It turns out, all you have to do to get a few more likes on your carefully curated brunch pic is take part in a nationally televised dating show. Who knew? According to a recent report conducted by CableTV.com, the number of Bachelor contestants' Instagram followers skyrocket following their appearances on the program. That information by itself is pretty unsurprising, but the magnitude at which people followed them is genuinely staggering.

Take, for instance, beauty and grace incarnate, Becca K. The winner of this season of The Bachelor (or is she the runner-up now?) started her stint on the show with a mere 450 Instagram followers and a private account. After The Bachelor, at the time of the study, she had gone public and was up to 228,277 followers — that means she was left with more than 507 times the followers she started with just a few months before. That should definitely be enough to land her whatever sponsorship and brand partnerships that her heart desires.

Becca's jump ended up being the largest among this season's ladies, no doubt due to the controversy surrounding her and Arie's post-finale breakup, when tons of viewers rallied behind her during the heartbreak. Lauren B.'s, Arie's eventual fiancée (for good this time, he swears!), appeared in the same number of episodes, but didn't see nearly the same increase. Lauren started with 1,754 followers and landed at the time of the study with 178,892, which is still definitely still nothing to turn your nose up at.

According to the study, Becca's percentage increase was actually more than twice that of any other contestant this season. Right behind her is Tia, who started with 1,464 Instagram fans and ended with 339,137 — more than 231 times what she began with, and in third place is Jacqueline, who began with 387 followers, multiplied her following by more than 107, and ended with a very respectable 41,656 count.

It makes sense that these two are right behind the initial winner of the season — there was plenty of speculation that Tia could have been named the next Bachelorette (a theory that was later proven false) — and Jacqueline stole a lot of hearts when she voluntarily removed herself from the competition because she didn't know if she saw a realistic future with Arie.

Even the women who were eliminated fairly early in the competition still saw a boost in followers, even if it was small compared to the likes of Becca and Tia. Valerie saw the smallest increase of all 29 women this season, and still managed to jump from 9,411 followers to 12,940.

Bekah M. and Bibiana were, interestingly, the only two contestants from this season to have gained a "verified" status at the time of the study, but that's likely to change, especially as Becca takes up her post as the new Bachelorette, probably gaining more and more followers in the process.

Even though a chunk of these women were already cultivating a social media presence on their own long before they were cast in The Bachelor, their time on national TV naturally only boosted their fame and made people curious about what their life was like off camera. Instagram really does give fans a unique peek into how the women spend their days — there fans can envy Bekah M.'s adorable outfits and keep up with Kendall's adventures as easily as they can stay connected with their own friends. So, if you're eager to show off your feed's aesthetic to even more people, you know what to do — hit up Bachelor casting. The love you might find would just be an added bonus.