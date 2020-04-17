The adidas Superstar is one of the most instantly recognizable shoes, well, ever. With its classic all-white silhouette and iconic three stripes, you can easily spot a pair miles away, likely paired with a matching tracksuit or a crisp pair of jeans.

Most recently, designers Ji Won Choi and Olivia O’Blanc joined forces to create an elevated capsule for women, with a re-imagination of the adidas Superstar at the center of the collection.

“Our inspiration was to maintain the core of the adidas Superstar while bringing in both mine and Olivia’s aesthetics,” Choi tells Bustle. “We merge Olivia’s functionality and my visually graphic concepts into each product, creating multifunctional items.”

The collection spotlights O’Blanc’s utilitarian aesthetic while weaving in elements of Ji’s signature striped detailing. “Together, we blended these styles to create an interchangeable layered sneaker and tracksuit,” O’Blanc says.

By mixing their respective styles, the two New York City designers introduced an unexpected, unique take on the Superstar, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Their rendition of the shoe goes on sale Friday, April 17 and will be available as a limited edition release.

This collaboration marks O’Blanc’s third collection drop with adidas Originals. The sportswear giant approached her about taking on the Superstar just four months after she launched her own eponymous label. It didn’t take much convincing to get her on board, especially because of Choi’s involvement. “I really valued this collection because it was a triple collab with Ji,” O’Blanc says. “Her and I have been friends since we graduated from Parsons together.”

Courtesy adidas Originals

Choi, who you might recognize from her previous collaborations with adidas and her stint on Amazon’s Making the Cut, says she loves pairing her sneakers with jumpsuits. And much like her Instagram feed, Choi describes her personal style as “bright and statement-making.”

“[It] involves a lot of color,” Choi says. “I love a set because it makes an outfit look so pulled together while being so easy to style. You definitely will be seeing me in the Superstar tracksuit all spring.”

Courtesy Adidas

As for O’Blanc, her wardrobe tends to lean heavily in the “utility and graphic branding” space. “For spring I am really into layered mesh and layered denim,” she shares. “Layering and mixing tight with baggy. My go-to pieces are a vintage graphic T-shirt and thick metal chain necklaces." And a cool pair of sneakers, of course.