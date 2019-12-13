The weeks leading up to the holidays are always a ~jolly daze~ thanks to the wild, happy-go-lucky energy of Sagittarius season. But starting on Dec. 22, Capricorn season 2019 will officially take the reigns of this sleigh, pulling us back down to earth and encouraging us to clean up the messes we may have made while embracing our free-spiritedness Sag season — just in time for the new year. But yes, star-babies, it's also peak cuffing season, so I won't leave you hanging without explaining how Capricorn season 2019-2020 will affect your sex life. Because the astrological energy of this sign shift will definitely extend to our sensual sides, too.

Our sex lives in Sagittarius season were fun and lively — Sag's love affair with trying new things brought us a free-spirited sense of adventure when it came to exploring new pleasures, positions, and partners. Capricorn season, however, is setting a slightly more serious tone. Cap energy is known for being diligent, hardworking, and willing to stick it out for the long-haul. Ruled by tough-love planet Saturn, this energy is even known to be traditional and restrictive — a far cry from the "say-yes-to-anything" Sagittarius vibe. But don't be fooled into thinking that means the bedroom will only be for snoozing. In case you missed it, restrictive vibes can be kinda hot sometimes.

Bustle chatted with pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas to get his take on all things related to Capricorn sexual energy. "Capricorn, as a zodiac sign, is actually a lusty sign," Thomas explains. "All zodiac signs with 'horns' truly have a very primal side to them." Earth signs on the whole are incredibly sensual and present in their bodies, making sex a primal and raw physical experience — so being, excuse the crass pun, but a horny earth sign (Capricorn's symbol is the goat!), you can bet Capricorn season is bringing some sexiness. Thomas explains further: "With Aries, they're aggressive and will be impulsive with their sexuality. With Taurus, they're passionate, romantic, and sensual. But with Capricorn, this energy is more strategic ... Sex to Capricorn is often a means to an end[.]" Interesting.

As practical earth signs, Capricorns are known for being goal-oriented to a fault. So during Cap season, you might find yourself doing things like scheduling out your sexual encounters (we're busy trying to run stuff, OK?!) — or you might even catch yourself trying to be overly-strategic by using sex a power move. But don't be shady: "[T]he best part about unlocking sexuality with Capricorn is that once they let down their walls and open their hearts, there is a wild and passionate animal inside of them, too," explains Thomas. "Capricorn wants to let loose outside of their tight constraints, but it takes time and patience to do so." Strategy is great, and there is certainly power to be wielded in your sexuality, but if you allow yourself to embrace the earthy, sensual nature of this sign and slowly build toward being more vulnerable, your intimate encounters will be even more fulfilling.

There are lots of factors playing into how Capricorn season will affect each sign's love life (sex planet Mars will be in intense Scorpio for the first half of the season, while love planet Venus will spend the majority of Cap's time in detached but curious Aquarius), so read on to find out exactly how it'll be hitting yours.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Sexy Mars will be in your erotic eighth house as we glide into Cap season, so expect your romantic relations to start sizzlin'. You may even notice sparks flying with someone new — or perhaps within a relationship that hadn't previously been on such a sexy level. In any case, embrace the dominating side of Capricorn's strong-willed energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The earthy vibes of Cap season mean your desire for sensual pleasures is heightened — but your career life is blowing up right now, too, and you're full of ideas and momentum. Don't compromise, Taurus: You can have both! Perhaps you'll notice a sexy someone in the workplace who makes staying late at the office a little more flirty. Or, if you're linked up, embrace Capricorn's strategic nature when it comes to scheduling your sexy time so work doesn't take over your calendar.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Capricorn energy loves a good routine, but you, Gemini? You're always ready to flip the narrative. You're actually likely to feel extra adventurous when it comes to sex and romance as we enter Cap season, versus the restrictive vibe that Cap can sometimes bring out of us. You're feeling the urge to try new things and explore intimacy on a deep level, expanding your capacity for sensuality. Feel into your senses.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With sensual Venus in your erotic eighth house through most of Capricorn season, you're going to be feeling your absolutely sexiest, Cancer — and everyone else is likely to see how irresistible you are, too, so take your pick of partners. Plus, given that Capricorn is often known as one the most paternal of the signs, while Cancer is, conversely, the most maternal, there's a majorly sexy symbiosis of intriguing dual natures taking place that makes Capricorn season a super steamy one for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Capricorn season is going to have your emotions overlapping deeply with your sex life, whether you like it or not, Leo. Prepare to feel a little extra sensitive when it comes to navigating the emotional relationships with your sex partners. But don't fear that: Approaching your relationships with sensitivity and gentleness will only deepen your intimate connection. With a little conscious effort, you can anticipate really sweet and harmonious vibes in the bedroom all Cap season long.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As we ride through a fellow earth sign's season, sex becomes an act of self-care for you, Virgo. You're ready to speak your mind in the bedroom and not waste any time on something that isn't serving your needs. Get in touch with what feels good to you physically when it comes to sex (explore with a partner or solo!), and extend that kind of consciousness into the rest of your life, too. A healthy, balanced life is the key to a healthy, balanced sex life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your confidence is through the roof this season, Libra, and that'll definitely extend into your sensual life! It's hard not to notice when someone looks comfortable with who they are, so if you're feelin' yourself, let it shine. Just remember to use this burst of confidence to to address any lingering issues in the bedroom, too. If you're not being satisfied the way you'd like, sometimes all you have to do is ask (and then receive!). It's like magic.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

TBH, you're kinda feeling ready to sit down and commit to someone, Scorpio, so you may just want to make a sex-level thing into a next-level thing this season. This makes sense, as Capricorn energy is all about laying out a foundation and being in for the long-term — and you're loyal as can be. That said, expect your sex life to be steamy as a shower, because you're oozing with desire and really embracing the season's sensual, earthy vibe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling really revved up as you exit Sag season in favor of Capricorn territory, but you may not know where to express all of these intense feelings. If you're in your feels, reserve lovemaking for people you trust at the start of the season, as being around high-vibe partners will help make sex a more fulfilling experience. Once you get in your groove, though, expect to feel back to your usual adventure-seeking self and have some no-strings fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Happy season of you, Capricorn! With the sun in your sign, you're going to feel excited about expressing yourself — and obvi, that applies to the bedroom, too! Allow yourself the freedom to be authentically you, no power games required. If you feel ready to make a sexual fling more serious, now's also the time for you to speak up! The spotlight is you and your desires now, Cap, so say what you need and don't apologize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With lusty, pleasure-seeking Venus taking up residence in your sign for most of Capricorn season, expect to want to up the romance and intimacy factor and jump right into a hearts-and-flowers type of sensual love-makin'. You're also likely to attract a powerful match for yourself in the bedroom this month, or up the ante by getting more comfortable and adventurous with a pre-existing partner.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your erotic fantasies are at the forefront of your mind for the duration of Cap's reign, so as much as this earth sign asks us to come back to earth, you'll probably want to float away on a cloud made of all your sexiest daydreams. That said, give yourself the space you need to explore those fantasies! You've likely developed an itch for adventure and freedom, so if you're single, no need to attach to one person. It's a good time to explore and get some space to develop your fantasies.