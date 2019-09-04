Hey now, hey now: Lizzie McGuire is coming back. Hilary Duff is returning to her roots and reprising the iconic character for a reboot of the classic show, which is set to premiere on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The new show will follow Lizzie as she lives her dream life in New York City, but as any TV watcher knows, nothing is ever what it seems. In a new interview, Hilary Duff teased that Lizzie McGuire's life on the reboot isn't all what it's cracked up to be, meaning that fans might want to buckle up for some major twists.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Duff revealed some new details about how the Lizzie McGuire reboot came to be, and said that she was just as excited for the new show as the fans are — possibly even more. “I’m so excited too as a fan,” Duff told the outlet. “The response has been insane. We’re back. The band’s back together!”

On the new show, Lizzie is working as an apprentice to a prestigious interior designer, lives in a hip Brooklyn apartment, and has her dream boyfriend, who owns a restaurant in SoHo (we don't know if that boy is Ethan or Gordo just yet, but fingers crossed it's one of them). It seems like the perfect outcome for Lizzie, but what got Duff to sign up for the show was the twists that her character's life would inevitably take when she turns 30.

“Lizzie’s 30 now and I really like the idea of her waking up on her 30th birthday and being like, 'This isn’t where I thought I was going to be',” she teased. With that insight, who knows where Lizzie will end up now?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When talks about a Lizzie reboot initially began, Duff admitted that the timing "just didn't seem right." But one day, as she told EW, Duff walked "into the room very pregnant" and told Disney executives that she felt "really good" about starring in a reboot. “I know that people have heard whispers for a long time: ‘Is it going to happen? Could it happen? Is it a possibility?’ I’ve had the questions for so long and been in talks with Disney for a really long time about it, and right now just felt like the right time,” she explained. “We’re in the thick of getting started over here.”

Much like how Lizzie was a voice for pre-teens going through common adolescent issues, Duff hopes that Lizzie can help the same generation that grew up with her go through the frustrating and beneficial ordeals that adulthood throws at everyone. “My life has taken a few different forms and my moment wasn’t on my 30th birthday, but it was definitely mid-20s, with a kid, already being like, 'Oh, this isn’t going to look how I thought it was going to look'," she recalled. "I really want to tap into that. She’s everyone’s best friend and what everyone loves about her is how relatable she is, so I really wanna go on that 30-year-old journey with everybody.”

Although Duff can't spill exactly what's to come from Lizzie McGuire, it'll be exciting just to see her onscreen again. This is truly what dreams are made of.