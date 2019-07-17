Since September 2018, one of the UK's most-loved TV presenters has lent her stylish hand to an equally adored high street brand. And now it's time for Holly Willoughby's summer Marks & Spencer collection to hit stores. The 15-piece edit — featuring holiday-ready prints, cool fabrics, and comfy silhouettes — will be available online and in 70 M&S stores from July 18.

It's the fifth time Willoughby has collaborated with the brand. She doesn't design collections, but curates her favourite pieces to bring you the ultimate seasonal edit. This time round, you'll find khaki hues, versatile miniskirts, and a range of shoes and bags that you'll want to wear for more than one summer. Prices range from £4.50 for a T-shirt to £69.50 for a jumpsuit. M&S sizes go from a UK 6 to a UK 24.

"My Holly Loves edit really is a great capsule summer wardrobe," the This Morning presenter said in a statement. "The pieces are perfectly suited to mix and match, the palette is fresh and simple, and the cool linen and crisp cotton fabrics makes dressing for those warmer summer days super easy — whatever the occasion."

She particularly loves the monochrome floral print. "It just feels a bit different and it literally goes with everything, whether you want to add a pop of colour or keep it simple."

Here's every piece hand-selected by Willoughby.

2. A Taste Of The Wild West Holly Loves Boots £49.50 | Marks & Spencer These cowboy boots will be your faithful companion all summer long.

3. A Refresh On An Old Favourite Holly Loves Jumpsuit £69.50 | Marks & Spencer A refresh on the ridiculously popular denim jumpsuit that flew off the shelves and eventually sold out, this piece comes with softer silhouette and a warm khaki hue.