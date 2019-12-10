Lucky planet Jupiter just fully switched up the vibes on us, because as of Dec. 2, it ended its year-long journey through wild fire sign Sagittarius and entered stability-loving, hardworking earth sign Capricorn. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, idealism, and growth — so as you can imagine, Jupiter in Capricorn will affect our careers, especially given that Capricorn is one of the most goal-oriented, workhorse signs of the bunch. Jupiter will journey through Capricorn all the way through Dec. 19, 2020, so we've got a full 13 months to make the most of this energy and channel Cap's hardworking spirit via Jupiter's lucky presence in our own professional lives.

Jupiter is the planet of good luck, growth, philosophy, expansion, travel, idealism, and exploration. It's the largest planet in the solar system, and in astrology, its presence is just as massive — it is known traditionally as the "greater benefic" planet given its ability to bring such beneficial, opportunity-building energy to any area of the zodiac chart it hits. When Jupiter is in Capricorn, we're definitely going to feel more reserved — opting to play it safe when it comes to reaching our goals rather than risk it all for a quick shot to the top. Jupiter represents our biggest, loftiest dreams, but when this big boy is in Capricorn, we'll be dosed with a healthy amount of practicality and realism that will help us turn those dreams into reality.

Of course, all of this heavily applies to our professional lives, as many of our goals can be tied to that. Bustle spoke with astrologer Nura Rachelle, also known as Moon Mystic, about how Jupiter in Capricorn will affect our mindset when it comes to navigating our careers. "This is the year to get very clear on what you are most dedicated to, and why," explains Rachelle. "When you have your why, you can stay aligned and focused no matter what the inevitable challenges. Discipline is simply remembering what you want." In other words, Jupiter in Capricorn is helping us to refine our sense of purpose. It's realigning us to our personal north star when it comes to our professional goals — because it's much easier to work toward your goals efficiently if you know exactly what they are.

"Jupiter in Capricorn is expanding our focus on getting clear and aligned about what we most want to achieve and contribute to society," continues Rachelle. "This is a year of remembering the promises we made to ourselves as to how we would make the world a better place." We're going to want to find a sense of deeper purpose and meaning in our work this year — because as much as it's about making money and having financial stability (a highly Capricorn focus), it's also about feeling spiritually fulfilled and globally connected, just as Jupiter seeks. That said, check out how Jupiter in Capricorn will affect your career in 2020, based on your sign specifically.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare for your imagination to light up your creative sensibilities at work in new ways this year. Aries. "Creative tension can bring new ideas, and if you're tuned into your instincts, you'll find your problem-solving ability will level up like no one's business," explains Rachelle. "Know that society needs you and your authentic expression!" You bring something totally unique to any table, so own that part of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This year is all about values for you, Taurus, so don't compromise on that when it comes to your professional goals. "Look at what matters most to you and prioritize that. You’ll be unstoppable when you’re aligned with your true values," explains Rachelle. "This is a year for curating resources. Make sure you surround yourself with what you really love, and the universe will continue recognizing your efforts!"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Now is a time to look at your professional goals with a willingness to shapeshift in order to find the most efficient route. "Go with the flow of the adjustments that need to be made," advises Rachelle. "This is a year for seeing things from a bird’s eye view and getting closer to really being able to share your powerful message — provided you allow yourself the necessary space to transform." Don't be afraid to redirect!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Jupiter comes open-mindedness, and fellow cardinal sign Capricorn's influence is helping you make space for it in the workplace. "Integration is your key word this year," explains Rachelle. "The more you consciously seek out opportunities to learn about the opposite point of view, the more easily you’ll find people on your team who are willing to support you!" Work on building up your professional army.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to put in the work to build a solid foundation for your lofty goals — and this might mean asking for help. "This is a year for deepening your grace and humility," advises Rachelle. "Find a mentor, become an apprentice of your craft, and let yourself be filled by the wisdom of someone you truly admire. The more you're able to be led, the better leader you can truly be." There's power in being the student, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're fully in your power, Virgo. And with Jupiter in a fellow earth sign, it's time to show off your professional prowess. "You get to be on top of the pyramid this year," shares Rachelle. "This is your time to shine, to share, to show off and to guide others who will need more of your strategic and organizational skills. If they're not asking for your help yet, they will be soon!" Be confident in your work and you'll shine.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Now's not the time to settle for less, Libra. Your professional dreams can only become reality if you acknowledge their existence. "What do you really want to do?" asks Rachelle. "Let yourself experiment and feel into your truest desires for expansion and recognition. You'll be shown mirrors of excellence everywhere you turn, and it's your chance to overcome any self-doubt and see that excellence in yourself."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

"This year is a karmic choice point for you, with karmic results to become evident about 8 years from now," explains Rachelle. "Is your career expansion in alignment with your soul-level desires? You might finally start to feel an opportunity to evolve peacefully." This year marks a critical point in your professional life, so don't sleep on the opportunities that are presenting themselves. Now's a time for focus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your ruling planet just left your sign, but that only means it's time to build on the blessings it left you. "This year you get to play with the gifts you were given last year. This is about collecting resources, and sitting with the divine intentions that were seeded in your consciousness about what you’re here to build," explains Rachelle. "Time to let those seeds grow! Tend to them diligently, and you'll see the goodies for years to come."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Lucky Jupiter is here for you now, Cap. Capitalize on the magic. "You're closing a cycle of consciousness and re-awakening to a new one. This is a time to fully cut cords with what's not working on your career path, and lean in to faith," advises Rachelle. "A new path is opening up for you, as will a new and expanded level of conscious creativity. When you let go of what you don't need, Jupiter always leaves you with the gift that truly serves you." Expect a year chock-full of professional growth!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Prepare for a full paradigm shift when it comes to your career path, Aquarius. "A whole way of perceiving the world and your place in it is being dissolved, slowly making the way for a new vision," shares Rachelle. "The seeds are being sown, but won't yet be seen for a couple years, so now is the time to have faith in your vision, and trust that what is essential can never be lost." Trust the shifting tides this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"This year you'll be reaping the rewards for the seeds you've sown a decade ago. Look back to what you began then, and see the old you that put so much love, intention and energy into the path you're now walking," shares Rachelle. Don't be afraid to change! Shifting gears doesn't mean you've wasted time in the past. "This is a year for full on appreciation and gratitude for all that you’ve done, and a deepening of surrender to the positions of service you’re now being asked to represent."