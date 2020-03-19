A fresh start could really do us all some good right now, as I'm sure most of us are ready to hit Ctrl + Alt + Delete on the current reality we're facing. The March 2020 new moon may not be able to solve the world's problems, but it can offer a beautiful and prosperous new beginning for anyone willing to work with its energy and start healing their wounds. Peaking on March 24, this new moon in Aries will darken the skies, serving a giant blast of Aries season energy that can bring us the motivation we need to kick off our goals and plant seeds for a much-needed fresh start — yes, even if we are social distancing and spending more time at home.

As the first sign of the zodiac, cardinal fire sign Aries is the great beginner of the zodiac. In astrology, the first day of Aries season marks the beginning of a new astrological year and fresh journey through the zodiac — so this is more than just a regular new moon: It's the first major luminary of 2020's astro new year, and it kicks off the first lunar cycle since this shift as well.

Obviously, given the global health crisis we're facing, the world looks different right now than it did at this time last year — or even this time last week, for many of us. So it's no surprise that there are cosmic struggles showing up here, too. The Moon will be in a conjunction aspect with the comet Chiron, which represents deep wounds as well as deep healing. The alignment of these astrological energies brings a transformational intensity to this luminary, giving us the feeling that we must walk through the flames in order to get to where we're going.

But if we believe in this as a chance to begin something and call on Aries' trademarked bravery to guide us, we can charge forward. "This New Moon will make us all decide between taking the low or high road. We will be faced with our shadow self and the person we want to be," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Be sure to implement change into your vibe and inspire yourself to evolve into the better version of you."

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love: The new moon is offering you a fresh take on your sense of self. Bringing this newfound confidence into your love life will inspire a more authentic connection with your partner — or if you're single, will attract people who like you for you.

Career: Despite the many shifts taking place, the ball is actually in your court in your career — and opportunity is on your side. "The focus of this luminary is on deciding what your next step is," says Stardust. "Choose the path that works for you!"

Friendships: Staying true to yourself will always lead you in the right direction for friendships, too. It's your season, so vibe with people who support your energy and evolution.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love: You might feel some of your deepest emotional wounds come to the surface under this moon — which can translate to temporarily rocky waters in your romantic relationships. So long as you prepare to weather that storm and face the struggle, you'll come out with an even clearer vision of what you need in love.

Career: Everything is in flux, but you can trust your higher self to guide you in your career path now, Taurus. "Pay attention to your visions," Stardust says. "They hold the key to your future."

Friendships: Social distancing shouldn't be too difficult for you under this new moon, as you're feeling deeply introspective right now anyway. Give yourself time to explore yourself solo — which will ultimately deepen your friendships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love: Breathe new life into your romantic relationship by connecting with the outside world — even if that's virtually. Tune into a live-streamed workout class together and Skype with friends to bring new energy into your unit.

Career: Social distancing can be tough here, as you're currently craving the creativity that comes with a socially collaborative work environment. Keep your ideas flowing with lots of texting and video chats with colleagues or inspiring friends.

Friendships: "Your reevaluating friendship now and seeing who’s golden and who’s not," Stardust says. Times of crisis can really show people's true colors — but it can also show you the gems who you know you can count on no matter what. Celebrate them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love: The new moon is helping you focus on your personal goals, Cancer, so allow your lover to get in on this process. It's a good time to connect on your dreams and aspirations and come up with a plan about how to best support each other — especially in these tumultuous times.

Career: Take advantage of the lunar energy to start preparing for a new beginning at work. "Use this time at home to change your resume," Stardust says. "Update your LinkedIn account and all of your social media accounts to reflect your professional interests."

Friendships: Focus on the friendships that make you feel inspired to conquer your goals. Now's not the time to get down in the dumps — it's a time to rise up and build your confidence! Call on your closest confidants to boost your ego with words of support.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love: If you're feeling restless being cooped up with your lover (or cooped up away from them), find imaginative ways to add a little adventure into romance. Play board games or take fun quizzes together to pass the time, or join a virtual book club so you can connect on that level, too.

Career: If you have some down time, this new moon is a great opportunity to spend some time learning a new skill that can help you on your career path in the future. Take an online course, watch some free YouTube videos, and practice, practice, practice. You'll have something new to throw on your resume in no time.

