At last, iPhone season is upon us. Apple's big 2019 event went down on Sept. 10, live from the Steve Jobs theater, where the company announced all sorts of exciting new products and features. Perhaps most anticipated of all the information drops were the details about the soon-to-be-released iPhone 11 series. If you're wondering how big the iPhone 11 is compared to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, we already have the specs for that too.

Now, obviously we love our iPhone cameras and we care about battery life and we want speed and all these other important iPhone things. But honestly, the size of the iPhone 11 models can be a make-or-break when it comes to finalizing your new phone decision.

I still remember when I made the jump from my tiny, 4-inch iPhone 5C screen straight to the iPhone XR's 6.1 inch screen, and I was shook. At first I cried (no, not kidding; yes, I'm dramatic) and exclusively referred to the phone as "my iPad" because it felt so abnormally large. But now? Well, it feels totally standard. Oh, how quickly we adapt to our new technology.

In any case, if you're on the market for one of the newest iPhones, unsurprisingly, each of the new models have different screen sizes and dimensions — so whether you're into a more dainty iPhone or a giant display, here are your options.

iPhone 11: 6.1 Inch Screen

Apple

iPhone's new standard, the iPhone 11, is identical in screen size to the iPhone XR according to an Apple press release, with its display measuring in at 6.1 inches diagonally and boasting an LCD screen. Per Apple, it has a height of 5.94 inches, a depth of .33 inches, and a width of 2.98 inches, for a total weight of 6.48 ounces.

The iPhone X, in comparison, has a height of 5.65 inches, width of 2.79 inches, and depth of .3 inches, with a total weight of 6.14 ounces, making the iPhone 11 just slightly larger than its predecessor.

iPhone 11 Pro: 5.8 Inch Screen

If you're looking for a slightly smaller but more powerful iPhone option, look no further than the iPhone 11 Pro, whose display is slightly daintier than the iPhone 11's, measuring in at only 5.8 inches diagonally. It has a height of 5.67 inches, a width of 2.81 inches, and a depth of .32 inches, coming in at 6.63 ounces in weight.

Unlike the iPhone 11, which has an LCD screen, the iPhone 11 Pro boasts an OLED display which offers users a higher image quality — meaning that this screen's slightly-smaller frame isn't going to skimp on the screen's details.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 6.5 Inch Screen

Apple saved the biggest for last. The iPhone 11 Pro Max clocks in with a screen that measures 6.5 inches diagonally, with a height of 6.22 inches, width of 3.06 inches, depth of .32 inches, and full weight of 7.97 inches.

This screen is actually identical in size to that of the iPhone XS Max, making the 11 Pro Max tied for first place as the iPhone model with the largest screen to date.

Just like the new iPhone 11 Pro, the 11 Pro Max also has the high-quality OLED display. The super retina XDR display that's shared with the 11 Pro is reportedly the highest pixel density display in Apple's product repertoire.

You can learn more about the specs for the new iPhone 11 models at Apple's website here.