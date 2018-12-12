The eighteenth series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here concluded over the weekend as viewers crowned their new king of the jungle. Throughout the duration of the season, many picked out the ex football manager as an obvious winner, but how many people voted for Harry Redknapp to win I'm A Celebrity? Well, ITV have revealed the voting statistics of the entire series — and the results might surprise you.

According to Telly Mix, over 11 million votes were cast during Sunday's final, and Redknapp's victory was indeed a clear one after he picked up a massive 69 percent of the final vote. Sitting in a respectable second place was Inbetweeners actress, Emily Atack, who secured 31 percent. And after a vote freeze in which the third place campmate was announced, Torchwood actor John Barrowman had earned 19 percent of the vote. The full I'm a Celebrity voting breakdown reveals that Redknapp managed to earn the most votes in every single vote-off of the 2019 series. The eviction with the closest voting figures came during Anne Hegerty's elimination, who missed out on another day in camp by just 0.5 percent of the public vote.

Elsewhere, Fleur East endured up and down moments of popularity during her I'm a Celeb stint. The X Factor runner-up was also second place in many of the series vote-offs, sitting only behind Redknapp, however in the final few days her support appeared to slip — and she eventually finished in fourth place.

Those already missing their nightly fix of the hit reality show can breathe a sigh of relief, because the "Coming Out" special is due to air this Wednesday on ITV1. I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Coming Out goes behind the scenes of this year's season, and follows the celebrities as soon as they leave the famous camp to reunite with their families, and luxurious lifestyles.

Another celebrity returning home from Australia this week is host Holly Willoughby, who in an interview with Philip Schofield on This Morning, revealed one "horrendous" moment from the series that didn't make it to our TV screens. Speaking on the ITV daytime show, Willoughby said "There was a bit – you know the coliseum and you had Fleur and Sair, and they had the green ants? So this bit didn't make it to air, because I actually ran out," and continued "I was stood there, and one green ant bit me. And I burst into tears and I ran out of the coliseum. I was so embarrassed that I was crying. I was sort of laughing but sort of crying, and there were the red curtains and I opened the curtains and I went, 'help me'," reports Digital Spy.

So, it looks as if Harry was really was the people's champion all along, and I couldn't be happier for him. I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Coming Out airs on Wednesday December 12 at 9 p.m. on ITV1.