You might even consider ways that you can spruce up your living space or make it more pleasing to the senses. Connecting with family (whether chosen or blood) can also be a source of replenishment.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
It's all about you and your friends today as reaching out and spending time with them will give you the boost you need. At the same time, when it comes to possible professional opportunities, you could be plugged into something very promising thanks to someone you know.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're focused on your career and ambitions today and it's possible that you could be on the receiving end of a salary bump or bonus. Of course, recognizing how much you have to offer and negotiating accordingly will get you results. Too, a budget helps you meet a long-range goal.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're feeling free as a bird today and you deserve it. As such, seek out the things that bring you pleasure and remind you of how fun and engaging the world can be. You've got just the right amount charm and wit to have folks eating out of your hand today, so get out there and work it!
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your magnetism is off the charts now, drawing people to you like moths to flame. This could be a good thing if you've been looking to deepen a connection or bond with a certain someone. On the other hand, it can make you a magnet for less trustworthy people. Know the difference.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Partnership and collaboration are on the agenda today as you're encouraged to join forces with those that match your skills and align with your vision for the future. Love could also arrive by way of a social event, someone you know, or an online profile. Enjoy the attention.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your health and well-being are the focus today. As such, in what ways can you better care for your physical and mental health? Hint: take a break. Now's not the time for focusing on anything that demands too much of your energy. Besides, your hard work is about to pay off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your creative juices are flowing today making it the perfect time to work on getting an idea or project off the ground. Too, seek ways that you can feed your spirit or build your creative skills. Meanwhile, you're in need of some joy. Travel, education, or art related activities could deliver.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're encouraged to delve inward and get the emotional nourishment that you need. Look to things that you can do by yourself or with those that you love as this is the kind of energy that will anchor and revitalize you. On a separate note, you could receive some good financial news today.