There's a reason why so many people get engaged over the holidays, and it's not because an engagement ring makes the best Christmas gift. Astrology and the influence of the Capricorn season makes the end of the year and the beginning of the next a very special time for love. As Kim E. Woods, master evolutionary astrologer, tells Bustle, "Capricorn is serious and plans for the long-term. If you have any hopes for a marriage proposal or taking the next step in your love life, you’re in luck." There's something for each sign to look forward to in their love life during this upcoming Capricorn season.

The season of Capricorn typically lasts one month, from the Winter Solstice until Jan. 20. But this year, Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, is in Capricorn until December 2020. Since Jupiter brings good fortune, blessings and success, Woods says, "Your luck in love is all about Capricorn for the entire year."

It's a good influence to be under if you're looking to have a long-tern commitment. It's no secret that earthy Capricorn is all about hard work, ambition, practicality, and discipline. There are "no frills or romantic overtures," Woods says. But if you're looking for dependability, stability, and something that lasts, you'll get that with Capricorn.

This sign also gets a bad rap for not being the most sensitive, but Capricorn is a loyal and trusted partner. According to Woods, you can use this energy in your love life to discover what’s true in your relationship.

So what does Capricorn season have in store for your love life? Here's what your sign can look forward to.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Your fiery sign doesn't love being under the influence of Capricorn. Aries is intense, passionate, and driven by desire, while Capricorn is more shy and reserved. When you want someone, you want them now. Capricorn, on the other hand, is all about the slow burn. But even if your approach to love doesn't match Capricorn's, you can still learn from them. "Capricorn gives you the room to be yourself as long as you respect her influence," Woods says. "Don’t try to gain control during this season. Go with the flow, use your persuasive talents with Capricorn’s, and this can add deep interest to your love affairs."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Since you're an Earth sign, you're going to be completely in your element during the season of Capricorn. "Under the Capricorn influence, you can nestle in the safety of your committed relationship and be completely dedicated to your love interest without fear of being asked for anything more," Woods says. You can also find contentment just being at home and loving yourself. The only issue is, you'll be so comfortable and content with how things are that you won't feel the need to get out there or find ways to deepen your relationship. But push yourself to make plans and stick with him. "If you’re thinking of making a change in your love interest or meeting someone new, bolster your energy and use your beautiful stubbornness to make it happen for yourself," Woods says.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You're naturally dynamic, talkative, and interested in everything. According to Woods, your mind is filled with wonder and curiosity, which can be extended under Capricorn’s energy. "Capricorn increases your knowledge and drive to discover the new, whether it’s a love interest or an unknown aspect of your current relationship," she says. This season, you might be surprised to find how Capricorn's energy pushes you to date beyond your usual type, and get more focused about finding someone you can see yourself committing to. If you're already in a relationship, you may develop a deeper sense of commitment and get clarity on issues that have been weighing your relationship down.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Your sign is going to be in exact opposition to Capricorn, so there may be some challenges coming up for you in the love department. So it's important to just take your time, especially if you just started dating someone new. According to Woods, Capricorn pressures you to succeed and can push you in ways that are unnecessary. "You have your own stride, so don’t let Capricorn bully you," she says. "Use Capricorn’s ability for persuasion to help you get the most out of your love life. Rely on Capricorn’s reliability to gain understanding of your own needs in your relationships." You bring sensitivity, care, and tenderness to everyone you love. During this Capricorn season, it's important to put that love and care into yourself.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22) "Your natural flair for drama and bold personal expression gains elegance and grace this Capricorn season," Woods says. "You adore power and have the energy and fortitude to achieve it." When it comes to love this Capricorn season, it's all about emotionally and intellectually connecting with your partner to achieve a deep and powerful love. According to Woods, you can reach true happiness at this time if you allow Capricorn's natural drive to fuel you and your desires. Letting go and enjoying what each day brings is key.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) This season, work could become your main focus. You may even end up pushing love and your other relationships to the side. According to Woods, Capricorn increases your love of skill-building and task-driven mentality. So just be aware of that. If you find yourself working long hours and taking up more projects than you normally would, it's OK to take a moment and just stop. Find some balance. "Use your natural talent for organization, to plan and schedule your dating life, even with your significant other," Woods says. You’ll feel a lot better after spending some time with your partner, or even some friends.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Your easygoing nature, loyalty and compromising skills are going to be useful during the season. According to Woods, it can soften and lighten the seriousness of Capricorn's energy while still having opportunities to find commitment and stability. You're known for being a little indecisive, but this energy can help with that. You'll also be respected and aprpeciated more readily by others. If you start a new relationship at this time, there's potential for it to become serious. If you're not looking, that could change very soon. According to Woods, love will be the focal point in your immediate future.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) The bonds you make during this time will be strong and powerful. Your desires and passions will be completely supported by Capricorn's dedication and determination. "Laser-guided focus is true for both signs, so whatever Scorpio wishes can come true this season," Woods says. "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for as it can come true. There’s excitement, drive and intensity stirring the love pot." Current relationships can deepen during this time, while new ones can get more serious quickly. As long as you're aware of any jealousy issues you may have, Woods says this is going to be a "winning" season of love for you.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) As a lively and fiery Sagittarius, you may hit the wall in Capricorn. According to Woods, "It’s like the hangover after the best possible party." However, unwinding is one of your super powers. You have the ability to give Capricorn the permission to have its fun, while Capricorn will help you focus your time so you can better manage your priorities. If you're looking for a relationship, it's a good time to get serious about what you want and put in the effort to make something happen. If you're in a relationship and you haven't been spending enough time with your partner, plan something special. "This is the perfect time to settle in for a few romantic dates sitting by the fire and gazing into each other’s eyes," Woods says.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Although you're not one to love the spotlight, it's all about you, Capricorn. "Let the glow of your own sign illuminate your goals and desires," Woods says. Just be mindful that your goals aren't only career-focused because it's a really good time to work on your love life as well. If you’re looking for a partner, use your natural ambition to find your special someone. If you’re in a relationship that you're unsure about, be honest about what you want and whether this really is your person. If you’re in a committed relationship, talk about your long-term relationship goals with your partner and get to work on making them happen.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) You’re a natural visionary, so use your talent to envision the kind of love you really want. Rely on your intellect and sense of adventure to be bold in your quest for love. "Under Capricorn’s reasoning and tenacity, your love dreams can be realized," Woods says. "You lift Capricorn’s practical and controlling forces, while Capricorn’s energy eases any chaos your over-thinking creates." Just be mindful of your emotions as both you and Capricorn can come off a bit aloof. Setting aside time to allow yourself to get in touch with your feelings and express them to your loved ones can be beneficial for you. "Your love life can be dreamy, but you need to take the connection out of your head and put it into your heart," Woods says. Capricorn season will be a good time for you to do so.