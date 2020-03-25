It's officially springtime, which also means it's officially Aries season 2020 — and this period happens to mark a beautiful new beginning for all zodiac signs. On March 19, the Sun moved out of Pisces and into Aries territory, which heralded in Aries season, the spring equinox and the astrological new year at all once. While things are surely uncertain in the world right now, the fierce and fiery energy of Aries season is a rejuvenating cosmic force that we can all channel if we need an energetic boost.

Let's talk about Aries vibes. This cardinal fire sign is all about taking passion and channeling it into action. As the first sign of the zodiac, leadership is a big theme — Aries were born to carry a torch. Aries is ruled by warrior planet Mars, which adds a healthy dose of impulsiveness and fearlessness to the season. Under the influence of Aries, which we'll be working with through April 19, prepare to feel like the fiercest, bravest, and most take-charge version of yourself.

Everyone will feel the current solar energy in a unique way, so read on to find out how Aries season 2020 will affect your zodiac sign when it comes to love, career, and friendship.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love: You're in the mood to show and receive some special attention and affection through luxurious gift-giving — surprise your lover with a special gift via delivery, and maybe hint that you want the same by sending them your Amazon wish list (it is your birthday season, after all!).

Career: You bring a unique brand of leadership and zeal to everything you're passionate about, so play up those skills in the workplace.

Friendships: Given the social distancing that's taking place, why not use your Aries fire-power to celebrate anyway? Throw a Zoom party so you can still live it up with your closest friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love: Your ruling planet, romantic Venus, is traveling through your sign for the first half of Aries season, Taurus, which will boost your sex appeal and up your confidence in love.

Career: This isn't the best time to begin new projects for work, but it is a good time to think about what's currently feeling fulfilling to you and what's not. Reflect on where you're at professionally before you make any moves.

Friendships: Take this time to look inward and disconnect from social media for a while. Let your friends know you need a little time for introspection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love: Things have been a little snoozy and slow-moving in love, but that'll all change mid-Aries season when Venus enters your sign. Prepare to feel sexy, glamorous, and attract suitors left and right.

Career: Collaborating on work projects may look different while social distancing is in place, but you can make it work, Gemini. Group work is where you really shine, so speak up in your brainstorming meetings and bounce ideas off coworkers.

Friendships: You're feeling lighthearted and social all month, so connect with your friends. You have what it takes to be the glue that holds your social group together. Plan a zoom call and catch up with the crew.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love: Love is grand, but you're missing the fun that came along with hanging out with your lover as part of a social circle. That said, be sure to include your crush or significant other in any group chats or virtual clubs to ensure you both stay connected to the outside world together.

Career: There's a major career glow-up in place for you now, Cancer, as you're feeling confident in your standing at work and clear in your purpose. Step up to the plate, because all eyes are on you this season.

Social: Aries season is a great time to network and make some work connections, so hit up friends in high places to feel out job opportunities or catch up with a mentor.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love: One of the big things keeping you going right now is work, and that's great — but be sure you don't neglect your relationship by throwing yourself into it full-force.

Career: Aries season could be a good time to make a move or take a risk at work! Embrace your free-spirited side and think outside the box when it comes to your career choices.

Friendships: All you want is a little adventure, which isn't easy if you're social distancing — so instead, have conversations that feel like an adventure. Call up friends who you know will talk with you for hours about philosophy and spirituality and get the wheels of your brain turning.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love: Spice up your romantic life as much as you can, whether by trying something new with your partner or simply by taking your conversations to new places.

Career: You feel a little foggy and up in your head right now when it comes to work, so instead, focus your energy on creating a budget and considering your whole financial situation.

Friendships: What you're craving is intimacy in your relationships, so prioritize time and conversations with friends who know the real you and will be present with all of your deepest feelings.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love: Maybe it's being isolated, but you're definitely feeling commitment vibes right now. If you want to level up and put a relationship on lockdown, now's a good time to open that conversation.

Career: If your work involves other people, expect to get really busy right about now. You'll find it helpful to call on business partnerships when making decisions this season.

Friendship: You're always a social butterfly, but now you're feeling even more called to connect with friends on a personal level. Get on the phone and prioritize some one-on-one heart-to-hearts with your closest confidants.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love: With Venus hitting your house of partnerships for the first half of Aries season, pour a little extra time and energy into your significant other this month and indulge in the romance.

Career: You're taking a lot of pride in your work and your ability to get things done well this season. Keep staying on track toward your goals and focus on maintaining a good rhythm.

Friendship: Prioritize well-being in your friendships. Take an online exercise class with friends to ensure you're all keeping the blood flowing, and make sure you check in on each other's mental health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love: You're feeling fun and flirty in romance now, so even if you can't go on an in-person date, you can certainly have some flirtatious flings via online dating. FaceTime flirting is still flirting, don't you forget.

Career: The Sun is shining on your passion projects this month, so bring your whole bag of creativity into your professional endeavors, Sag! You're unique creative sparkle is what will set you apart now.

Friendship: Social distancing's boundaries are no match for your optimism. Bring your fun-loving free spirit into your friendships in whatever way you can, as you have the power to enliven people's spirits and brighten their days, which will make you feel brighter, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love: Spending more time at home is making you feel extra domestic this season. Whether you're isolating with your partner or not, make you feel safe, nurtured, and at very much at peace.

Career: Working from home and spending more time in your living space is actually working out really well for you this month. Embrace this more domestic way of life.

Friendships: With everything going on in the public sphere, now is an ideal time to connect with your family. Prioritize check-ins with your closest relatives and strengthen your support system.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love: Whether you're isolating with your partner or not, now's the time to have open conversations. Talk through your feelings in your romantic situations to ensure both parties are on the same page.

Career: Your mind is primed for details this month, so use your mental clarity and focus to slay all the mundane tasks that have been bogging down your to-do list at work.

Friendships: You're real chatty this season, Aquarius! Use your extra communicative energy to stay in touch with friends via lots of phone calls, texting, and of course, meme-shares.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love: Whatever feelings are coming up for you in your relationships during Aries season, now's the time to speak up about them. Having an honest conversation with your partner is the only way to get clear on what's important.

Career: Money is a big energy force for you at the moment, so focus your time on building toward a raise in your career. Now's the time to plant seeds for a more financially lucrative future.

Friendships: With chatty Mercury in your sign during most of Aries season, you'll find yourself expressing your thoughts more easily than usual, which will make connecting with friends feel natural, even if you're doing so virtually.