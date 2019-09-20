Here's Your Horoscope For The Third Week Of September 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 16, 2019.

Today's a fairly high energy day with the Moon in fiery and adventurous Aries. However, there may be a few bumps in the road thanks to the Aries Moon squaring off with power-hungry Pluto at mid-day. While this cosmic combination can be helpful when it comes to finding the determination or courage needed to beat an obstacle, it can also bring up not so nice things like jealousy, manipulation, and the need to win at all costs. As a result, we may need to be mindful of this behavior in ourselves and others.

A short while later, communicative Mercury in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could either pave the way for healing words or conversations or create blockages in our ability to communicate with others. If it's the latter, we may need to avoid sugarcoating what we have to say or say something that we need to say but haven't. In some cases, we may need to avoid taking what others say too personally.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling a bit more tender or on edge than usual today. As such, it may be hard for you not to take the words or actions of others personally. Know that you don't need to fight every battle that comes your way. Don't give your power away by letting folks push your buttons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be holding on to a plan or idea that you want to see come true but doing so may mean that you're forcing something that isn't meant to happen. Not that you need to give up entirely, you just need to see things with a fresh pair of eyes and consider a fresh approach.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could be demanding more of your time and energy than you can afford to give right now, which means that you may need to be protective of your energy today. This also goes for social media. Know that you're not in competition or comparison to others. You're doing fine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone at work, most likely someone you report to, could get under your skin today, which could have you questioning your skills and capabilities. Know that you don't have to accept their version of who they think you are or aren't. Trust yourself. You're more than capable.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots on your plate today and you might be up to the task of tackling it all. But before you do, ask yourself, how many of the things you're spending your time on are truly worth your time? This may be the question for you to keep in mind. Speak up if necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone may not be giving you the intimacy or attention that you crave now, which could be bringing up feelings of unworthiness for you. If so, your best bet is to give the energy you've been giving them back to yourself. Remember how special and amazing you already are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and a family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today. In fact, this person could be extra demanding or needy now, which could have you feeling a way. Now's the time for you to speak up for yourself, even if it's uncomfortable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be obsessing over something today that could have your mind heavy. A solution to the problem is possible but it may require that you step back and take a breather, so that you can come back to the situation with a new approach. Talking to friends can be insightful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be craving some fun and adventure today but that need for adventure and instant gratification could have you making some unwise choices if you're not careful. For now, it's best that you focus on the long term, which includes the responsibilities you have on your plate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find your feelings bubbling up to the surface today and it could involve a grudge or a resentment that you've been holding on to. How much longer are you going to let these feelings fester, Capricorn? Isn't it time you let go? Free yourself so you can focus on what really matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mind could be heavy today, making it all the more necessary for you to be mindful of who and what is getting your attention. If you need to give your brain a time out, do it. Seek out the things that inspire you and help you to see the beauty that still exists in the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a friendship or a particular social circle doesn't make you feel your best, it may be time to move on from it rather than force yourself to make it work. Know your value. There's plenty of other people out there for you to connect with that will fuel you instead of draining you.