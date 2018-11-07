If you thought you were bummed about the fact that not everyone would be present for the reunion, wait until you see how the Spice Girls feel about Posh skipping the tour. Four out of five members of the girl group sat down with the Heart Breakfast radio show on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and revealed how they actually feel about their missing member, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner (née Halliwell), Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm couldn't have been more understanding of Beckham's decision to skip the tour, and showered her with love and support even in her absence. "Yeah, I think it is tough," Chisolm acknowledged, "Because obviously, she’s a huge part of the band." The show's host then tried to jump in with, "Or was a huge part," but Mels C and B quickly corrected him, insisting: "She still is, she still is."

The four women are currently doing the media rounds in the wake of an exciting announcement from their camp: that they're quite literally getting the band back together. The Spice Girls will reunite for a Summer 2019 tour that consists of six shows across the United Kingdom, wrapping up at London's Wembley Stadium. That's the good news. The less good news — because how can it be bad when there's a Spice Girls reunion on the table? — is that Posh Spice won't be joining them. Vogue reports that it's "business commitments" keeping the designer from the tour, but apparently not even the band members themselves have the full scoop.

During an appearance on the British show Loose Women, Brown told the panel, "I don’t know why she’s said no. She’s got a full on life, [so] she’s not committing just yet, but…" And then the X Factor judge trailed off, suggesting that there's still a possibility that Beckham might join the tour at a later date. But even if she doesn't, it's clear from every statement that The Spice Girls have made thus far that they understand where Beckham is coming from. During that Heart Breakfast radio show, Chisolm even acknowledged that over the years, she'd felt her own hesitance about reuniting with the group. She shared:

"There were times, like I mentioned earlier, I wasn’t sure, and we really supported each other and the decisions that we make. We really support her and she’s really supporting us. And I think that’s a big part of our ethos."

At the end of the day, that's what Girl Power is all about. It's about supporting each other — not just when it's easy, but when it's hard. It's about empowering each other to make the decisions that benefit not just the group, but the individual. Because if each Spice Girl takes care of herself, and does what's best for her, it can ultimately only benefit the whole. (Yes, even when it means that the reunion is four women instead of five.)

Because do you really want to see a tour that Posh Spice has been pressured into performing in? Probably not, and you'd get a similar lack of enjoyment out of a tour that never even happened because negotiations dragged on for so long. This way, the lines of communication are left open, everyone seems to be feeling good, and respect is flowing both ways. In a post on her Instagram responding to the tour announcement, Beckham was just as supportive of the band as they've been of her, writing:

"Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

That kind of selfless support and love is the true definition of Girl Power, so it's hard not to be thrilled by this outcome, even if it is a bummer that The Spice Girls won't be at full force.