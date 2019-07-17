Bustle

Holly Willoughby's Summer M&S Collection Is Here & It's Full Of Holiday Essentials

By Lauren Sharkey
Marks & Spencer

Since September 2018, one of the UK's most-loved TV presenters has lent her stylish hand to an equally adored high street brand. And now it's time for Holly Willoughby's summer Marks & Spencer collection to hit stores. The 15-piece edit — featuring holiday-ready prints, cool fabrics, and comfy silhouettes — will be available online and in 70 M&S stores from July 18.

It's the fifth time Willoughby has collaborated with the brand. She doesn't design collections, but curates her favourite pieces to bring you the ultimate seasonal edit. This time round, you'll find khaki hues, versatile miniskirts, and a range of shoes and bags that you'll want to wear for more than one summer. Prices range from £4.50 for a T-shirt to £69.50 for a jumpsuit. M&S sizes go from a UK 6 to a UK 24.

"My Holly Loves edit really is a great capsule summer wardrobe," the This Morning presenter said in a statement. "The pieces are perfectly suited to mix and match, the palette is fresh and simple, and the cool linen and crisp cotton fabrics makes dressing for those warmer summer days super easy — whatever the occasion."

She particularly loves the monochrome floral print. "It just feels a bit different and it literally goes with everything, whether you want to add a pop of colour or keep it simple."

Here's every piece hand-selected by Willoughby.

1. A Floaty Look

Holly Loves Dress
£49.50
|
Marks & Spencer
This lengthy shirt dress is the ideal look for any formal summer occasion.

2. A Taste Of The Wild West

Holly Loves Boots
£49.50
|
Marks & Spencer
These cowboy boots will be your faithful companion all summer long.

3. A Refresh On An Old Favourite

Holly Loves Jumpsuit
£69.50
|
Marks & Spencer
A refresh on the ridiculously popular denim jumpsuit that flew off the shelves and eventually sold out, this piece comes with softer silhouette and a warm khaki hue.

4. Your New Everyday Bag

Holly Loves Bag
£39.50
|
Marks & Spencer
With a retro silhouette and practical strap, this bag will serve you well.

5. An Essential Tee

Holly Loves T-Shirt
£4.50
|
Marks & Spencer
If your trusty white tee is getting a little grubby, swap it for this lightweight style.

6. Shorts For Your Suitcase

Holly Loves Black Shorts
£25
|
Marks & Spencer
The belt tie waist on these classic shorts adds a pure summer vibe.

7. A Comfy Summer Shoe

Holly Loves Trainers
£49.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Featuring rust-hued suede detailing, these clean trainers go hand-in-hand with a skirt and shirt combo.

8. A Snazzy Shirt

Holly Loves Printed Shirt
£29.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Covered in an identical print to the floaty dress, this shirt will add some jazz to your workwear wardrobe.

9. An Expensive-Looking Bag

Holly Loves Bag
£39.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Ring-shaped handles aren't going anywhere this season and this pristine white bag is proof.

10. A Wearable Mini Skirt

Holly Loves Skirt
£25
|
Marks & Spencer
When you can't decide what to wear, always go for the button-down skirt.

11. A Safari-Style Shirt

Holly Loves Khaki Shirt
£29.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Khaki is clearly one of Willoughby's favourite shades. Get in on the trend with this easy-to-wear shirt.

12. The Heels You've Been Missing

Holly Loves Heels
£19.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Everyone needs a simple pair of black heels in their lives and Willoughby's chosen style is as good an option as any.

13. Casual Shorts

Holly Loves Camel Shorts
£25
|
Marks & Spencer
Not a fan of black? Opt for this camel-coloured pair of shorts instead.

14. Office Attire

Holly Loves White Shirt
£29.50
|
Marks & Spencer
A crisp white shirt may seem like an unattractive prospect in the summer, but the fabrication of this design will keep you cool.

15. A Customisable Bag

Holly Loves Bag
£35
|
Marks & Spencer
Practicality appears in all of Willougby's bag styles. This one comes with a stripy removable strap for extra style points.

Hurry because it's unlikely these designs will last for long.