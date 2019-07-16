Sayonara, Cancer season. As much as I've loved floating in the astro crab's moon-ruled seas, I am so ready for Leo season 2019. Bring on the fire, the drama, and the good hair days — because the zodiac's lion is about to come out to play. On Jul. 23, the sun will move out of Cancer the crab's territory (which,with Mercury retrograde and eclipse season, has been a little bit of an astrological crab boil this year) and into the lion's den of Leo, where it'll stay until Aug. 23. This is significant, because the sun happens to be Leo's ruling planet — meaning the sun's energy is extra comfy here and we'll all be feelin' like it's our time to shine.

So, let's talk about Leo — and no, not just because Leo loves the attention. Leo is a fire sun, ruled by the sun itself. Like the sun, Leo loves to be at the center of it all and is a master of self-expression. They thrive in the spotlight, and are super passionate about making their personal mark on the world and making sure they're really seen. Also like the sun, Leo energy is warm, generous, optimistic, and all around sunshine-y, so it's a feel-good, summertime astrological season that encourages us to be the best n' brightest (n' loudest!) version of ourselves. Essentially, Leo season is hot girl summer vibes to the max.

Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about what's to come for all zodiac signs in Leo season 2019. "Leo Season promises to bring BIG FUN, excitement, passion, drama, and love," she shares with Bustle. "Buckle up, it’s gonna be a bumpy and thrilling ride!" You heard her — get ready for some high-energy, fire-fueled, rawr type of Leo vibes to light up your summer. Summertime sadness be gone!

Here's how Leo season will affect you, based on your zodiac sign, so you know exactly what to look forward to (and look out for!) in the month to come.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're an artist of any sort, Aries, then fellow fire sign Leo's season is the time to start putting yourself out there. And if not? Well, start channeling your self-expression into a creative project now, because your brilliant ideas are a-brewin' and the world deserves to see your shine. "You’re feeling more creative than ever now," shares Stardust. "Try a DIY project to get your artistic juices flowing."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes when we're craving attention, we assume it needs to be sent to us from others — but in your case, Taurus, maybe your higher self just need a little extra attention from you. "Spend time focusing on and healing yourself," advises Stardust. "Be all you can be to yourself this month." Say yes to your passions and your pleasures, and feel the warmth of the sunshine on your skin.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Leo season has a tendency to get us hot! And with your ruling planet Mercury currently retrograding through Leo territory on top of it, you'll want to keep a lil' tighter reign on your urge to throw verbal daggers, Gem baby, "You may have a dramatic exchange of words now — be careful not to argue," warns Stardust. With a little bit of restraint (and a lot of your maybe-she's-born-with-it charms), you should be able to avoid the drama — even if it's secretly what you're craving (wink).

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Leo season definitely makes us want to splurge on mani/pedis, a whole new make-up bag, and perhaps a new wardrobe — but Cancer, with Mercury retrograde in your sign for the first chunk of Leo season, resist the impulse to spend. "Take control of your finances now, Cancer," advises Stardust. "Make sure all your bills are up to date before heading to the beach." Once you're on top of your sh*t, you'll be able to enjoy the sunshine.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

BIRTHDAY BABY! Let's not kid ourselves — the spotlight is always on you, Leo. But right now? Well, you really get to sparkle. "This is your time to shine! Be extra," shares Stardust. "After all, no one can ever outshine your star power!" Your big personality, huge heart, and dashing good looks are taking center stage now (where they belong anyway, right?) so go full-on no-chill and take up space.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Leo season is a party, 'tis true, but with your ruling planet Mercury retrograding, your energy level has taken a lil' bit of a hit. "Take time off the grid to recoup from the long days and nights to relax," advises Stardust. That doesn't mean you don't want to get your butt out on the scene, Virgo — just make sure you're not afraid to turn off your notifications for a few hours and say no to plans when you feel like staying in.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your summer's about to get lit, Libra. Let your gifts of utter diplomacy, kindness, and social smarts sparkle throughout sunshine-y Leo season by being the BFF-to-all that you truly are. "Friends are the source of inspiration and support now," explains Stardust. "Take charge and plan activities for your crew." Throw a party, plan a weekend trip, or just round up your crew for a fun night out on the town. Take the lead, and your peeps will follow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

OK, so Leo season is alllll about self-expression and takin' the spotlight, so I've got to warn you: It's time to put down your stinger and step out into the light, Scorp! Things are going well for you, and the world wants to see what you've got to offer. "A new job or fame from your current position may make you work overtime at the office this month," shares Stardust. Hard work pays off — you're gonna see the sparkling results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The recent eclipses have bestowed some brand-new (and very exciting) new perspectives on you, Sag! And now that a sparkly, shiny fellow fire sign's season has arrived, it's time put the many inspiring thoughts swirling through your head into action. "A new philosophy will spark your interest more than ever now, forcing you to invest your time into researching it," explains Stardust. Do your thing — and have fun with it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

OK, OK, I know you know how to take care o' business, Cap. But Leo season is spotlight your bank account and its contents (or, you know, lack thereof). "Money matters now come to a head, forcing you to reconcile your debt," warns Stardust. If the current retrograde has you feeling messy financially, fiery Leo season will provide you the spark you need to get your affairs in perfect, pristine, Capricorn order.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Leo season is all about passion, and while you're not usually the romantic type, Aqua, you're feelin' it! Embrace that fire, girl. "You’re more inclined to be in the throes of passion with a loved one," explains Stardust. "Enjoy the desirous rapture this season." Check your rational explanations at the door and follow your heart on this one. You deserve for your soul to feel as warm, balmy, and full of life as the current summer days.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Look at you, little miss popular! The flames of Leo season reflect beautifully on your dreamy waters, Pisces, and the spotlight looks good on you. You're killin' it at work right now, and maybe even reaching a new evolution in your relationship to your job. Embrace it! "You’re in the mood to hang tight with colleagues now, even becoming the leader of the office gang," shares Stardust. Step into this new role with style.