Friendships: "You’re embracing higher minded pursuits and a more 'woke' lifestyle," Stardust says. You're steadily growing and changing as a person lately, and this new moon solidifies that fact. Make sure your friendships reflect your ideals.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love: All this time inside is actually making you closer with your lover, and more willing to go deep with romantic prospects. Up your intimacy level in order to connect.

Career: It's easy to get swept up in your work responsibilities, but don't let that overshadow the great need to take care of yourself under this moon. "Setting boundaries is important right now, put your needs first," Stardust says.

Friendships: You're ready to bounce some deep and intense ideas off of your friends, so don't shy away from picking up the phone and spending a couple hours diving into every taboo topic you can think of.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love: You have felt the tides of change brewing in your love life — but don't be afraid of it, as change is often a good thing. "A new foundation is blooming between you and your significant other or crush," says Stardust. "Embrace the changes."

Career: Look out, because you could find a significant spark of creative connection between you and one of your friends or colleagues under this moon. You might be planting the seeds for a beneficial professional relationship.

Friendships: With everything going on, step back from your role as the social butterfly under this luminary and focus your energy on building a solid foundation in your closest friendship. Tighten your inner circle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love: Figuring out how to navigate a new normal in love is never easy, but the new moon is helping things fall into place. Remember, bringing a sense of routine into romance doesn't have to be boring — sometimes it's a useful way to help both you and your partners feel more stable amidst chaotic times.

Career: Work stuff may have you stressed out, so prioritize self-care and take breaks when you need it. "Try some light stretching to activate your muscles and mind, if you can’t take a walk outside," says Stardust.

Friendships: Ask yourself what you can offer to your friends in the way of healthy moral support right now. This luminary gives you a renewed energy when it comes to helping others, so share your advice with your social circle in whatever safe and loving ways you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love: "Your romantic senses are on point," Stardust says. "Flirt with your crush." Sending a sexy text or two to start a flirtatious conversation is a great way to capitalize on the sexy energy that this luminary is showering down on you.

Career: Being cooped up is actually boosting your creativity now, so don't let your ideas go to waste! Now's a great time to put some energy toward getting one of your passion projects off the ground — and hopefully have it materialize into a full-time gig eventually!

Friendships: Your optimism and happy-go-lucky energy are some of your best qualities, so offer these beautiful sides of yourselves to your friends. Your playfulness amidst a tough situation has the ability to bring a smile to even the frowniest of faces.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love: Opening up emotionally is never easy, but this new moon presents a really bold opportunity for you to develop some deep new channels with your romantic prospects. Putting your vulnerabilities on the table can help build a much more solid foundation in a relationship now.

Career: Whether you're working from home or just spending more time away from your job, you could feel a little stir-crazy — so make sure your space is inspiring and calming to you. "Spruce up your home by rearranging furniture and spring cleaning," Stardust says.

Friendships: This is a lovely time to connect with your family members and the people you live with, too. Spending more time at home means coming together with and building deeper bonds with everyone in your household, so embrace the opportunity!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love: Whether or not you're physically with your lover or crush under this new moon, it's a good time to up the communication. Have a daily check in — even if it's via text! — and make sure you're communicating your thoughts and feelings so you can stay close.

Career: If you've got some extra time, try to deal with any little annoying details at work so you don't have to worry about them later. Catching up on e-mails and revamping your to-do list may not be exciting, but it will eliminate your stress later on.

Friendships: Spending more time on social media can definitely up the gossip factor for some people, so limit your time there and ignore any low-vibe talk now. "Stay above the drama in your social circle and avoid gossip," says Stardust.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love: It's amazing what a little physical pleasure can do to ease a stressed-out mind, so if you're with your partner during this new moon, make it extra sensual! If you're not, you can always pamper yourself with the same sensuality, which will bring a sense of pleasure and calmness to your romantic relations, too.

Career: You may not be a huge fan of number-crunching, but this new moon is a wonderful time for you to do some planning in the financial department. Use this extra time to make a budget for yourself and be prepared for any shifts in your income.

Friendships: You're building something new when it comes to what you value and finding you can only be close with friends if they're here to support your evolution. "It’s time to focus on establishing a deeper sense of self through self-care and reflection," Stardust says. Don't leave yourself behind in favor of others' needs.