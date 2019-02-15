British actor Felicity Jones, who you might recognise from The Theory of Everything and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tied the knot with her film-director fiancé Charles Guard last year, in what appeared to be a fairytale English wedding. Prior to the wedding, the couple had been dating for a few years. But how did Felicity Jones and Charles Guard Meet?

Well, the couple appear to keep details of their relationship out of the public eye, so the exact details of how the pair came to be aren't exactly clear. Bustle have reached out to both Jones' and Guard's representatives for comment, and once more information becomes available, we'll update you right away. As previously noted, the couple had been dating for three years before embarking on married life, and as reported by the Daily Mail, the pair's lavish wedding ceremony took place at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire. The location, which interestingly is the only private castle in England to have a queen buried within its grounds, reportedly played host to an A-list lineup of guests that included the likes of actor Eddie Redmayne and Hollywood legend Tom Hanks.

According to Vogue, Guard, who is best know for his work on the 2009 horror film The Uninvited, asked for Jones' hand in marriage back in May 2017 after two years of dating. Prior to her relationship with the director, the 35-year-old actor previously dated sculptor, Ed Fornieles, for ten years after meeting as students at the University of Oxford.

Last year saw the release of On the Basis of Sex, in which Jones took on the role of United States Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a recent appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Jones revealed her bizarre ritual of getting into character, reports the Daily Mail. Speaking to the show's host, she said "I have all sorts of weird idiosyncrasies and slightly crazy rituals. The thing is, I basically get really nervous and so I think of all these things that might make that day a little bit more bearable because it is quite intimidating the first day when you walk onto set." The actor then added: "So I've just developed all these weird quirks along the way and one of them is wearing the shoes that you're gonna be wearing for the shoot, so you get used to feeling them... so it doesn't feel completely strange the first day you get to work."

During her radio interview, Jones also confessed to continuously speaking in a broad Boston accent whilst preparing for the role. According to the Daily Mail, the actor no doubt wanted to nail the tricky accent, as Ginsburg herself had a lot of involvement in the development of the movie. When speaking of her own perception Ginsburg, Jones said "She has a very distinct dry sense of humour which really comes out in the film and she has captured that and they have been on board from the beginning and Ruth has seen all the drafts, like the good lawyer that she is and she gave meticulous notes throughout the process of developing the script."