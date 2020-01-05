Dedicated Golden Globes fans can make the event a whole day affair if they want to. That's because while the actual 2020 Golden Globes are only three hours long, the pre and post-shows extend even longer. Officially, the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony runs from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. That's when all the awards will be handed out, the speeches will be made, and host Ricky Gervais will make a bunch of jokes. But for all the red carpet and post-show fun, you'll have to tune in much earlier – and keep watching much later.

According to TV Guide, you can begin watching E! at 4 p.m. ET to see the Countdown to the Red Carpet. That's usually a recap of past years' red carpet fashion and predictions of what's to come this year. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m. ET, E! is live from the red carpet with all the new fashion and celebrity interviews before the stars head into the show. NBC also has a pre-show airing from 7 to 8 p.m. ET that will feature interviews with arriving celebrities. After the show ends at 11 p.m., fans can head back over to E! where the network is holding an after party to discuss all of the night's ups and downs. That airs until midnight ET.

Unlike some awards show ceremonies, the Golden Globes have traditionally stuck very close to the three-hour allotted run time. Even with over 20 awards to hand out, the Globes ended right on time in 2017, only a few minutes later in 2018, and just around 20 minutes late in 2019. That's pretty good for a live show that can only time manage celebrity speeches by gently playing music to wrap them up — which the celebrity can just choose to ignore. Regina King did just that in 2019 when she was making several important points about including women in Hollywood.

As with any live show, the Golden Globes do run a risk of going over time due to lengthy speeches, potential technical issues, overly long host gags, and more. It doesn't help that guests are allowed to drink at the ceremony, which can lead to even longer speeches or rambling jokes. But the producers do their best to get everyone out of there on time.

During the three hours that the ceremony airs, viewers can expect a few major things. For one, Ricky Gervais is returning for his fifth hosting turn, his most recent since 2016. The comedian and actor is not afraid to push the envelope with his jokes, so expect things to get a little uncomfortable for the celebs in attendance and maybe the viewers at home as well.

Another notable moments to look out for are Tom Hanks receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres receiving the Carol Burnett Award. And with stars from projects like Marriage Story, Rocketman, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, and more in attendance and up for awards, the ceremony is likely to be can't miss — no matter how long it runs.