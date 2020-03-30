On March 30, feisty sex-planet Mars is moving into Aquarius, where it will stay through May 13. And it's switching up the vibes in a big (and helpful) way when it comes to all the zodiac signs' sex lives, making all of us feel a little more open in the way we communicate sexually, and maybe even a little unconventional. Mars is the planet that rules over all of our most primal instincts, so it shows us how we fight for what we want, how we take action on our desires — and yes, it rules our sex drive, too. In Aquarius, Mars amps up its need for freedom, which could make us more non-committal and drawn to the less conventional aspects of sex. It also ups our need for communication, so be prepared to state what you desire from your partner.

"In the tail-end of March and beginning of April, Mars will form an exact conjunction with Saturn [and] it will add a level of seriousness to Mars' action-oriented energy," says astrologer Leona Moon of Leona Moon Astrology. "We may have some fear about acting on our desires, or feel more in our heads about any potential hook-ups." And then, a week into April, we may find that something in our sex life results in a major surprise, plot twist, or otherwise asks us to break up our routine. "Mars will sync up with Uranus to create a tension-filled square aspect," Moon says. "With that unconventional energy meeting Mars, we will crave more space and freedom, and are probably feeling more adventurous to explore sexual fantasies in the bedroom." Sure, there could be some awkward intimate moments here, but it's nothing you can't smooth over with communication and a sense of humor.

With all of us practicing social distancing, we'll be forced to think outside the box when it comes to sex and intimacy — and Mars in Aquarius is the perfect cosmic catalyst. Check out how Mars in Aquarius will affect your sex life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't allow your will to dominate over the feelings of your sexual partner, Aries. We all have different and quickly-evolving boundaries when it comes to sex as we navigate the current global landscape, so take an open-minded approach and think of things from a collective standpoint. Your sex life may look different than usual, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun! Spend more time listening and less time trying to initiate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Right now, Taurus, you want to be noticed and appreciated when it comes to your performance in the bedroom — so speak up and ask for it! State the ways in which your partner can show that to you and make you feel super special. Vocalizing this will encourage even more openness in any relationship and help you get the sensuality you're craving.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're feeling extra adventurous and willing to try new things, Gemini, so use Aquarius' forward-thinking energy to help you find new ways to up the connection in your sexual relationships and explore different parts of your sexuality. Keep an open mind — whether it's trying virtual sex or experimenting with a new toy, there's lots of room for fun possibilities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars in Aquarius is bringing a lot of intense energy to the surface and perhaps encouraging you to speak about things that have been gnawing at you for a while, Cancer. But the way out, in this case, is through. Upping the intimacy by embracing radical truth in your communication will resolve any issues that seem to bubble up — and can result in some majorly passionate bedroom sessions.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This sign switch is the exact energy you needed to clean up any emotional messiness in your sexual relationships. Now's the time to up the communication — because while you're going to be extra adept at problem-solving, you're also going to be a little prone to starting conflicts, too, so talking things through will result in better sex.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to the routines in our sex lives (and lives in general) things have been fully shaken up — but you're really feeling the effects. Work to create a new normal in your sexual relationships now, Virgo. You're focused on building healthy habits, so open up to your partner and prioritize time to keep intimacy high on your to-do list. Remember, sex all of all kinds (even solo sex) is a big mood booster

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're all passion right now, Libra — and you're channeling that passion into having fun! Your sexual encounters have potential to be light, breezy, and super fun during this transit. You're more open to keeping things non-committal, and will find yourself highly focused on pleasure. Whether it's via a partner or some steamy solo sessions, make sure you're getting exactly what you crave.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's ideal if your sexual partners are sheltering in place with you right now — but if they're not, you may find yourself reaching out to the people who feel like home (like exes or old flings) for a little flirtation. You're keeping your energy on lock, but don't trap yourself too deep inside your comfort zone and miss out on opportunities to bring yourself some pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're full of fun, creative ideas for ways to get innovative with your sex life right now, Sag — and the best way to see what sticks and what doesn't is by talking it out. Get more open with friends about sex by initiating frank and fun conversations about it, as they may have some valuable opinions and suggestions. And of course, talk to your partner about some of the fun things you have in mind. They'll probably be just as excited to give things as a shot as you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're definitely craving a sensual human touch, Cap. Whether your sex life is taking place virtually or within your home, be sure to include lots of hot bubble baths, massages, scented candles, and other sexy and sensual additions. Making things feel extra lavish and special is the key to helping you let go and enjoy the bedroom moments during this transit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With Mars hitting your sign, expect to see things in your sex and love life amped up considerably. You're feeling emboldened in all the most classic Aquarian ways — you're seeking unconventional sexual experiences, upping the communication with your partner and friends about sex, and taking a less personal and more group-focused approach to your affairs. On top of it, your sexual confidence is through the roof — so take advantage of the cosmic boon and have some fun!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Maybe it's all the extra time to think, but you're feeling contemplative about your sex life now, and may be re-evaluating what you want and the people you're currently engaged with. Now's a great time to dig deep and try to get in touch with your deepest and most unconscious desires — which can help you sort through any below-sea-level issues that need to be addressed before you can get the type of pleasure you need.