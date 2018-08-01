Let me bring you up to speed on the whole Naomi Campbell and Skepta situation. The 35-year-old grime artist fuelled baby rumours after posting a photo on Instagram of a sonogram entitled "Baby Adenuga" — Joseph Junior Adenuga is his real name, FYI. Given all the hints that he and Campbell are dating, fans are now convinced that they're expecting their first child together. But wait, what's their story? How did Naomi Campbell and Skepta even meet?

Well, they both actually revealed all in a British GQ interview earlier this year. The pair graced the cover of the magazine's April 2018 edition, posing in items from his underwear range, Mains. Opening up about their relationship, Skepta said that they had met at the 2016 British Fashion Awards and were introduced by the now editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. After taking some photos with Campbell's close friend and fellow model Kate Moss, the pair hit up the after party together.

"She was like a bullet. She was just going and everyone had to catch up," Skepta said of his new friend (or maybe flame). Since then, he and the catwalk icon have been photographed at various Paris Fashion Week events together with The Sun reporting that they were "secretly dating" at the beginning of this year.

British GQ on YouTube

"Naomi and Skepta have been meeting up for a string of secret dates," a source told the paper. "They are both very creative which is why they have hit it off with each other."

The rumours, of course, were then fuelled by a blurry photo posted by Skepta on Twitter last October, which showed the pair together. Perhaps rather tellingly, it was captioned with a love heart emoji.

Then came the aforementioned magazine cover. Although the accompanying article did address the dating rumours, Skepta and Campbell remained tight-lipped over their relationship status. But those intimate photos certainly didn't do anything to assuage the speculation.

During the interview, the 48-year-old model revealed that the shoot was one of the only times that she had liked modelling in underwear. "Even though I have been modelling for 32 years, I was never comfortable modelling in underwear," she said in a British GQ video (which also features Skepta kissing Campbell's hand). "Junior made me feel very comfortable."

And now, here the world is with an ultrasound scan and more rumours than anyone can handle. Skepta only captioned the Instagram photo with a rose emoji which, in all honesty, could mean anything.

But fans are convinced that he is about to become a dad as he also tweeted the pregnant woman emoji — seemingly in reference to Campbell — at the beginning of June. Oh, and Drake hasn't helped matters by commenting "dada" on the sonogram photo.

Of course, Campbell may have nothing to do with this. In fact, she hasn't posted any clues on social media since the photo landed on Instagram, leading people to think that she may not be the mother.

I contacted both Campbell and Skepta for comment, but as of yet, neither camp is giving anything away.

Everyone will just have to wait and see, I suppose. But it seems likely that Skepta, at least, is about to become a father, even if Campbell isn't part of the equation. If that is indeed the case, then congratulations Joseph Junior Adenuga and welcome to parenthood.