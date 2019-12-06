Bustle

What You Should & Shouldn't Do During Capricorn Season 2019

By Carolyn Steber
As the days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the end of the year approaches, you might find yourself in a pensive state of mind — perhaps while sipping hot chocolate in front of a frosty window. This is Capricorn season. And it can have you thinking about everything that's happened over the past year, as well as what might happen in the future.

"Capricorn season takes place while the sun transits the sign of Capricorn from December 22 through January 19," Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle. "Whichever sign the sun is in is an indication of what [your] soul is trying to integrate and achieve, and the sense of achievement is especially prevalent during Capricorn."

That's one reason why you might spend the end of the year evaluating your most recent accomplishments, while also coming up with resolutions for the new year. "Being the top of the chart and symbolized by the goat trying to summit the mountain, Capricorn's prevalent energy is goal setting and working our way up the ladder," Cardinal says. "Being ruled by the planet Saturn, it also has a traditionalism and structure associated with it that goes beyond just the ethic of hard work."

It'll give you a lot to think about, but it's possible to take advantage of these vibes and decide what it is you'd like to accomplish next. Here, astrologers share the best things to do during this time, as well as what to avoid, to make the most of Capricorn season.