On the day after the first official day of spring, many of us in the northeast experienced a major snowstorm. Sick irony, huh? I woke up on Mar. 22 to New York City streets clogged with gray, dirty slush. After an already long winter, I was displeased, to say the least. I bundled up, stuck my feet in my trusty snow boots, and trekked out to Starbucks for a pick-me-up. Imagine my excitement when I discovered that there was a new Frappuccino on the menu! I took it as a sign that I should treat myself, but as I waited to get my drink, I couldn't help but wonder — Carrie Bradshaw-style — how long Starbucks' Crystal Ball Frappuccino will be available. We've all learned the hard way (RIP Unicorn Frappuccino, Mermaid Frappuccino, etc.) that these good things rarely last for long.

Per the Starbucks Newsroom, the Crystal Ball Frappuccino launched in stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Mar. 22, and will be available for just four short days. Assuming supplies last, the Crystal Ball beverage will magically disappear on Mar. 26, leaving little time to rush to your local 'Bux and seek your Frappuccino fortune. There is, however, a chance that supplies won't last that long, so if you've just gotta try one of these magical drinks, you better get your hands on one quickly. Once Mar. 26 hits or those mysterious supplies dwindle, not even the most skillful fortune teller can help you turn back time for a second chance or predict when this colorful Frapp might make another appearance.

Starbucks

If you need more information to help you figure out just how quickly you need to run out to your local Starbucks, allow me to fill you in on the details. The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is a crème-based blended drink infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create a cloudy greenish-blue effect, per the 'Bux. The real fun happens, however, with the garnish. Baristas top the beverage with a flourish of peach-flavored whipped cream, followed by a sprinkling of candy sparkles in one of three magical colors. Each color is meant to indicate a different fortune (see what they did there?). I hope you trust your barista, because they're about to become your psychic.

According to Starbucks, blue sprinkles are a preview of adventures to come, green sprinkles signal good luck, and purple sprinkles are a sign that there's some magic coming in your life. When I ordered my Crystal Ball Frappuccino, it emerged from behind the counter topped with green candy, so I'm pretty sure that there's a big stroke of luck heading my way. Windfall, I'll be lookin' for ya.

Starbucks

Whether or not I suddenly fall into some unexpected good fortune, I am happy to report from firsthand experience that the taste alone of the Crystal Ball Frappuccino is reason enough to give it a try. The combination of the peach-infused blended beverage and whipped cream — topped with Pop Rocks-like candy sprinkles — is reminiscent of a bag of gummy peach rings or a peach popsicle. Close your eyes and you'll feel like you're a kid again, wandering excitedly through the candy aisle or enjoying a summery treat at the beach. Who cares what your fortune is when that's the flavor?

I have a hunch that Starbucks was hoping that the short window of availability for the Crystal Ball Frappuccino would magically coincide with beautiful spring weather nationwide — as a reminder, the first day of spring was technically Mar. 20 — and while it's a bummer that it didn't quite work out that way for everyone, I appreciate the effort. If nothing else, this Frapp tastes like spring weather in a cup!