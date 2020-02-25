On Feb. 16, the same day that Mercury retrograde winter 2020 began, sexy warrior planet Mars quietly entered Capricorn, the sign of its exaltation (aka one of its favorite signs to visit). Obviously we were all collectively freaking out over the retrograde, so we may not have paid too much attention to this transit — but we should, because Mars in Capricorn will affect every zodiac sign's sex life all the way through March 30.

Mars rules over our passions, our sex drive, and our ability to take action. When fiery Mars is in serious and hardworking Capricorn, its action-oriented energy becomes committed, steadfast, and focused. "Mars in Capricorn offers us the ability to go after who and what we want," says astrologer Leona Moon. "This is not a one-night-stand kind of energy — when Mars is in Capricorn, we're looking for someone with serious, longterm potential." We'll also be embracing sensual pleasures more and initiating action, as Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign.

It just so happens that high-powered Mars is joined by several other major planets during its tenure in Capricorn, too, all of which will amplify the planet's effect on our sex lives in March — for better or worse. "When Mars meets with Jupiter, we may experience a collective increase in our libido ... get ready to lock yourself in the bedroom for an evening (or few days) of marathon sex," Moon says. But look out for the Mars/Pluto conjunction: "When Mars meets up exactly with Pluto, sexual tension can reach an all-time high — but so can Pluto's darker energies, like manipulation and jealousy," Moon says. "We finish off this transit with Mars connecting with Saturn, shaking some sense into us and snapping us out of that obsessive and consuming Plutonian vibe."

There's a lot of intense energy happening, but intensity in the bedroom can be a good thing. Here's how Mars in Capricorn will affect your sex life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're on fire at work right now, Aries, and your confidence is blazing — so channel some of that big boss energy into your sex life to keep up the momentum! You're likely to attract people now who dig your professional ambition. If you're in a relationship, just be sure to schedule out some sexy time with your partner and not let work steal all your passion!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars in Cap might enjoy being in control, but you, Taurus, are taking all that determination and channeling it toward adventure. Embrace your wildest instincts in the bedroom this month by being more open with partners, new positions, or maybe even a new toy. You're embracing your free-spirited side when it comes to passion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're looking for a deep and erotic kind of intimacy during this transit, Gemini — and it may actually be a refreshing change of pace. While getting this vulnerable isn't necessarily your go-to hook-up strategy, you're exploring parts of sexuality that are yet uncharted waters. Make sure you've built trust with partners, and then set off on your soul-searching sexual journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Forget the one night stands this month, Cancer — you're looking for commitment. You've played the field and played house, so you know what you like — but Mars in devoted Capricorn is upping your desire for an exclusive hook-up where you can build trust, openness, and depth. Just don't let your passion cause you to move too fast in a new partnership!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Good sex can be a form of self-care — especially for a passionate fire sign like yourself! No matter how busy you are, make time in your routine to indulge your erotic side. In fact, the busier you are, the more you could probably benefit from a sexy lil' release! So whether with your partner, alone, or with someone new to your personal scene, schedule out time for pure pleasure and speak up for your needs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Expect for your sex life to blossom with lighthearted passions this season, Virgo. You're feeling energized and focused when it comes to being creative, embracing pleasure of all sorts, and just having fun — so whether you're maneuvering the dating scene or in a committed thing, you'll lean into most fun-loving and free-spirited side sexually. The bedroom is your playground this month.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Does March still count as cuffing season? Because Mars in Capricorn is making you want to lock yourself up in your room with your lover all month long and not leave for anything. While getting wild and hitting the town may not be your speed this season, keeping things steamy and romantic at home is exactly the vibe you're looking for.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your sexy thoughts need an outlet right now, Scorpio, so how about exploring your fantasies by expressing them in words? Work on being more communicative with your partners about what your current curiosities and desires are in the bedroom. Being verbal about your most vulnerable thoughts may sound intimidating, but the openness will actually make your intimate connection even deeper.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're feeling sexy, ambitious, and powerful, Sag — so channel all that shine n' sparkle into your sex life, too! It's becoming super clear to you what you value, and you're only willing to devote your time to things that serve you, so don't waste time "playing the game" right now. Just speak what's on your mind and embrace your natural spontaneity — you'll attract partners who want to do the same.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your confidence is at an all-time high and you know exactly what you want out of your current partnerships. Now's the time to prioritize your own pleasure and ask for what you're craving, so don't be afraid to take initiative and embrace the chase. Being upfront with partners now will help attract people who dig your vibe and really get you — which will lead to sexier and more compatible encounters in the bedroom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Mars in Capricorn has got you feeling a lot more private in your sex life lately. You're wading through thoughts about a lot of your sexual history right now — navigating all kinds of unresolved feelings, experiences, and issues. It's not always easy to dig through such taboo stuff, but you'll come out the other side with so much more clarity. Limit your sexual encounters to only those you trust deeply with the most vulnerable parts of yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

How do you feel about a friend with benefits, Pisces? You're likely to notice some sexual sparks flying with someone in your social circle this month who you may have earlier passed up as a pal. The fun friendship-energy can actually add to your sexy chemistry with this person — just be sure to keep on top of clear communication as you navigate this rendezvous, as Mercury is still retrograde in your sign!