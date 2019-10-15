Who would've thought that 2019 would see Lily Alen and Hopper from Stranger Things dating? I sure didn't, but I'm so happy they are. The two have been seen together a fair amount since the summer, and they pretty much confirmed their relationship this weekend with a few very sweet publication displays of affection. But how did Lily Allen and David Harbour meet?

There aren't a whole lot of details on how the couple actually met, but they were first spotted together back in August. According to E!, Allen and Harbour saw a performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Picadilly Theatre in London. This outing came a few months after the two had split from their respective partners.

Harbour and Alison Sudol reportedly broke up at some point between July and August, according to Harper's Bazaar, and Allen separated from "longtime boyfriend" MC Meridian Dan in January.

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast back in January, Allen said: "I'm single for the first time since I was about 15. It's just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think the fact I haven't called him and been like, 'Hey, wanna come round for a cuddle?' means that it's big for me. Because ordinarily when things get difficult I do need to have somebody around to share those problems. So, the fact that I'm dealing with it all on my own, I'm growing up."

The singer was previously married to Sam Cooper, who she split from in 2016 after five years together, as Bustle previously reported. The pair now share custody of their two daughters, according to People.

After their first outing, Allen and Harbour were then seen on the tube together in September, on their way back from a boxing match at the O2 Arena as the Daily Mail reports. Allen then posted a short video on Friday (Oct. 11) informing fans she was off to New York and wouldn't be coming back to the UK until after Brexit. "Good luck kids", she captioned the post.

Their relationship was still speculative up to that point, but that all changed on Sunday (Oct. 13) when the two were spotted kissing while out and about in New York. They were also pictured together heading to the SNL after-party, as E! News reports. The day after, Allen seemed to confirm they were dating via her Instagram stories.

During Harbour's SNL performance, one of the sketches saw him play a guy auditioning to be a SoulCycle instructor. Allen preceded to post a zoomed-in screenshot of Harbour's bicep from this skit with the caption "Mine" attached. OMG.

And it seems that Allen also had a hand in one of the sketches as well. As SNL writer Streeter Seidell tweeted, the Joker-parody of Sesame Street's Grouch came "from an idea by @DavidKHarbour and apparently @lilyallen (!!!)" I can't.

Hopefully, Allen and Harbour continue to be as open and adorable as they have been because I cannot get enough of this relationship.