We're now officially floating through Aquarius season 2020, but the Sun isn't the only planet to recently take up residence in this unique and innovative air sign. Mercury — planet of intellect and communication — entered Aquarius on Jan. 16, and it'll stay here for the next three weeks, heavily influencing the way we process information and communicate our ideas with others. Given Mercury's rulership over rational thinking, you can bet that Mercury in Aquarius will affect your career and work life. And guess what? It'll probably be in a good way.

Aquarius is the zodiac's one-of-a-kind weirdo (in the best way possible, obvi), and this air sign loves to feel unique, think differently, and challenge the status quo. When Mercury (the planet that rules over rational thinking and information) travels through this sign, our brains go into hyperdrive — which is great for coming up with innovative, fresh, out-of-the-box ideas in the workplace. Expect brainstorming meetings to blast off with some of the wackiest ideas of the year over the next few weeks!

"Mercury in Aquarius will feel like a breath of fresh air because the planet of communication loves to dance through Air Signs," explains astrologer Kyle Thomas, who spoke with Bustle about this transit's influence on our careers. "Air Signs like Aquarius are known for their logic and their affinity to writing, speaking, and analyzing very well. This flows naturally for this planet, which can activate its powers of the mind rapidly here."

Aquarius is also the most community-oriented of the signs, and loves a good collaboration. Since Mercury rules communication as well as thinking, expect to feel especially keen on group projects and other socially-focused collaborative efforts in the workplace over the coming weeks. "Because Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is naturally connected to communities, we will likely feel especially social during this time," continues Thomas. You can use this uptick in social flair at work for seamless collaboration and generating creative new plans as a group: "Our conversations will be drawn to more unique and possibly futuristic ideas," says Thomas. Just don't get so carried away in socializing with your colleagues that you're losing sight of the work itself!

It's time to get innovative. Check out how Mercury in Aquarius will affect your career life specifically, based on your zodiac sign, so you can use these quick-thinking, creative vibes to your advantage.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't be shocked if your LinkedIn blows up over the next few weeks, cause you're proving to be a networking queen this season, Aries, making interesting new work connections (and even genuine friendships!) everywhere you go. "With Mercury dancing through your sector of communities, your network is sure to explode," explains Thomas. "Reach out to friends or your connections to help you get where you need to be."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You better work, Taurus, cause Mercury in Aquarius is lighting up your work life in a way you haven't felt this jazzed about in a long time. "Your career is on fire more than any other zodiac sign as Mercury dances through this sector," shares Thomas. "You will be causing a lot of conversation at this time — people [will be] watching you achieve while superiors will be interested in working with you." Don't be afraid to take the spotlight — you know what you're doing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling extra inspired to grow in your career right now, Gemini. You have an active mind (and let's be real, a shorter attention span) so don't let yourself get stagnant! "Lean into academics ... If you want to pursue extra education for your career, this would be a lovely time," advises Thomas. "Also, if you do any business with those who are overseas, expect to see happy news and results." Now's a time of expansion, so reach out far and wide for your professional growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Collaboration is the key to your success right now, Cancer. "Partnerships are highly favored for you at this time, and you could be noticing that you require support and aid from a collaborator or business partner," explains Thomas. "Communicate your needs articulately and you will likely see your wishes granted." If you need help with a project, advice on a work convo, or some fresh ideas, don't hesitate to pick the brains of your creative colleagues!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Use the fast-talking, quick-thinking powers of Mercury in Aquarius to help open communication channels with your bosses and colleagues. This will help your whole workflow run way more smoothly in the long run. "Focus on strengthening your business partnerships and collaborations at this time," advises Thomas. "Mercury dancing through this sector will help you see eye-to-eye." Everyone's feeling more collaboration-oriented now, so your efforts will be rewarded.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're full of fresh ideas at work and the motivation to start putting them into action, so capitalize on this burst of energy by minimizing your distractions. This way, it'll be easy to stay motivated even after this transit. "Your work life will be highly productive now. Comb through your schedule to consider better ways of using your time," advises Thomas. "If you want to get a different job, now could work in your favor." The sky's the limit for you now, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With Mercury in a fellow air sign, your mind feels hyperactive and work-related ideas are flowing out of you with ease, which your colleagues are sure to take note of. "Creativity will be erupting from you at this time," shares Thomas. "Allow yourself time to brainstorm and be inspired. This will help you come up with exciting new ways of tackling your day-to-day tasks." Capitalize on the creative vibes you're feeling and inject some jazzy new plans into your upcoming schedule.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A lot of your professional inspiration might be coming to you after work hours lately. Take advantage of it. "Working from home could bring you lots of success at this point in time. Consider setting up a home office so that you can continue your conquest from your abode," advises Thomas. "Remember: those who want success must always be willing to hustle." If your job allows you to work remotely, go for it! If not, you can still set aside time to brainstorm or get some work done at home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've got something to say at work, Sag, then go for it — because you're able to express yourself in a particularly dynamic, exciting, and authentically you way right now. "All of your communications skills are electric right now! Writing, speaking, and negotiating will be highly favored for you," explains Thomas. "You will have a persuasive power that allows you to move toward your ambitions." Communicate your needs at work, and you just might find people catering them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a fresh burst of energy and inspiration, and you're ready to put it toward building up your bank account. "Money and income are on your mind and you could see exciting news arrive in these areas," shares Thomas. "Consider new ways to monetize or negotiate a better salary." You're never one to sell yourself short, Capricorn, so don't start now. Keep your eye on the prize at work and make your value well-known to everyone you work with.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With both Mercury and the Sun in your sign now, you're full of brilliant ideas in your workplace and are rightfully feeling like the center of attention. "Your personal power and brilliance are highlighted now! Don’t stand in the shadows. Show the world why you are a success story," advises Thomas. "Your eloquence will be second to none." You deserve to build a career that aligns with your worldview, so walk the walk now, Aquarius! Trust your higher self to be your guide.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're working in the shadows, Pisces. While flying solo might feel counter intuitive to the collab-heavy vibe everyone else is on, the lack of distractions will actually allow you to get more done. "Build exciting projects behind-the-scenes now, whether they are a long-term strategy to rise in your industry or a project that will take time to launch," says Thomas. "Anything you do privately or independently now could bring you much success within the coming year."