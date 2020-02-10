In case you haven't heard, 2020's first Mercury retrograde period officially begins on Feb. 16, and as usual, it's here to mix up the signals when it comes to communicating, thinking clearly, managing your schedule, living in symbiosis with technology, and getting around. Fun. With Valentine's Day also on the horizon, you're probably wondering how Mercury retrograde winter 2020 will affect your sex life.

Mercury isn't one of the major sex planets, but it does seriously affect our ability to communicate. That said, during the retrograde, we should definitely try to up the communication with our partners, as it's easy to run into misunderstandings and confusion — and that can be a downer in the bedroom!

When it comes to our sex lives, we also have to consider what the other planets are up to during the retrograde. "Mars, our planet that rules action, attraction, and sex, moves through Capricorn during retrograde season," says astrologer Leona Moon of Leona Moon Astrology. "We're well-equipped to pursue anything and anyone we desire during this transit, but Mercury retrograde's murky energy will add a dose of confusion to the mix."

Mars actually moves into Capricorn on the same day that Mercury goes retrograde. Because retrogrades are notorious for washing up past relationships and feelings onto our shores, be prepared to handle a potential encounter with an ex-lover — and think long and hard about whether they truly deserve a second chance. "Capricorn is a serious and dedicated sign that doesn't like to take a chance unless it guarantees long-term success and stability, so before you hop in bed someone, you'll probably be weighing the pros and cons: Is this a short-term tryst? Will this hook-up lead you to your end game?" Moon says.

While this retrograde could get messy, our sex lives don't have to suffer — in fact, some fun and erotic romance could be a great outlet through which we can let loose and shake off some of that retrograde-fueled frustration. Check out how Mercury retrograde will affect your sex life, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll probably find yourself thinking about some taboo secrets and trysts with lovers from your past this season, Aries — or perhaps even revisiting them for a second round. And with sensual Venus in your sign through the retrograde and sexy Mars in your house of public recognition, you'll also be feeling very dominant in your sex life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The retrograde may be making a little bit of a mess of things, but prepare to let off some steam in the bedroom — because you'll be feeling extra adventurous and open to sexy new experiences. While your grounded earth sign energy appreciates stability in relationships, you might find yourself drawn to partners or positions that are a little outside of your usual repertoire this season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet might be entering a pesky retrograde, but with sexy Mars entering your erotic eighth house at the same time, expect for things to heat up in your sex life regardless. Don't worry about what others think when it comes to your sexual choices! Let go of shame and allow some passionate hook-ups distract you from the retrograde stress.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're feeling serious about commitment right now, Cancer, and putting a lot of thought toward whether your current sexual partners are the type of people you want to move forward with in life or not. While you're all about stepping out of your comfort zone lately, you may also find yourself less open to a casual fling in favor of a more long-lasting thing. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want in a lover — there's no need to settle for less than what you desire.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Mercury is retrograding through your sexy eighth house, which might have you revisiting past sexploits — and perhaps wanting to talk dirty in the bedroom to spice things up. Now's a great time to be extra-communicative and clear about your wildest fantasies with your partners. Remember: Speaking up about your desires is actually a form of self-care.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're going to be feeling the energy in your sex life this season, Virgo. You might have the urge to take a hook-up to a more committed level right now, although communicating that to your partner might prove to be more difficult that you'd want it to be. That said, you're also feeling emboldened to ask for pleasure when you want it, so try to let go and have some fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The retrograde is exhausting you, Libra, and you're feeling called to focus more of your energy on self-care and you time. That said, you might feel your sex life take on a more grounded, domestic edge. Instead of sexy trysts after a night out of flirting, you might be opting for Netflix n' chill sessions, keeping hook-ups low key and close to home. But that's OK! You can have some fun sexy time and get a full night's sleep, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Romance is definitely at the forefront of your mind right now, Scorpio, and you're likely to find yourself thinking a lot about your most pleasurable experiences and wanting to talk more about sex and pleasure with your partners. That said, communication wires are getting crossed, so focus your energy on expressing yourself clearly and thoughtfully rather than impulsively and emotionally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Mercury retrograde is making your personal life feel stressful and burdensome, but with sensual Venus in your house of pleasure and creativity, you'll find yourself in the mood to connect romantically with your partners in the bedroom and have some free-spirited fun. Escape the stressors at home with some playful, no-strings-attached flings to boost your spirits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're feeling super take-charge and forward when it comes to prioritizing your needs in the bedroom, so embrace your dominance this season — it's sexy! That said, just one retrograde warning: Mercury is hitting your house of communication, so you may feel extra mixed up when it comes to clearly expressing your desires. Take care to talk to your partner in a way that doesn't come off as too aggressive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The retrograde's wonky energy is hitting you hard (as it actually dips into your sign during the last days of its backspin), and you're likely feeling a build-up of sexual tension and stress that you're not sure how to express. Take some time out to work through these feelings solo and plan a sexy night for yourself. It's better to leave other people out of the equation and focus on self-pleasure for the moment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The retrograde has got you feeling all kinds of past emotions and sending you into a tizzy of self-reflection and perhaps causing you to dwell on some past romantic affairs. But you're finding that you're able to channel a more clearly-focused energy into your friendships and social group — and so don't be surprised if someone in your scene ends up catching your eye and sparking a sexy new romance. Stay open to the possibilities, even if the retrograde has got you in your feelings.