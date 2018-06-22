As America continues to grapple with the fallout of President Trump's family separation policy, a Texas pastor says that Ivanka Trump helped migrant children at the border by donating to his church. CBN News reports that Ivanka made a $50,000 donation to Prestonwood Baptist Church after the church's lead pastor said that it's "working to provide solutions to care for" the 2,000-plus undocumented children the Trump administration has separated from their parents.

"We @Prestonwood are currently working to provide solutions to care for children during this terrible immigration crisis," head pastor Jack Graham tweeted Tuesday. "Our Espanol ministry let by Gilberto Corredera is stepping up to the challenge to express the love of Jesus. We are broken-hearted and determined to act." Graham confirmed Ivanka's donation to CBN News.

It's unclear what actions Prestonwood is taking to help the undocumented children detained at the border, however. Bustle has reached out to the church for more information on this.

The president faced a week of sustained criticism for his administration's now-defunct family separation policy, in which undocumented children were separated from their parents at the border and put into cages around the country. After taking heavy fire from all sides of the political spectrum, Donald backtracked on Wednesday and signed an executive order that ostensibly ends the policy, although some experts said that the order's vague language could allow the administration to continue enforcing it in different ways.

Ivanka, who's positioned herself as an advocate for families and mothers, had been criticized earlier in the week for refusing to speak out about the immigrant children who've been separated from their parents. She later praised her father for ending the policy that his administration implemented in May.

“Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border,” Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to the president, wrote on Twitter. “Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values; the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families.”

Graham, who once said that God helped Donald win the 2016 election, also applauded the president for backtracking on family separation, writing on Twitter that it was indicative of strong moral character.

"Thank you Mr President @POTUS for responding to the immigration crisis with compassion and conviction," Graham tweeted after Donald signed the executive order. "Your commitment to American values and security displays the character of your presidency." Like Ivanka, Graham was silent on the administration's initial decision to separate undocumented children from their families.

On Thursday, Ivanka tweeted that "it is time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated." Trump administration officials have said that they have no plan for accomplishing this, however, and a former director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement told NBC News earlier in the week that some of the children may never be reunited with their parents.

"Permanent separation. It happens," John Sandweg, who served as acting director of ICE from 2013-2014, told NBC News. "You could be creating thousands of immigrant orphans in the U.S. that one day could become eligible for citizenship when they are adopted."

On Friday, the president held an event aimed at highlighting crimes that immigrants have committed America. Several Americans whose loved ones have been killed by immigrants spoke, and Donald accused the media of ignoring these incidents. Those same Americans also brought pictures of their deceased loved ones, which the president autographed and displayed on stage.

Studies have consistently shown that undocumented and documented immigrants commit violent crimes at far lower rates than native-born Americans.