March 19, 2020 is a big day in the stars, as it is officially the spring equinox and the first day of Aries season — which also marks the first day of the astrological new year 2020. This new beginning is going to affect all zodiac signs in many different ways. In astrology, the new year doesn't begin on Jan. 1, but rather with the start of Aries season.

It's really no surprise that Aries is the first sign of the zodiacal year. This sign is the born leader of the zodiac. It's a tenacious cardinal fire sign, brimming with energy, zeal, and bravery. So Aries energy is exactly what we need for a new beginning. It is ruled by the primal planet Mars, which is associated with our physical and animalistic instincts — things like war, sex, anger, and passion. And if you look at the houses of the zodiac, Aries naturally rules the first house, which is the house of self. This is like the astrological base of our needs pyramid, representing our deepest sense of identity and our basic needs.

As the sun moves into Aries and spring begins, there's plenty of opportunity to embrace a fresh start if you so choose. Here's the approach you should take to the astrological new year based on your zodiac sign to help you make the most of this new beginning.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Happy season of you, Aries! "This is your time to shine," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Go out! Be extra! Be a diva! Go big or go home! Embrace your inner Mariah Carey!" Indeed. Glitter up your life like the heartbreaker you are, and get ready for a diva-worthy year ahead. You're making magic happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Live up your new year in luxury, Taurus. "Take a cleansing bath filled with flowers and exotic oils to ring in the new year free of stress and anxiety," Stardust says. Spring is here and so is a new astro year, so soak in the good vibes, fresh scents, and luscious feels as you wash away energy that's no longer serving you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got so much to give, Gemini, and as the new astrological year rolls in, you're going to be bursting with energy to share. "Give back this new year by volunteering your time with a humanitarian pursuit," Stardust says. This might kick off a whole new season of giving, uncovering new sides to your multi-faceted self. Embrace it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Fresh starts are sprouting out of every crack, lil' crab! The one you don't want to miss right now is professional: "A new career opportunity will have you flying high," Stardust says. "Relish the promotion by celebrating after work." Leave that shell of yours behind and go celebrate the sparkling new horizons.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

"Step outside your norm today by taking your lunch break in the park with friends and colleagues," Stardust says. While you're at it, consider stepping outside your norm all year this year, Leo! Shake things up, and don't marry yourself to what your life has looked like thus far. There's lots more to learn.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

"Your inner magic and wisdom is strong, calling for some spell casting to embark on the new solar journey," Stardust says. Get in touch with your earth goddess roots and explore the spiritual sides of life. Not everything can be explained away, Virgo — some things you're just going to feel.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Nothing to see here — just a Libra falling in love with the world all over again. "Put on your best dancing shoes and take yourself out for a night of gallivanting around town with your crush or your partner," Stardust says. Nothing is perfect, but life is pretty sweet right now — believe that it will keep getting sweeter as you celebrate the new astro year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A new astrological year means a new reason to set aside some quality time for yourself, Scorpio. "Treat yourself to a massage or a spa treatment today to start the new year fresh and pampered," Stardust says. This year is bringing introspection, so a bit of spring cleaning for the soul and spirit is a good way to kick things off.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As you ring is this new astrological year, you're going to absorb tons of good energy from the people around you, so get social. "A romantic evening out with friends or your lover will be the source of inspiration today during the astrological new year," Stardust says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Spring clean and spruce up your overall vibe in prep for the astrological year ahead, Capricorn! "Buy some flowers to spruce up your home to celebrate the festivities," Stardust says. "Treat yourself to soft scents and florals to delight your senses." Bask in the springiest of earthly pleasures, and embrace a year of joy that you deserve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With your heightened senses, now's the time for you take everything in for processing. "Take a nice walk in your local neighborhood to embrace the new season and astrological new year," Stardust says. "Chat and laugh with your neighbors." You're feeling a major sense of interconnectedness and community — feels good, right? Keep it up!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces season is over, and the flames of Aries are drying out your tears. It's a good feeling! "Do some positive affirmations to set the astrological new year off in style," Stardust says. "Glamour yourself up with self-love." Feel the fire of the fresh start and consider this your astrological new year's glow up.